Top 10 things you should avoid in online dating



The attitude towards online dating can vary. Someone thinks that this is a waste of time, while others celebrate their wedding with that special someone they found through the Internet. The only thing is certain: the popularity of dating sites is growing day by day. The reason for this is simple: this is the fastest and most convenient way to communicate with people from any country, of any age, and status, and this means that you can increase your chance to find a person with similar interests and tastes.

In this article, you will learn which things you should better avoid while using dating apps and how not to screw up or make unnecessary mistakes. After all, online dating is the best when it comes to getting acquainted with people fast, but the main thing is that it should be brought into real life as soon as possible.

Choosing the wrong site

Only registration on the trusted and global websites can assure the full confidentiality of your personal information. Big international dating websites protect the data of their members carefully: it is not passed on to third companies or stored in search engines.

Ignoring the personal safety

When registering on a dating site, take care to protect your personal data. It is better to create a new email address that does not contain your first and last name.

Using the same password as on other sites

Online stores, social networks, email, online dating – you need a password to enter each of these platforms. Do you use the same password for all situations? Try to fix it as soon as possible. You can increase password strength by using a combination of upper and lower case letters and numbers.

Jumping into the conversation with a stranger

If, while viewing a profile of a user, you come across conflicting or unreasonable information, you should better not trust him. For example, the profile contains the wrong city, or the information on the profile tells about one hobby or job, but the photos show the other. If you are not sure whether the information the interlocutor shares on his profile or gives you is not fake, or he sends you junk mails, it is better to inform the site’s support service. Then this profile will undergo the verification or checking and will be deleted from the base provided any violations of the site’s policy are found; this will provide your safety when using the service in the future, without the fear of being taken under pressure from the side of this user.

Giving out your personal data

You were interested in one of the profiles and wanted to get to know this person outside the dating app? Or someone wrote you first? Do not use your real name while creating an account or setting up an email that will be used for the unverified website, but internal communication system on the site. So when you want to break the conversation, you can just block him, so he will no longer be able to contact you.

Clicking on external links

A great part of information concerning the personal life of your interlocutor can be learned from his profile: what his leisure activities are, what films he likes to watch, what kind of music he listens to. If he starts to send you hyperlinks, keep off opening them, as they can be dangerous for your computer and contain unwanted junk or computer viruses.

Giving money to strangers

A cry for financial help from the unfamiliar online friend should make you suspicious. No matter how sentimental the tale of your new Internet interlocutor may be, stay on alert. Remember that your financial safety depends only on yourself, and it is vital to take care of it.

Allowing a stranger to manipulate you

“Where have you been? Write me your address, and I will come to you with a cake”- treat such messages with caution. The decision to transfer Internet dating to real life is better to be taken in full confidence that you are making the right choice. Do not give new friends your home address immediately; the first meeting should take place in neutral territory.

Immediate first date

When looking for a partner, using online dating apps or services, listen to your intuition yet stay vigilant. Compliance with security will not protect you from the fraud when it comes to real life or online dating and yet can reduce the risk of being deceived.

Choosing not the best photo

When it comes to your own profile, not the best thing to do to make a good first impression on people is to upload photos with a naked torso, sunglasses, or a bar counter. The statistics show people are more to click on the pages with large smiling portraits.

Next time you notice something odd about your online interlocutor, remember these tips and stay on alert when it comes to sharing your personal data, as safety comes first.