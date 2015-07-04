Our children love cartoons and don’t hesitate to spend hours watching their favorite movies or cartoon series. These days, anime are quite favored but nothing is able to decrease the amusement and excitement of watching cartoons. In this post, we are focusing on top 10 most popular cartoons in 2015.

10. Adventure Time

The most interesting thing I noticed in these cartoons is the weird shapes and sizes of the characters. This captures the true essence of a fantasy cartoon series. The series’ original title is Adventure Time with Finn and Jake. It has long amazed the people like me.

9. Ultimate Spider Man

Whether you watch a movie of spider-man or a cartoon, these are always loved. The Ultimate Spider Man is a superb cartoon series, aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD. It has gotten mix response from the critics. I feel the series could be better animated, but still it is enough entertaining.

8. Avengers

Assemble After the marvel movie, there is no turning back from the Avenger’s era. Avengers assemble is a famous cartoon tv series of America. Its third installment is expected to be released in 2016, which focuses on return of Ultron who comes for seeking revenge from Avengers for his defeat. The original channel for the series is Disney XD.

7. Teen Titans Go

Teen Titans has long been a marvelous and favorite cartoon series. It is time to watch Teen Titans Go. It has beautiful graphics, funny sized characters. The faces of the cartoon characters are especially very interesting.

6. Ben 10 Omniverse

Ben 10 fever is here to stay for long. It has provoked love and hatred for aliens. The plot of this cartoon is about a teenage boy who has a powerful watch, which lets him get converted into aliens. The concept of the cartoon is very nice, and it has really urged me to watch. It is a production of Cartoon Network.

5. Doraemon

This cartoon is favorite of many of us. Doraemon has been a simple yet fantastic cartoon series. This Japanese cartoon took the television by storm. Its popularity has increased tremendously day by day. We hope Nobita soon gets his love of life.

4. The Simpsons

The Simpsons is one of the never forgetting cartoon series. It is a good example of how modernization and technology is taking over. It is an animated cartoon, made both for your children and adults. 26th season of The Simpsons just concluded this year.

3. Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is another cartoon series being aired on Disney channel and also on Disney xd. Its story is about two siblings who go to live with their uncle (Grunkle Stan) on a mysterious place called gravity falls. The cartoon has provided lots of fun and moments of joys, you will certainly not be able to forget.

2. Oggy and the Cockroaches

The original series of Oggy and the Cockroaches started in 1998 but it has revived itself. This cartoon is highly appreciated these days. The show was originated in France. Due to its controversial contents, some of its portions have been cut. It has been a hit cartoon of the year.

1. Amazing World of Gumball

We all have weird imaginations. A cartoon with characters like a gumball, a goldfish and a cat can be of good help. The series started in 2014 and is presently running. It has been criticized a lot but the popularity graph is still very high. Children get lost in the cheerful environment provided in this animated piece. The series has won the award for best Television Production.

