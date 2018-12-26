Top 10 Tips for Crafting Your Stellar College Paper

We are not experts in writing college papers, but we have gathered the most practical tips provided by expert writers working at WriteMyPaperHub.com. Just start using at least some of them, and you will increase your grades and spend significantly less time crafting your stellar college papers. Remember! Reading tips is not enough to improve your grades and quality of your writing, you should use them.

Don’t Write Too Detailed Plans

Any textbook that is supposed to help you with academic writing will teach you how to write plans before you start dealing with your essay or project. Plans are good, but also very time-consuming and not always efficient. More of it, students often get tricked thinking that they’ve done half of their job just crafting the plan. Create a short, comprehensive outline and follow it, don’t write too detailed plans unless you are directly instructed to.

Start Writing Right Away

Lots of writers and students as well are afraid of a blank sheet. When you have zero words written, it feels like the writing load is too big. To overcome it efficiently, start writing your paper right away. Those can be some simple sentences which you will delete later, but they will help you to get started. You can use some quotes or even write using jargon for some time, just make sure to edit all that later.

Always Include a Comprehensive Problem Statement

Students think that a problem (thesis) statement should be included only when it comes to drafting a research paper or thesis. A problem statement is a valuable part of any academic text, and you should never forget about it. It should be no more than 1-2 sentences and should unveil the essential intrigue, paradox, goal of your writing. There is a problem you want to discuss or solve — what is it?

Be Creative but Follow the Rules

Creativity is one of the latest trends when it comes to academic writing. However, following the rules and instructions won’t hurt. Try to keep a healthy ratio between your creative approach and academic writing principles established by your college in general or your professor in particular. Writing too dry is not fashionable nowadays, but it is better to use a little more passive voice than needed than to write a research paper on Ancient Greece using modern street jargon.

Read Instructions at Least Twice

Students don’t read requirements, and it leads to small but continuous disasters. Even if it is your 30th college paper, you still have to read instructions very attentive to spot the details you have to follow to receive better grades. Read them several times and not down the most critical points.

Write for a Broader Audience

When writing a college paper, don’t think you are writing it for your professor only. Imagine a broader audience that inspires you, and address it. This way you will not be limited by the image of your teacher, you will feel more engaged and more responsible at the same time. Your professor is obliged to read any nonsense you write, but a broader audience is not, so you need to hook them with great content and perfect style.

Write More Often

It is a bit of boring advice, we know. It is not very easy to follow it still, because you have to find time and energy to add writing to your routine. Start a blog, write letters or a diary — doesn’t matter what you write, you just need to write more frequently, and writing something that your professors won’t grade.

Use Online Grammar Checkers

Find the most suitable and the most efficient grammar and style checker, buy premium access and you will be delighted with the result. It is not a very expensive purchase, but it can change your academic writing considerably. Grammar checkers not only help your papers to get rid of mistakes and technical omissions but also teach you how to write better.

Read Your Final Draft Aloud

Reading your academic text aloud, you will spot awkward phrases and too lengthy sentences and edit them accordingly. One sentence should not take more than one not too deep breath.

