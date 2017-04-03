The nature has gifted us with a lot of beautiful and amazing plant and animal species. We happen to see dogs, cats, trees, flowers and birds around us everyday. The view of the living things other than human beings makes us feel thankful to God for all His blessings and wonders. A lot of beautiful birds are there in the air but here is the list of top 10 most beautiful birds in the world. [Updated April 2017]

10. Green Wing Macaw Parrot:

This beautiful parrot is also known with the name of Ara chloroptera. It is found in green lands and forests. This gorgeous parrot is winged well than Macaw and it possesses yellow-bared eyes which enhance its beauty.

9. Stork-billed Kingfisher:

This South Indian bird is also known as Pelargopsis capensis. It is mainly found in tropical lands and in forests of South Asia especially India and Sri Lanka. This beautiful bird is enough catchy to keep the tourists intact.

8. Peafowl:

We know Peafowl with two of its common names, Peacock and Pavo. It is a large yet beautiful bird of pheasant family. God has made it with distinctive colors and shades. It usually lives in shady and dark areas this is why the zoo owners, whenever have to keep it in their zoos, provide it with the similar habitat.

7. Painted Bunting:

The scientific name of Painted Bunting is Passerina ciris. It is a male bird of North America. We can also view it in the forests and gardens of South Africa. Its beautiful colors like blue-head, green-back and so on, make it a spectacular creature.

6. Keel-billed Toucans:

Also known with its scientific name (Ramphastos sulfuratus), Keel-billed Toucans is a native bird of Belize. This comes in plenty of colorful bills and is said to be a fearless birds. It can easily survive in storms and thunders and remain in its nest for days and months when weather is unfavorable.

5. Rainbow Lorikeet:

Rainbow Lorikeet’s scientific name is Trichoglossus haematodus and this bird is found in America, Australia and Austria. Its colorful body and charming eyes are enough to keep us intact with its beauty. The tourists love to save its beauty in their camera memories.

4. Northern Oriole:

Northern Oriole (Icterus galbula) is a former bird of WestIslands and Finland. It is small in size and weighs about 35 grams. Its bright and sharp colors make it a beautiful and charming bird.

3. Flamingo:

Flamingo is a commonly found bird and amazingly beautiful. Its scientific name is Phoenicopteridae and it is present both in Southern and Western Hemispheres. This bird can also be found in different zoos of your country and it usually stands on one leg for hours. It’s a delicate and beautiful bird indeed.

2. Hyacinth Macaw:



Anodorhynchus hyacinthinus is the scientific name of Hyacinth Macaw. This bird is found in America and parts of Africa. Also some of its species have been discovered in New Zealand. It is considered as a light weight bird having an estimated weight of 2-3 kilograms. In USA, it is sold at USD1000 or even more.

1. Golden Pheasant:

Chrysolophus pictus is another lesser famous name of Golden Pheasant. This is an Asian bird and is the finest one in the list of top 10 most beautiful birds in the world. It is brilliantly colored and is found in forests and on mountains of Western China.

