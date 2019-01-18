Winning Ways to Stay Motivated When the Going Gets Tough

It’s difficult to keep trudging along when things aren’t going to plan. Here are the best ways to stay motivated and rise above your challenges.

“When the going gets tough, only the tough get going.” This old adage puts it in black and white. If you’re to achieve your goals in life, you must put in the hard work and beat your challenges.

However, putting in the work when the going gets tough is easier said than done. Faced with challenges, most people throw in the towel and abandon their goals. It’s no wonder 80 percent of New Year resolutions fail by February.

When you’re feeling defeated, a little motivation is all you need to fill up your tank and keep walking. Keep reading for ways to stay motivated and crush your goals.

Reevaluate Your Goals

A common mistake people make is setting goals or tackling challenges that are way beyond them. Sure, there’s nothing wrong aiming big, but if you’re punching above your weights, you’ll likely come up short each time.

As such, the first step to staying motivated is to reevaluate your goals and, if necessary, readjust them to suit your strengths. When you’ve goals that are within your abilities, it’s easier to find and sustain the energy you need to keep chasing them.

Visualize the Results

Perhaps your goal is to buy a piece of land and build your dream house. Or you plan to further your education and get a better job. Or you’re all about shedding those pounds and attaining a model body!

Whatever your challenges are, visualizing the end results of your efforts can help keep you motivated.

If your goal is to lose weight, for instance, visualizing yourself in your ideal body before you fall asleep every night can evoke the motivation you need to rise up the next day and hit the gym.

Read Motivational Stories

Sometimes finding motivation can be as simple as reading or watching inspirational stories. Grass to grace stories and accounts of people who defied the odds to find success should be top on your read or watch list.

For example, did you know Joel Osteen didn’t always have a mega crowd in his church? In fact, when he took over as senior pastor in 1999, the attendance was a mere 5,000 people. Two decades later, the church attracts about 43,000 people, and Joel Osteen net worth is one of the highest among preachers in the country.

If Osteen’s story doesn’t fire up, don’t give up. The trick is reading or watching stories about your favorite people or individuals doing things you’re passionate about.

Stay Away from Negativity

Often, negativity is infectious. It kills your creativity and sucks your energy.

If you’re spending much of your time with pessimists, you’re also bound to look at the world around you negatively. With a negative attitude, you can only accomplish so much.

Staying away from negative people seems like an easy solution, but it’s not always that simple. Sometimes it’s difficult to avoid the purveyors of negative energy because they are our colleagues at work or even close family members.

When this is the case, it’s vital to set boundaries. Let them know you’re not going to tolerate any of the negativity.

Tap into These Ways to Stay Motivated

We live in highly competitive environments, always striving to achieve higher. Unfortunately, the human engine runs out of fuel from time to time, leaving us demotivated and stuck.

The good news? You can always find ways to stay motivated and keep facing your challenges, and we’ve fleshed out a couple of strategies in this article. Put them to use.

