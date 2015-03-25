The markets, nowadays, are flooded with hundreds of bike brands. The more specialized a brand becomes through the implementation of its patented technologies, the more its name tends to become recognized. There are so many bike brands that have gained worldwide fame and are known to present only the finest and market-oriented bikes. Let us see the top 10 most popular bike brands 2015.

10. Salsa

Founded in 1982, Salsa is a famous bike brand. It aims to inspire the customers with some of the outstanding and adventurous bikes. There are three Salsa bikes that are much more famous than the rest; Salsa Mukluk TI, and Salsa Fargo TI. The company has continued to be a leading bike maker years after years.

See Also: Top 10 Best Shipping Companies in the World

9. Bianchi

Bianchi, established in 1885, is one of the oldest extant bicycle manufacturing companies in the world. With the passage of time, this company has created technologies such as Countervail, which is known for its integrated vibration canceling system for cycling. The road bikes of Bianchi are cost-friendly and come with plenty of features.

8. Soma

Soma has made itself a proud brand by staying away from the duplication of designs, and ideas. It has brought forward some of the finest racing bikes in the world. The company aims to create products for the ‘everyday cyclist’. At their official website, you can check a number of impressive logos that captivate the attention of worldwide bike lovers, such as “Race-inspired” etc.

7. Surly

Surly is a relatively new bike brand, founded in 1998. It is well known for its single-speed and fixie bikes. The company manufactures its bikes from steel so that a great balance can be offered both in styles, and durability. The company, I believe, has challenged tried to fill the gap left by other brands in so many genres like touring, fat bikes, cargo and off-road touring.

See Also: Top 10 Most Popular Sports Shoe Brands in the World

6. Cannondale

Cannondale initiated its journey back in 1971 with cycle apparel and accessories. The company, with an aim to bring forth something outstanding for the riders, introduced its first touring bike in 1983. Since then, it has managed to gain continuous fame in road cycling.

5. Trek

Trek is another trusted bike making company that mainly deals in highly rated mountain and hybrid bikes. It is one of the leading bike brands in the industry. Trek’s road bikes are much better than any other company. Founded in 1976, this brand makes great bikes ever since, and promotes the bicycle as a simple solution for many of riders’ complicated problems like climate changes, urban congestion, and fitness issues etc.

See Also: Top 10 Most Luxurious Car Brands

4. Jamis

Jamis is an ancient bike manufacturing company that first introduced its Earth Cruiser in 1979. Since then, it has focused much on quality and market-oriented products that fly off the racks. One of its leading bikes is the Jamis Coda, which is a favorite of sports-persons and fitness experts.

3. Specialized

Specialized can be regarded as a brand of innovative ideas. It was established in 1981, and since then, this brand has sought to make riding better by the development of new technologies from FACT (Functional Advanced Composite Technology) carbon to alloy technology. This is a trusted brand that makes durable bikes for its worldwide clients.

2. Cervelo

Cervelo has specialized in racing bicycles. This brand was founded in 1995 by two engineers who were keen for developing fastest time-trial bicycles. Cervelo bikes are ranked high in worldwide lists. The company is currently making three series of road bikes, the R series, S series, and P series–all with carbon-fiber frames.

See Also: Top 10 Most Popular Watch Brands

1. Giant

Giant is known to manufacture quality bicycles. The company has dominated the markets in mountain and hybrid bikes to much extent. Giant bikes are featured so wonderfully that they have the ability to win championships. The company designs only unique and gorgeous bikes, so that they can win the hearts of riders who choose to make cycling a part of their lives.

Do you love these brands?