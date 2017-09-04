Why Davidoff Fragrance is the best for him or her

Davidoff perfumes and colognes is Swiss brand and a family business of the Zino Davidoff Group of Switzerland. The davidoff perfumes brand provides watches, leather goods, and perfumes and fragrances among others. The company is committed to combine the best materials and ingredients for producing the finest of the products. The popularity of the fragrances is because of excellent design combined with high level craftsmanship. Designers in the company today follow and have kept the light created by the founder Davidoff alive with relentless research and experimentation producing innovative perfumes and colognes one after another.

Davidoff perfumes and colognes have been designed on the concept of perfection. The products represent best quality, style, as well as positive lifestyle making an excellent style statement for the users, especially women. Popularity of the perfumes is due to their superior quality and durable fragrances.

The brand has earned recognition across the globe as one of the ultimate in the perfume manufacturing industry. Its products have become synonyms for the cosmopolitan luxuries. A rare combination of art and quality make the perfumes and colognes extremely desirable.

Besides perfumes for women the company also produces Cool Water one of the best male perfumes in the market. Other hot products are Hot Water, Adventure, Champion, Game, and Horizon. The company manufactures 79 variations of classy perfumes and colognes.

Below Are The Top 56 Davidoff Perfumes For Women and Best Cologne For Men You Should Check Out!

1. Revel in the coldest side of your personality with this perfume

Since its introduction in the year 1996, this perfume has continued to capture the hearts of many individuals. It has several enticing layers of scent that always makes it a popular choice among various users. It has broad and exotic hints of rich tropical lotus notes that would always make your followers feel proud of you.

2. Enjoy the lightness and humorous side of yours with this perfume

It made its debut in the year 2007, and it continues to reflect the passionate side of you. It has a relaxed and casual tone to it that always makes it a popular choice for many individuals. It has floral notes of freesia and peony that readily makes it a craze among the younger generation of the society.

3. Disclose your boldness with Echo Perfume

Since the introduction of 2004, Echo Perfume has gained a huge popularity in recent times. The classy and contemporary perfume stands absolutely loud and bold in recent times. As a matter of fact, the mixture of floral and fruits depicts the popularity of the perfume. This has been a craze for the youngsters.

4. Stand out loud and bright with Cool Water Sea Rose Exotic Summer Perfume

Do you have an interest on applying mild perfume while walking out for the date or hangout? Then undoubtedly go for the Cool Water Sea Rose Exotic Summer Perfume. The top notes of the perfume contains some fruits Tropicana such as raspberry, strawberry, litchi and the base notes contains water lily, tube rose and more.

5. Reveal your cool side of with Cool Water Night Dive Perfume

The perfume was first launched in the year 2014. The mandarin orange peeps out from the scent and surrounds you with its exclusive aroma. Floral notes of the jasmine swirl through the blend, enriched by the nutty cologne of pistachio as well as the earthy perfume of cedar. This is airy and fresh.

6. Be light with Cool Water Into The Ocean Perfume

Cool Water Into The Ocean Perfume was launched in the year 2013, stand as an amazing perfume for the women. This crisp aroma intermixes pleasant notes of fresh mint and melon along with flowery iris and also aquatic violets for the beautiful aroma, which lingers elegantly in the wake.

7. Feel stylish with Cool Water Coral Reef Perfume

The Cool Water Coral Reef Perfume was introduced in the year 1988 by the house of Davidoff. This specific fragrance features the small floral aroma of lily mixed with the fleshy sweetness of a melon for refreshingly aromatic scent. This has been made for any special occasion or any casual event.

8. Feel the chill with Cool Water Exotic Summer Perfume

The Cool Water Exotic Summer Perfume has especially made for the summer use. This is light, medley and brisk. It takes the ultimate spirit of the scorching summer. It easily transforms the heat to cool and refreshing aroma. The notes of juicy, fresh melon with the beautiful flowers like lily make the day just perfect.

9. Stay bold applying Cool Water Pacific Summer Perfume

Get rid of the scorching summer and feel cool with the Cool Water Pacific Summer Perfume. This perfume has been extremely popular from its introduction. It has broad and the striking hints of rich tropical lotus notes, which would always make the followers feel proud of you. The fresh and mild fragrance is the identity.

10. The cute Cool Water Sea Rose Perfume

The Cool Water Sea Rose Perfume was launched in the year 2013, this new ladies’ fragrance is absolutely ideal for those women who enjoy youthful and refreshing scents. The pear overtones retell you of a visit to the seasonal marketplace, while the base notes of some pink peony offer the fragrance a minor floral tone.

11. Make your day with Cool Water Sea Rose Coral Reef Perfume

Feel amazing and gorgeous with Cool Water Sea Rose Coral Reef Perfume introduced in the year 2014. Splashing a bit of this perfume will make you feel impressed. The rosy and orangey essence combines with some sandalwood and musk provides a magical aroma to you. It lasts long almost 8-10 hours.

12. Knowing the Cool Water Pure Pacific Perfume

The Cool Water Pure Pacific Perfume was first introduced in the year 2012. The luxury essence of the floral and fruits tropical provides you an amazing fragrance. You can go to any party or formal events by dabbing a small amount of this perfume. This is not overpowering at all because of its light elements like raspberry, jasmine and lily.

13. Get the freshness of Cool Water Sea Scents And Sun Perfume

The Cool Water Sea Scents And Sun Perfume was introduced in the year 2005. The fresh and breezy cologne mixes fluid notes of pineapple and watermelon along with the flowery jasmine and lily. It also provides the aroma of sandalwood and musk, which complements your wardrobe. This is not overpowering at all.

14. Feel the passion with Cool Water Sensual Essence Perfume

The Cool Water Sensual Essence Perfume was first introduced in the year 2012. It has been popular amongst people for the exclusive and unique scents. The perfume contains red berries, orchid, bergamot, woody notes, orchid and lot more ingredients. You can wear it on any special occasion or any casual events.

15. Drive your mind with Cool Water Summer Dive Perfume

Since the introduction of the Cool Water Summer Dive Perfume in the year 2011, it always has been extremely popular amongst people for providing the exclusive scent. This scent contains the fruity and floral notes of melon, lotus, pineapple, violet and iris, generating the scent that is perfect for the day at the beach or just a romantic walk in the park.

16. Apply the Cool Water Summer Fizz Perfume

The Cool Water Summer Fizz Perfume for each and every woman is just like the pitcher of sangria and the fresh fruit salad. Some sweet notes of apple, peach, pineapple, mulberry, water lily, black currant, honeydew as well as raspberry rule this cologne. This perfume lasts long almost 8-10 hours.

17. Facts about the Cool Water Summer Seas Perfume

When you opt for the fresh, pure, mild and feminine cologne, try applying the Cool Water Summer Seas Perfume. Its accords are fruity, aquatic, and floral. The fresh and ripe melon makes the rich mixtures with the floral heart that composed the jasmine and lily of the valley. Go bold by applying this.

18. Get a refreshing feeling with Cool Water Tender Sea Rose Perfume

Cool Water Tender Sea Rose perfume symbolizes the feeling of romance along with the sea, the mild feeling in any woman’s heart as she just gazes upon the glistening flows. The citrusy, floral and musky harmonies match to generate something feminine and warm. This perfume always lasts long 10-12 hours.

19. Go sparkle with Cool Water Freeze Me Perfume

When opt for some exclusive perfume for your formal as well as casual events go for the Cool Water Freeze Me Perfume. It has been extremely well-known amongst people for providing such exclusive fragrance of the jasmine, tube rose and pineapple. Go bold and bright by dabbing a small amount of this perfume.

20. Be fashionable with Cool Water Frozen Perfume

Since the introduction of this perfume in the year 2001, it has started gaining the popularity amongst people. Applying a little bit of this perfume you can easily head on for your college social, office meeting as well as hang out with friends. Combination of the pineapple, orange and blackberry stand as the highlighted part.

21. Reveal your personality with Cool Water Game Perfume

The Cool Water Game Perfume was first introduced in the year 2006. This has been almost a craze for the youngsters. The cologne contains apple, water lily, lemon, freesia and some other exotic fruits and generates a flowery, sweet aroma. The mild and airy fragrance always helps you to stay bold and bright.

22. Go happy with the Cool Water Game Happy Summer Perfume

When you are looking for some striking as well as enthralling cologne then always go for the best like Cool Water Game Happy Summer Perfume. It was introduced in the year 2007 and it contains green apple, mango, raspberry and some more sweet ingredients. You can easily get rid of the hectic summer by applying this.

23. Get a fresh feeling with Cool Water Ice Fresh Perfume

The Cool Water Ice Fresh Perfume was first introduced in the year 2010. It easily brings a fresh and clean feeling in this summer because of containing some refreshing elements such as mint, pineapple as well as melon along with the base notes of violet and sea water. This lasts long almost 10-12 hours.

24. Reveal your bright side with Cool Water Cologne

The Cool Water Cologne was introduced in the year 1988. This prevalent cologne sports crisp, and then green note of the sea water, lavender, mint, as well as coriander for the perfectly balanced perfume that you can wear anywhere. It has been specially made for men and they can wear it anytime anywhere.

25. Facts about the Zino Davidoff Cologne

This specific Zino Davidoff classic men’s cologne is manly and impressive. It was created in the year 1988, the mixture of clary sage, lavender, Brazilian Rosewood, bergamot, and jasmine, is the timeless aroma. Make your day just amazing and impress people of your surroundings dabbing a bit of this perfume.

26. Bright your day with Silver Shadow Cologne

The Silver Shadow Cologne was introduced in the year 2005; this cologne has an irrefutably masculine perfume. It is actually inspired by the untamed wilderness; this perfume blends the ultimate richness of Virginia cedar along with earthy patchouli. The combination of fruits and floral aroma always helps people to stay bold and bright.

27. Reveal your light side with Cool Water Night Dive Cologne

The Cool Water Night Dive Cologne is the aromatic and woody scent, which warms the heart as well as excites the senses it has been especially made for men. They can show off their elegance and sensuality by dabbing a bit of this particular perfume. This is not overpowering at all.

28. Overview on the Davidoff Adventure Cologne

Get ready for the new adventure each and every day that you actually dab on this spicy, fresh men’s fragrance, which was created in the year 2008. This enthralling perfume contains the bergamot, mandarin orange, juicy lemon as well as peppers. Applying a bit of this perfume you can easily impress people.

29. Go daring with Hot Water Cologne

Once you just splash on the exotic, rich fragrance of Hot Water Cologne, you will turn out to be intoxicated by the formalized scent. This was introduced in the year 2009 and contains lots of rich ingredients like basil, Artemisia, pimento and more. Having all those beautiful ingredients you can easily leave your impression.

30. Be bright with Davidoff Champion Cologne

Men who wish the alfresco scent of the cedar they will defiantly appreciate Davidoff Champion Cologne for the masculine and aromatic accords. It was first introduced in the year 2010 and contains lots of amazing ingredients such as lily, jasmine and orange. Applying a little bit of this perfume you can go to any social event or party.

31. Be passionate with Echo Cologne

Since the launching date of 2003, the Echo Cologne has gained a huge popularity. This has especially made for the men who desire to wear the some exclusive perfume. A striking infusion of chili, nutmeg, and the spicy black pepper is actually layered on the top of a musk base just for the balance of spice and sugar, which is much more than just nice.

32. Facts about the Cool Water Pacific Summer Cologne

An ornate treat to the womanhood, the Cool Water Pacific Summer Cologne incense defines buoyancy. The exquisite constancy of lily-of- the-valley, rose, violet and iris gets emphasized with the intensity of sandalwood, vanilla, white amber, and almond milk and this duet further gets cultivated by the splendor of cassia, peony and plum flower.

33.Facts about the Davidoff Horizon Cologne

For a manly fragrance it captures the components of air and earth, you Davidoff Horizon Cologne. It was first introduced in the year 2016 and this stand as a true force of the nature. The starting notes within the alignment are grapefruit, ginger, warm rosemary, and mandarin. This is not overpowering at all.

34. Reveal your personality with Silver Shadow Altitude Cologne

Inside each and every man there is a different character trait. It has been launched in the year 2007. The beautiful essence and aroma of the perfume always captures an individual. it contains some amazing components such as grapefruit, citrus, caraway, green pepper and more. This is not overpowering at all and lasts long 8 hours.

35. Reveal your bright side of The Brilliant Game Cologne

This Brilliant Game Cologne has created in the year 2014 for men. It has the ultimate charisma and charm. Applying a bit of this perfume you can easily reveal your fun side to others. Combination of the orange blossom, Campari and tonka bean it stands as one of the popular one.

36. Stay fresh with Cool Water Exotic Summer Cologne

From the introduction of the Cool Water Exotic Summer Cologne it has earned a huge popularity amongst men. This is airy, fresh as well as masculine. Dabbing a bit of this perfume you can go fresh and light in tis summer fi containing amazing ingredients like pineapple, basil, sage and also juniper.

37. Enjoy the lightness with Davidoff Champion Energy Cologne

The Davidoff Champion Energy Cologne was introduced in the year 2011; The refreshing yet woodsy cologne contains bergamot as well as grapefruit, which are detected first and then give an ultimate fragrance a refreshing appeal in the morning. This is mild, airy and roomy and it is not overpowering at all.

38. Stay chill with Cool Water Ocean Extreme Cologne

Gracing this recent world of fragrances, the dapper Cool Water Ocean Extreme Cologne is meant to order the inherent manly feelings. Its consistency gets an enriched by the interfusion of the amazing white musk along with the gracious Bulgarian rose as well as helitrope duet. This enraged integrality is creased up by the zesty pair of iris and also peach blossoms.

39. Stay amazing with Cool Water Into The Ocean Cologne

Do you feel wearing some enthralling perfume? Then go for the Cool Water Into The Ocean Cologne. This was launched as a male part of the harmonious pair. While going out for any office meeting or hangout try wearing this one to stay bold amongst others. This is mild, fresh and pure.

40. Knowing the fact of The Game Cologne

Get the control over your opposition when you actually wear The Game Cologne for men. It was first introduced in the year 2013. The gorgeous cologne actually combines the blend of lots of floral and fruits such as lily, jasmine, violet, orange, raspberry and more. This is absolutely refreshing and mild.

41. Have the amazing Good Life Cologne

Share the ultimate pleasures of life just by spritzing little drops of the Good Life Cologne. Bursting with the mild fragrant smells of grass, wood as well as fruits, this men’s cologne is bound to just keep you tasting fresh and pure all day long. The perfume is not overpowering at all.

42. Show the bold side with Silver Shadow Private Cologne

The Silver Shadow Private Cologne was first released in the year 2008; this cologne for men is full of amazing ingredients. The crisp notes of a bergamot and lemon merge with the soft hints of violet and lavender along with a drop of cardamom for sharpness. It lasts long almost 10-12 hours.

43. Passionate Hot Water Night Cologne

The Hot Water Night Cologne was launched in the year 2012. This has been made for the men who love to wear some dark and intense smell. It contains a blend of juniper berries, cedar, gin notes, nutty agarwood and more. The entire ingredients always help the perfume to provide a rich and powerful smell so that it can lasts long almost 8-10 hours.

44. Refresh your mind and body with Relax Cologne

Enjoy the delicate, invigorating perfume of Relax for the men. This inspiring cologne was first presented in the year 1990. It features a stimulating combination of the accords from lavender, mint, tarragon, bergamot as well as zesty lemon to generate a manly scent, which is quite sure to carry you through the active day.

45. Enjoy the lightness with Cool Water Coral Reef Cologne

The Cool Water Coral Reef Cologne was first presented in the year 1988 especially for men. It provides the cologne, which makes each and every individual feel amazing as if they are just in the beach. It features the sandalwood, mint and mandarin. This is absolutely mild and airy and not overpowering at all.

46.Overview of Cool Water Deep Cologne

The Cool Water Deep Cologne was first presented in the year 1988. This is considered as an absolute classic fragrance for men. The scent combines the sweet lavender along with the vibrant notes of rosemary and peppermint. A sense of the coriander adds little spice, and the note of orange blossom enhances a fresh and citrus kick.

47. Befitting Prowess Cool Water Freeze Me Cologne

This natty 2008 artifact from Davidoff Cologne is a real mate of all men around. Whether he is working or is holidaying, the Cool Water Freeze Me redolence complements both attitudes with essential refinement. The texture of lemon, mint, and musk render a distinctive vivacious feel which stays for hours. The application gives an instant boost to the mind.

48. Unique Heroism Cool Water Frozen Cologne

Davidoff Cologne came out with this jaunty Cool Water Frozen incense in 2001 to add the necessary finesse to men’s grooming. Be it for a formal suit-tie affair or for a funky denim time; this piece defines both the macho avatars with a modest but buoyant vibe. The exquisite consistency of pineapple rose, peach and moss make the spray perfect to catch attention.

49. Coltish Appeal Cool Water Game Cologne

In 2006, Davidoff Cologne gifted to men’s world a redolence which full of liveliness. The exclusive odor balance gets textured by the refreshment of lemon, the coolness of watermelon and the intensity of grapefruit. The raffish Cool Water Game actually accents the robustness with the profusion of charisma in both office and party.

50. Ode to Virility Cool Water Game Happy Summer Cologne

This 2007 souvenir from Davidoff Cologne is an exact fit for those Adams who love to remain active for the whole day. The sun becomes a treat to enjoy by one spray of the dashing Cool Water Game Happy Summer aroma. The distinctive fragrant composition of musk, cedar and green apple gives an individualistic aquatic feel for 24*7.

51. Sonnet of Machismo Cool Water Ice Fresh Cologne

The intensity of manhood is flawlessly illustrated by this turgid Cool Water Ice Fresh fragrance. Launched in 2010 by Davidoff Cologne, this souvenir is perfect to create spell over the dames around during the warmth of the day. The fusion of citrusy zap with the integrity of herbs makes the spray impeccable for lunch invitations and matinee movie dates.

52. Moxie’s Ballad Davidoff Adventure Amazonia Cologne

In 2009 the brand of Davidoff Cologne came out with this dapper Davidoff Adventure Amazonia redolence to salute the fortitude of the Amazon explorers. The spray is meant to stimulate the macho adrenaline for venturing into the toughest of journeys. The blend of Peruvian cedar and palm tree tone with mint and rustic fruits renders the mind with the oomph needed to take make the daring start.

53. Debonair Stateliness Cool Water Pure Pacific Cologne

The spruce Cool Water Pure Pacific essence imbibes within it the maritime exuberance. The unique union of ginger, juniper and sandalwood make the aromatic texture a true mind-affecting one. For stopping the docile breaths all around and for overwhelming the mind of the particular lovely woman, this 2012 Davidoff Cologne piece is the right accent to Adam-hood.

54. Warmth of Gravity Cool Water Sea Scents And Sun Cologne

For those MRs who love to prove themselves only by their works and not any attitude, this cultivated Cool Water Sea Scents And Sun aroma is the correct pick. In this piece, lavender, lemon, and mint meet with each other to illustrate that not pompous but intense masculine ardor. Davidoff Cologne came out with this souvenir at 2005 with the primary purpose of aiding men to upkeep their deck-up during the summer.

55. Smell fresh and clean with this amazing fragrance

You can experience the sweet, spicy aroma of this perfume when you apply this to yourself before heading out to work or a casual date. It has notes of kiwi that would always go a long way to make sure that you are in the right aroma to achieve success.

56. Daydream to your fullest with the help of this perfume

If you are someone who longs for enjoying success even in the hostile situations, you can apply this perfume on yourself. It has an oriental and masculine scent that always augurs to bring the best out in you. One whiff of this smell can make your followers feel proud of you. Apply on yourself to enjoy success at formal and informal occasions.