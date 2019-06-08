What to Do for Having a Lack of Motivation in Life

Life has a funny way of tying you down. It might bring forth a task that is very important for your success but at the same time, take away all the motivation you need to accomplish it. Before you find a solution to getting your mojo or motivation back, you need to identify the various reasons as to why you lacked it in the first place.

Reasons why you may lack motivation

You’re just exhausted

You may be juggling a lot in your life which is probably stressing you out to the point of exhaustion. Being burnt out over several issues can considerably tire your mental and physical capabilities and thus forcing you to lose the will for doing anything- even if you want to do it.



When all other factors take up your mental and physical energy, there may be none left to help you push towards achieving your goals.

Your goals may be too small or too big

It’s either the goals you set were too small to inspire you out of your comfort zone or you set them too big that you have no idea on how to deal with them and thus lack the necessary confidence to do so.

You’re probably impatient

You never imagined that it would take so long to achieve your goal as you probably figured that you’d be there by now. Impatience can demotivate a person and end up giving them no hope or reason to do anything.

Everyone wants to achieve fast, but they fail to realize that it’s a process by which you need to commit yourself to throughout the journey.

The fear in you

Fear may be the factor holding you back from gathering the necessary motivation you need to do something constructive finally. Deep down, you’re afraid of the unexpected and tend to ask yourself a lot of ‘what if’ questions such as:

What if I fail?

What if people don’t like my results.”

What if someone does better?

What if people judge me for doing it?

Your fear and insecurities prevent you from seeing the more significant and positive picture of your efforts.

Solutions for lack of motivation

Remember the reason for doing it in the first place

The reason for doing anything should be the driving force for whatever it is you want to do. What is the idea behind the task and purpose for completing it? It is only when you have an intense and emotional reason that you will be able to put in the effort needed to complete the task.

Create a separate but supportive environment

One needs to align themselves with people and places that instill a positive vibe into their lives and avoid negativity. Associating yourself with successful and motivated people can significantly influence your mood to do or achieve anything in life. Also, motivational speakers can help a lot. The moral support you will get from such places will motivate you to work towards progressing yourself further in life.

Stop comparing yourself to others

One should cease the habit of comparing themselves to another person as this can influence their mood to do anything.

You might be discouraged to find someone doing better than you are or if you do find yourself better than someone else, it might drag you deep into your comfort zone forgetting that you have duties to accomplish.

Believe in yourself

You might have all the other solutions at your fingertips, but without self-belief, one can technically do nothing important. Believe you can do it to your very best and that your results will be satisfying. Only then can you get the motivation you need.

Final thoughts

Lacking motivation in life can be a very strenuous issue especially if you want to progress further in your career. All you need to do is identify the problem and find the necessary means to tackle them.