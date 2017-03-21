Scotland has been world famous for its gorgeous tourist attractions and friendly people. This land of best points has no short of dedicated and hard working individuals. The sparkling women are everywhere in fashion and entertainment industries. Let us explore today’s list. It is top 10 most beautiful Scottish women 2017.

Here is the list of top 10 most beautiful Scottish women 2017:

10. AMY MacDONALD

Amy is known to be the big-voiced lady of Scotland. Her voice in the album This Is The Life was highly appreciated. This sizzling beauty is not only a singer but also a successful fashion model.

9. KATE DICKIE

Kate is another remarkable Scottish beauty with international recognition. She is a Bafta and British Independent Film Award winner that she got for her beautiful performance in Red Road. She is not only an actress, but also a writer. She is also in the cast of BBC’s ‘He Kills Coppers’.

8. EDITH BOWMAN

Edith Bowman is a DJ, television presented, and fashion model of Scotland. She is a young and of course extremely hot lady. She has hosted a number of shows on radio, and presented T in The Park and Glastonbury specials.

7. ASHLEY JENSEN

Ashley is already a top notch beauty of Scotland. She got awards for her performance in Extras with Ricky Gervais. Another remarkable role of her is as Christina McKinney in Ugly Betty which made her globally recognized. Ashley lives in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Terry Beesley.

6. LAURA McMONAGLE

Laura is an extremely talented and gorgeous Scottish celeb. She is best known for her role as Zoe played in River City. This young lady has been a singer, actress, and fashion model. She became a high-class hooker in the BBC soap.

5. KATIE LEUNG

Katie Leung has a meteoric rise to global fame as Harry Potter’s first girlfriend. She is from Scotland but lives in America. This dazzling beauty was admired on red carpet of movie premieres. She is the winner of Most Stylish Female title.

4. SANDI THOM

Sandi Thom is a sensational Scottish beauty. She first shot to popularity with Punk Rocker. She has been seen in a number of television shows, and has voiced various singles. Her album Pink and The Lily has gotten global popularity.

3. JENNI FALCONER

Jenni is a hot blonde of Scotland. She got fame as a television presented and combines glamour with intelligence. She is a superbly gorgeous lady who got fame from her show, Entertainment Today on GMTV. She also hosted Sky One’s Cirque de Celebrite.

2. NICOLA BENEDETTI

Nicola is titled BBC Young Musician of 2004. She is a diva of music world. She completed her studies and joined television at an age of 19. She is awarded the honorary Doctor of Letters by Glasgow Caledonian University.

1. KT TUNSTALL

KT, a beautiful singer of Scotland has won several Brit Awards and Grammy nominations. She is known for her attractive voice. Her songs have been featured in various movies and television series like Ugly Betty, and Will & Grace. Her album, Drastic Fantastic got her much appreciation.

Who you think is the most remarkable beauty?