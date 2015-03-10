We all love to listen our favorite songs and singles. There have had been so many rich and versatile musicians in the history. The role of singers, music directors, composers, and others to make a single sound great cannot be ignored. This is actually a team work that requires utmost attention and dedication so that the end result is always superb. Here we are going to talk about top 10 richest musicians of America ever.

10. Lil Wayne – Net Worth: USD135 million

Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. was born in 1982. His stage name is Lil Wayne. He is an American songwriter, musician, and businessmen. At the age of 9, he had joined the Cash Money Records. He rose to fame in 1996 after forming the Southern hip hop group Hot Boys. He has been the CEO of Young Money Entertainment, which he founded in 2005.

9. 50 Cent – Net Worth: USD140 million

50 Cent is a remarkable rapper and musician of America. His original name is Curtis James Jackson, but he has always been known by his stage name 50 Cent. He is one of the top notch rappers, lyricists, and music composers of America. He has bagged so much wealth and awards throughout his career.

8. Notorious Big – Net Worth: USD160 million

Christopher George Latore Wallace was born in 1972. He is better known with his stage names The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie, and Biggie Smalls. He has been a superb rapper and musician of America. His debut album, Ready to Die, was released in 1994. He is the central figure of the East Coast hip hop scene. On March 9, 1997, Wallace was killed by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

7. Eminem – Net Worth: USD160 million

Marshall Bruce Mathers III was born in October, 1972. His stage name is Eminem. He is an American rapper, record producer, and songwriter, as well as an actor. He has been the member of the group, D12. He is a rich man and has sold more than 155 million albums and singles.

6. Birdman – Net Worth: USD170 million

Birdman is another great musician, also known as Bryan “Baby” Williams. He is one of the richest persons of music industry. He is the CEO and founder of Cash Money Records. Birdman has always been known for his exceptional style and he is fond of keeping expensive cars. Birdman net worth has around USD170 million.

5. Russell Simmons – Net Worth: USD325 million

Russell Simmons is not only famous due to his immense contributions in the music industry, but also he is one of the finest businessmen of America. He owns a number of fashion houses, and has been the founder of hip hop music label Def Jam.

4. Master P – Net Worth: USD350 million

Percy Robert Miller is famous with his stage name Mater P. He is a musician and rapper of America. He is one of the wealthiest and most successful men of music industry. He has also been a record artist and producer.

3. Jay-Z – Net Worth: USD520 million

Jay Z is one of the most talented, versatile, and popular musicians. His original name is Shawn Corey Carter. He married to the popular singer and actress Beyoncé Knowles in 2008. He is one of the most successful hip-hop artists and entrepreneurs of USA. He has sold about 75 million records and got 17 Grammy Awards.

2. Sean Diddy combs – Net Worth: USD700 million

Sean combs is America’s rich and reputable rapper as well as musician. His stage names are Puff Daddy, Diddy, and P. Diddy. He is very talented and has been an emerging celebrity of all time. He is a rich, hard working and dedicated musician. He got fame with his commercially successful album, Last Train to Paris in 2009.

1. Dr. Dre – Net Worth: USD800 million

Dr. Dre (full name Andre Romelle Young), is another rich musician of America. He has been a record artists, producer, television celebrity, and rapper. He has given us so many hit songs and numbers throughout his career.

