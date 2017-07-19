Home » For Celebrity » Top 50 Most-Googled People and their Net Worth

Top 50 Most-Googled People and their Net Worth

A lot of people always wish to know about the net worth of their favorite actors or actresses or other celebrities in the world and they are always trying to Google around about their net worth. And here is a list of the top 50 most-Googled people and their net worth in the world.

Most-Googled People

1. Jay-Z – Net Worth: USD560 million

Jay-Z
Jay-Z is the stage name and has a real name Shawn Corey Carter, is an American rapper. He has a net worth USD560 million. He sits on number 3rd in the list of top 10 richest rappers in the world after P Diddy & Dr Dre.

2. Beyonce – Net Worth: USD450 million

Beyonce with Jay-Z
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer and actress who has a net worth USD450 million. And she has combined net worth of over USD1 billion with Jay Z.

3. Floyd Mayweather – Net Worth: USD300 million

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather is a world well-known American boxing champion who has a net worth USD280 million.

4. Kim Kardashian – Net Worth: USD65 million

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is an American TV star, model star and spokesperson who has a net worth USD65 million.

5. Justin Bieber – Net Worth: USD200 million

Interesting Facts about Justin Bieber
Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer and songwriter who has a net worth USD200 million. He sits on the top of the list of top 10 richest teenagers in the world.

6. Kanye West – Net Worth: USD130 million

Kanye West
From Wikipedia, Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, director, entrepreneur, and fashion designer who has a net worth USD130 million.

7. Bill Gates – Net Worth: USD80.2 billion

Bill Gates
Bill Gates is an American philanthropist author, businessman, and a reputed figure. He is the founder of Microsoft, and co-founded it with Paul Allen. Bill Gates owns around USD80.2 billion. He is a richest man in the world.

8. Dr Dre – Net Worth: USD800 million

Dr Dre
Dr. Dre has real name Andre Romelle Young, he is an American rapper and entrepreneur. He is the founder and current CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He is a richest rappers in the world with his net worth USD800 million.

9. Michael Jordan – Net Worth: USD1 billion

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan or Michael Jeffrey Jordan also known MJ, is an American former professional basketball player and owner of the Charlotte Hornets who has net worth USD1 billion.

10. Lil Wayne – Net Worth: USD140 million

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne has a rean name is “Dwayne Michael Carter”, is an American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from New Orleans, Louisiana. He has has net worth USD140 million.

11. Robin Williams – Net Worth: USD130 million

Robin Williams
Robin Williams or Robin McLaurin Williams was an American actor and comedian who has a net worth USD130 million.

12. 50 Cent – Net Worth: USD140 million

50 Cent
50 cent or Curtis James Jackson III is an American rapper, entrepreneur, investor, and actor from New York City, New York. He has a net worth USD140 million.

13. LeBron James – Net Worth: USD126 million

LeBron James
LeBron James or LeBron Raymone James is an American professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association who has a net worth USD126 million.

14. Eminem – Net Worth: USD160 million

Eminem
Eminem has a real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III and he is an American rapper, record producer, songwriter, and actor who has a net worth USD160 million.

15. Miley Cyrus – Net Worth: USD150 million

Miley Cyrus
Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who was #1 on top 10 richest teens in Hollywood and #2 on top 10 richest teens in the world, with a net worth of USD150 million.

16. Oprah Winfrey – Net Worth: USD3 billion

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey or Oprah Gail Winfrey is an American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. Oprah net worth is around USD3 billion.

17. Drake – Net Worth: USD55 million

Drake
Drake has a full name “Aubrey Drake Graham” is a Canadian rapper, songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of USD55 million.

18. Kevin Hart – Net Worth: USD30 million

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart or Kevin Darnell Hart is an American comedian, writer, producer, spokesman and actor who has a net worth of USD30 million.

19. Tiger Woods – Net Worth: USD600 million

Tiger Woods
Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods is an American professional golfer who is among the most successful golfers of all time. He has been one of the highest-paid athletes in the world for several years. He has a net worth around USD600 million.

20. Rick Ross – Net Worth: USD92 million

Rick Ross
Rick Ross has a real name William Leonard Roberts II, is an American rapper who has a net worth of USD92 million.

21. Mariah Carey – Net Worth: USD510 million

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and occasional actress who has a net worth of USD510 million.

22. Will Smith – Net Worth: USD200 million

Will Smith
Will Smith or Willard Carroll “Will” Smith, Jr. is an American actor, producer, and rapper who has a net worth of USD200 million.

23. Rob Dyrdek – Net Worth: USD50 million

Rob Dyrdek
Rob Dyrdek or Robert Stanley “Rob” Dyrdek is an American professional skateboarder, actor, entrepreneur, producer, and reality TV star who has a net worth of USD50 million.

24. Nick Cannon – Net Worth: USD20 million

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon or Nicholas Scott “Nick” Cannon is an American actor, comedian, rapper, entrepreneur, record producer, and radio and television personality who has a net worth of USD20 million.

25. Mark Cuban – Net Worth: USD2.7 billion

Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban is an American businessman and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, Landmark Theatres, and Magnolia Pictures, and the chairman of the HDTV cable network AXS TV. He has a net worth of USD2.7 billion.

26. Rihanna – Net Worth: USD120 million

Rihanna
Rihanna has a full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is a Barbadian singer, actress, and fashion designer. She has a net worth of USD120 million.

27. Phil Robertson – Net Worth: USD15 million

Phil Robertson
Phil Robertson or Phil Alexander Robertson is an American professional hunter, businessman, and reality television star on the popular television series Duck Dynasty who has a net worth of USD15 million.

28. Nicki Minaj – Net Worth: USD50 million

Hottest Nicki Minaj Music Videos
Nicki Minaj has a real name “Onika Tanya Maraj”, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He has a net worth of USD50 million.

29. P Diddy – Net Worth: USD700 million

P Diddy
P. Diddy or Puff Daddy has a real name “Sean John Combs”, is an American rapper, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of USD700 million.

30. Magic Johnson – Net Worth: USD500 million

Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson has a real name Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jr. is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of USD500 million.

31. Bow Wow – Net Worth: USD600 thousand

Bow Wow
Bow Wow has a real name “Shad Gregory Moss”, is an American rapper, actor and television host who has a net worth of USD600 thousand.

32. Taylor Swift – Net Worth: USD200 million

Taylor Swift
Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of USD200 million.

33. Bruce Jenner – Net Worth: USD100 million

Bruce Jenner
Bruce Jenner has a full name William Bruce Jenner is a former U.S. track and field athlete and current television personality. He has a net worth of USD100 million.

34. Jordan Belfort – Net Worth: USD100 million

Jordan Belfort
Jordan Ross Belfort is an American author and former stockbroker who has a net worth of USD100 million.

35. Tyler Perry – Net Worth: USD400 million

Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry is an American actor, director, screenwriter, producer and songwriter who has a net worth of USD400 million.

36. TI – Net Worth: USD50 million

Clifford Joseph Harris
Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., better known by his stage name T.I., is an American rapper, record producer, and actor. He has a net worth of USD50 million.

37. Donald Sterling – Net Worth: USD2.8 billion

Donald Sterling
Donald Sterling or Donald T. Sterling is an American businessman and attorney who has a net worth of USD2.8 billion.

38. Michael Jackson – Net Worth: USD1.125 billion

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson or Michael Joseph Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor who has a net worth of USD1.125 billion.

39. Master P – Net Worth: USD350 million

Master P
Master P is a his name on stage and his business name P. Miller, but he has a full name is Percy Robert Miller. He is an American rapper, actor, entrepreneur, investor, author, filmmaker, producer, and philanthropist who has a net worth of USD350 million.

40. Mike Tyson – Net Worth: USD300 million

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson or Michael Gerard “Mike” Tyson is an American retired professional boxer who has a net worth about USD300 million.

41. Paris Hilton – Net Worth: USD100 million

Paris Whitney Hilton
Paris Hilton or Paris Whitney Hilton is an American socialite, television personality, model, actress and singer who has a net worth of USD100 million.

42. Kobe Bryant – Net Worth: USD260 million

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant or Kobe Bean Bryant is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of USD260 million.

43. Donald Trump – Net Worth: USD4 billion

Donald Trump
Donald Trump or Donald John Trump, Sr. is an American businessman, investor, television personality and author. He has a net worth of USD4 billion.

44. Birdman – Net Worth: USD170 million

Michael Keaton
Birdman or Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), is an American rapper, CEO and entrepreneur who has a net worth of USD170 million.

45. Jay Leno – Net Worth: USD350 million

Jay Leno
Jay Leno or James Douglas Muir “Jay” Leno is an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, voice actor and television host who has a net worth of USD350 million.

46. Mark Wahlberg – Net Worth: USD200 million

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg or Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg is an American actor, producer, model, and former rapper who has a net worth of USD200 million.

47. Chris Brown – Net Worth: USD30 million

Chris Brown
Chris Brown has a full name Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown is an American recording artist, dancer, and actor who has a net worth of USD30 million.

48. Howard Stern – Net Worth: USD550 million

Howard Stern
Howard Stern or Howard Allan Stern is an American radio and television personality, producer, author, actor, and photographer. He has a net worth of USD550 million.

49. Khloe Kardashian – Net Worth: USD18 million

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian or Khloé Kardashian Odom is an American television personality who has a net worth of USD18 million.

50. Paul Walker – Net Worth: USD25 million

Paul Walker
Paul Walker or Paul William Walker IV was an American actor who has a net worth of USD25 million.

