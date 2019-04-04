Top 7 Orbital Sanders for Pneumatic Air Compressors of 2019

Orbital sanders are the best sanding tool for woodworking. But which one is the best? Learn about the best orbital sanders of 2019. The DIY hand tools market is set to be an 11.28 billion dollar industry by 2024. A significant portion of this market is handheld sanders.

Did you know there are 7 different types of sanders? Orbital sanders are one specific type of sander that rotates in a circular motion. This aids in creating a smooth surface.

Do you need an orbital sander but not sure where to start? Use this guide to compare the best orbital sanders of 2019.

What to Look for in Orbital Sanders

When looking for an orbital sander, start by looking at the motors. They typically fall within the range of 2 to 6 amps. This is the amount of energy needed to run the machine.

Next, you will want to look at the OPM, or orbit per minute. This is how fast the grinding wheel rotates around. Some will have one speed while others will be adjustable.

Then there are three different sources of power, wired, wireless, and pneumatic. If you are looking for the most powerful of machines, you’ll want to go with a pneumatic option.

These tools need an air compressor to power them. You can find high-quality air compressors for sale here. This is the best option for those looking for a professional quality tool.

DEWALT D26451K Corded 3 Amp 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander

At 3 amps this is one of the most powerful motors on this list. It’s also durable and user-friendly. At 12,000 OPMs you’ll have powerful sanding ability to get your job done quickly.

Plus the ergonomic non-slip design will make using this sander enjoyable. There is also a large capacity dust bag and built-in vacuum to prevent you from breathing in the wood dust you create.

One of this sander’s most significant benefits is its lack of vibration and quiet operation. This reduces the stress on your hands, arms, and ears.

Bosch ROS20VSK 120-Volt Variable Speed Random Orbit Sander Kit

Bosh makes an impressive variable speed durable sanders. It’s perfect for beginners as it is easy to assemble and use.

It also has an easy twist off dust bag. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use. While the back shedding design makes it convenient and functional.

Most users enjoy the compact design and microfiltration system. It lets this machine capture even the smallest of dust particles.

Makita BO3710 Finishing Sander

If you’re looking for a lightweight sander, this is an ideal choice. It has an ergonomic design making it comfortable in your hands. It also comes with plenty of features to customize its functions to suit your needs.

It has a high level of durability as the shoe is cast from aluminum. This also increases its stability and control.

At 10,000 OPM, it may not be as high speed as some of the other sanders on this list. However, it is simple to replace the sandpaper with the large rubberized clamp. There is also an integrated counterweight to reduce vibration.

Some users have found that its lack of power makes it unsuitable for larger and more complex tasks.

Bosch ROS20VSC Sander Machine with an Arbitrary Orbit

If you have some serious sanding that you need to be done, then this is the sander you need to look at. Its design makes it perfect for coarse and heavy sanding projects.

It has a built-in motor drawing 2.5 amps to power 7,500 to 12,000 OPMs. The range of OPMs means you can adjust the speed of this sander to suit your project’s needs.

For comfort during use, it has built-in vibration control and a microfiltration filter for the best air quality. It is also compact and portable.

The standout feature of this sander is the sizeable 6-inch tablet surface. This gives you a large work surface, so you get your work done faster.

Black and Decker QS900 Sander

If you are a home DIY enthusiast, then you’ll love this power 2.0 amp sander. It’s about 20% more powerful than the other sanders on the market. This puts it at about 16,000 orbits per minute.

The increased orbits aren’t the only reason this sander will help you get your projects done faster. There is also a built-in filter that is a part of the high capacity dust collection system.

For total freedom this sander is cordless. Some users have complained that some of the screws would come loose.

DEWALT D26441 Palm Grip Sander

The name DEWALT is synonymous with quality and performance, as can be seen by these Sawzall reviews. This sander is no different as it is one of the best options on the market. It’s light and portable while still being rugged and durable.

The dustproof casing and non-slip texture make it perfect for use at any project site. You will have maximum control and comfort as you work on your project.

For power, there is a 2.4 amp powering the internal engine. The power switch is sealed to protect it and extend the life of the sander.

One complaint from users is that this sander only has one speed.

Genesis GPS080 Corner Palm Sander

Genesis offers a powerful engine on their sander that tackles both medium and high0desntiy sanding work with little effort. The palm-sized engine may be small, but it is powerful, fluctuating at 14,000 RPMs.

It’s also durable with a body made out of aluminum. This way you can take advantage of its full flexibility as it is compatible with 80, 120, and 240 grit sandpaper.

The adjustable rubber hand grip makes it comfortable and easy to use in hard to reach places. Some users have complained about the dust extraction system not being as capable as other sanders.

Start Shopping Orbital Sanders

Look for an orbital sander that has the power and OPM speed that is appropriate for your project. You’ll also want to look for a saner that uses the power source you want.

Orbital sanders also vary when it comes to containing the dust you will create during sanding. For the most pleasant experience, look for a sander that actively purifies the air.

Check out our home and garden section for more tips and advice on the best products for your home.