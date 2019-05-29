Top 10 Healthy Ways to Achieve Summer Weight Loss

Achieve your summer weight loss goals with these healthy tips that have you getting fit the right way.

The Summer sun is up and you’ve started to get a healthy glow. What you really want to do now is shed a few pounds so that you can feel great too. Where there’s a will there’s way, and we’re here to show you how to get lean and mean fast.

Follow our top ten summer weight loss tips and you’ll soon be feeling better and looking healthier.

Cut down on Alcohol

One of the best ways to do this is to start taking at least two alcohol-free days a week. Alcohol is packed with carbs and sugars. If you drink excessively then you’re going to gain weight.

If you drink mixers with a high sugar content this isn’t going to help either. A couple of days break from alcohol will lower your sugar intake and allow your liver to recover.

When you do decide to enjoy a drink, steer clear of beer. Vodka contains fewer calories than many other alcoholic drinks. Use mixers that are low in sugar and always try to alternate alcoholic drinks with a glass of water.

Understand Your Carbs

Slow release carbs are going to help you feel fuller for longer. You should avoid the refined carbs often found in some white bread, sweet snacks and sugary drinks.

Oats are one of the best sources of slow burning carbs around. Eat them for breakfast by blending them with skim milk, grains and a banana for sweetness. You could even add fat-free Greek yogurt too and a teaspoon of peanut butter.

Large quantities of carbs are best avoided in the evening. This is when your body needs the energy they provide least.

Stick to a Mediterranean-Style Diet

A true Mediterranean diet is made up of fruit and vegetables, fish, and olive oil. All these are healthy options and can help you to lose weight. They’ll also help fight against heart disease, certain cancers, and diabetes.

The traditional Mediterranean diet is proven to lower cholesterol too. Cholesterol can build up deposits in your arteries leading to blockages. The Mediterranean diet is a healthy way to eat. If you stick to it will stop you piling on the pounds.

Take Daily Exercise for Summer Weight Loss

The best exercise for losing weight is cardiovascular. That means doing things like running, cycling or walking. Your heart rate will increase as will your lung capacity. If you can break into a sweat, so much the better.

You can add a bit more daily exercise in clever ways. Try taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Get off the bus or train a stop or two earlier and walk for the rest of your journey.

Try to work in twenty minutes of cardiovascular exercise two or three times a week. Combine this with the right diet and you will soon see weight loss results. Not only that but you are going to look and feel so much better.

Vaping CBD Oil

When derived from hemp, CBD doesn’t contain large amounts of THC, this is the compound that gets you high and increases your appetite.

When you vape CBD oil it can actually help you to lose weight. Discover more here about the science around CBD oil and weight loss.

Snack Well!

Stick to two or three regular meals a day. There’s a lot to be said for the old saying, ‘Breakfast like a King, lunch like a Prince and dinner like a pauper.’ If you keep to this routine you’ll be getting your calories when you best need them

Avoid snacking completely on sugary foods. If you do need to eat between meals then go for a healthy option such as a piece of fruit or some diced seasonal vegetables.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water at regular intervals has several positive effects. It’s going to keep you hydrated and that can help you to look healthier. It can also give you the sensation of feeling fuller.

The next time you feel like reaching for a candy bar, grab your water bottle instead. Be careful not to overdo it as that can lead to water retention.

Smaller Portions of Food

This may sound obvious but it’s a great way to cut down on the amount of food you eat. It’s very easy to build up portion sizes over time without realizing it. If you do this you’ll be eating more than you actually need.

Portion sizes in restaurants and bars have increased dramatically in the past twenty years or so. Downsizing is the way to go.

Pay attention to how much you pile on to your plate. Go for high protein foods such as skinless chicken breasts and grilled fish. Instead of adding pasta or potatoes, go for a bigger salad and green vegetables. Avoid high-calorie dressings.

Drink Coffee Wisely

The caffeine found in coffee can increase your metabolic rate. That, in turn, can cause you to burn more fat. It can also lead to a loss of appetite which could help you to eat less.

If you do drink coffee regularly, then avoid adding caramel, sugar or cream to it. You should also try to only drink coffee in the morning to ensure the caffeine doesn’t keep you awake at night.

Be Mindful When You Eat

When you’re having a meal, concentrate on what you are eating and how you are eating it. That means avoiding distractions such as watching TV or driving. Chew your food slowly, and savor the smells, textures, and tastes.

Try using chopsticks rather than a spoon or fork. The reason for doing all these things is to try and avoid eating food out of habit. If you’re concentrating on the whole eating process then you are more likely to stop when you have had enough.

Simple Steps to Help You Lose Weight

A few easy lifestyle changes can have a dramatic effect on the way you look. Follow our top ten summer weight loss tips and you’ll soon be ready to put on your swimsuit and head to the beach.

