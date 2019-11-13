What Can A Florida Car Accident Lawyer Do to Help After a Road Accident?

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported that there were a total of 402,592 crashes across the state in 2018, and of these, 3,174 were fatal while 254,873 were the number of injuries reported from these crashes. Also, Florida law makes it mandatory to report any accident where the amount of vehicle or property damage or personal injury is above $500.

If you have been in a car accident, you must contact a Florida car accident lawyer immediately to ensure that they handle the proceedings from thereon. They will help you navigate the otherwise puzzling maze of claims, reports, and legal procedures with ease. They will also make sure that you receive the financial compensation that is rightly yours.

Here’s what the lawyer will help you with.

Report the Accident

While Florida law makes it mandatory to report only accidents where the injury or damage is above $500, it’s best to report all accidents, no matter how minor. Have your Florida car accident lawyer present when you report the accident. They will make sure that you do not state anything that can be incriminating to your case.

Preserve Evidence

A lawyer will know a piece of evidence when they see it. You may find a scrap of paper or something else that you may want to throw away, but let your lawyer decide if it is scrap or useful evidence. The lawyer will also take pictures of the crash site, the vehicle, and the injuries on your body to use as evidence later.

Interviewing Witnesses

Calling a Florida car accident lawyer immediately to the crash site will help them get firsthand accounts from any witnesses present at the time of the accident. The more delay in interviewing the witnesses, the fuzzier the details become.

Take You to the Hospital

The lawyer will also help you get to the hospital to tend to your injuries. They will speak with the doctors and make sure that the doctor’s report provides a detailed account of your injuries. This will be used as evidence when filing a claim.

Contact Your Insurance Provider

Florida follows no-fault car insurance rules. This means that you will have to turn to your insurance company to claim compensation for any damage to the vehicle, medical expenses, lost income, and other out of pocket expenses. Only in certain cases where it has been established that the other driver was at fault completely, you may contact their insurance company. Your car accident lawyer will help you with these procedures.

File a Car Accident Lawsuit

If you have not received the compensation that you deserve in an at-fault driver case, then your lawyer will help you file a car accident lawsuit. In Florida, the statute of limitations for filing a car accident lawsuit is four years from the date of the crash. If there is a delay, the courts will not hear your case. So, have a lawyer present to make sure that all the filings are carried out in time.

These are several steps that need to be followed, after a car accident, to get the best outcome for your case. Having a Florida car accident lawyer present right from the beginning will ensure that none of these critical steps are missed. They will help achieve the best result for your case.