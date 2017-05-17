Filmmaking has had always been a profit generating way for the directors and producers. It won’t be wrong for us to say that both Bollywood and Hollywood movies are dominating the world; especially the Hollywood is the industry which is known for its high grossing. There are so many revenue generating ways, such as theatrical exhibitions, home videos, TV broadcast as well as merchandizing. The movie which rocks the box-office is the one which grosses well in the world. The income generated by a movie is definitely pocketed by the producer and makes him earn more and more from the upcoming projects. So here is the list of top 10 highest grossing Hollywood movies.

10. The Dark Knight Rises:



The dark knight rises was an amazing and interesting thrilling movie, released in 2012. This movie, no doubt, was a high budget movie and the whole team worked really hard and played their vital role in making it a box-office hit. The dark knight rises’ estimated gross amount is USD1,084,439,099 2022.

9. Frozen:

This was yet another wonderful movie, released in 2013. I must say Frozen is still being played in different cinemas in America, Canada, Europe and parts of Asia. The movie has so far made USD1,097,338,890, but let’s see how much it is likely to earn additionally.

8. Skyfall:

Skyfall is a super-hit of 2012. The movie won different awards for best director, producer, actor, actresses and cinematography. This interesting and high budget movie made the producer gross an amount of about USD1,408,561,013.

7. The Lord of the Rings:

The Lord of the Rings has come in different series, with varying interesting stories. This movie, no doubt, is a complete pack of action, romance and fear. The Return of the King—a version of the lord of the rings, was released in 2003 and it alone made USD1,119,929,524 2013.

6. Transformers: Dark of the Moon:

Dark of the Moon is one of my favorite and doubtlessly interesting movies of the 2000s. It was actually released in 2011 and kept on hitting the cinemas for many weeks. This movie made a total gross of USD1,123,794,039.

5. Iron Man 3:

Iron Man is a story of a man made up of iron. How much tough and courageous he is and how he tackles all the problems and enemies coming to his way is all the theme of the story. Iron Man is also a series movie, its third version—Iron Man 3 made approximate gross of USD1,215,439,594 2013.

4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2:

Harry Potter movie is an inspiration of a famous thrilled novel. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part 2 was much better and highly appreciated as compared to its Part 1. It made a total gross of USD1,341,511,259.

3. The Avengers:

The Avengers was a romantic and action movie, released in 2012. This movie remained prominent in the American and European cinemas for many months after its release. It made the director and producer earn a total gross of USD1,518,594,420.

2. Titanic:

Titanic is truly a remarkable and well versed movie of all the times. For me, there is no alternate of Titanic in terms of its extreme level of entertainment, romance, story and of course the cinematography. Titanic was released in 1997 and remained hot in the cinemas for about a year. This movie won different awards and the Oscar as well. It made an estimated gross of USD2,186,772,305.

1. Avatar:

Avatar was another wonderful and well entertaining movie which hit the cinemas in 2009. Avatar’s success graph remained even high than the titanic, and this movie made an estimated gross of USD2,786,274,142. I must say Avatar’s gross has not been challenged by any of the Hollywood movie so far. But who knows in future we will have some better and high grossing movies to join the race.