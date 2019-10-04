Why Type of Paper Should I Use for My Wedding Invitation?

Weddings can both be exciting and stressful at the same time. For the bride, you’d want everything to be perfect, and that means no detail is so small to overlook.

Apart from your wedding dress, caterer, the venue for the ceremony, and the party, you should also make sure your wedding invitation is a reflection of your style and personality.

More than a piece of paper, it gives a peek into what people can expect from your wedding ceremony. Is it going to be casual? Formal? What’s the color theme? Who is invited?

The difference between an elegant wedding invitation and a flashy one may depend on the type of paper used, along with the font and other design elements.

Here are the most common types of paper used for wedding invitations:

Parchment paper – It’s one of the oldest types of paper. The earliest documented record dates back to 2nd Century BC. If you are going for that old, classic look, then you use parchment paper.

Handmade paper – According to World Atlas, it takes 24 40-foot trees, both hardwood, and softwood, to produce one ton of paper. If you want to do something for the environment, then the handmade paper is the way to go. Handmade paper is made of hemp and plant fibers.

Another option is recycled paper. One drawback is that it commands a higher price compared to commercially-produced paper.

Glossy and matte paper – They can be lumped together because they undergo the same manufacturing process. Matte characterizes a simple white finish that is immune to fingerprint smudges. You can choose different types, such as semi-matte, photo paper, premium, and double-sided. Meanwhile, the glossy paper is similar to matte, except it underwent more processing to achieve that glossy finish. They are two of the most popular options for wedding invitations.

Marbled paper – Just like the name suggests, this type of wedding invitation mimics the style of marble. It works well if you are going for a formal look. Embossed gold lettering will really pop when imprinted on marbled paper.

Glassine paper – This type of paper is glossy and translucent. It’s also water-resistant. However, it only serves as accent pieces for wedding invitations. It’s difficult to imprint letters on glassine paper because they might tear.

Linen paper – Linen speaks class and luxury all the way. Black letters pop out when imprinted on this paper. It mimics the look and feel of cloth. But it has a vibrant texture when you run your fingers across its surface.

Vellum paper – Historically, vellum was made of calfskin. However, it’s not being used anymore because it’s impractical and expensive. Nowadays, they use cellulose fibers. Vellum is also thin and translucent. However, unlike glassine, you can print words on vellum paper.

However, you don’t have to stress yourself on what type of paper to use for your wedding invitation.

Just contact wedding invitation designers and service providers, view their hundreds of samples and choose which paper, font, and design elements you like. Let the experts do the rest.