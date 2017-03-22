Not many of us know much about Persian women and how gorgeous they are. If you have ever done an internet search for the most beautiful Persian women, you must have come across very beautiful faces that left you in awe. We cannot begin to explain just how gorgeous Persian women are because we will probably lack the right words to do so. They are the best example of beauty and are known all over the world for their hot and charming personalities. Besides being beautiful, they are also considered to be among the most talented women in biggest entertainment industries across the world such as Hollywood and Bollywood. Let me tell you that these females are good example of beauty and are known globally for their hot personalities. Mentioning the name of a single lady isn’t possible, so here I would tell you who are top 10 most beautiful and hottest Persian women 2017. I am sure this article would prove to be highly exciting for you.

Here is a big list of top 10 most beautiful Persian women of 2017:

10. Nazanin Boniadi

Nazanin Boniadi is a well known Persian-British actress. She was born on May 22, 1982, in Tehran, Iran. After completing her studies, Nazanin started her career as a fashion model. She was signed by a number of beauty and skincare brands. This 162 cm tall woman is extremely beauty. Nazanin has been given many awards for her immensely beautiful acting, and by look, she is very attractive.

9. Necar Zadegan

Necar Zadegan is another successful beauty from Persia/Iran. She is a great American movie and television actress, who started her professional life as a model. Necar was born on June 20, 1982, in Heidelberg, Germany. She is a 175 cm tall beauty. Necar has been the cover-page model of various fashion magazines.

8. Kiana Hayeri

Kiana Hayeri is a heart-taking Persian woman. She was born in Tehran, raised in Canada. She has always strived to give best performance as a television celeb. She bridged the gap between Iran and Canada by working in the shows of both countries. Other than this, Kiana motivates the young talent to come forward and make themselves recognized. Some of her works include “Beyond the Veil”, and “Your Veil is Your Battleground”.

7. Kathreen Khavari

Kathreen Khavari is an actress and internationally reputed beauty from Persia. From the early days of her life, Kathreen had no interest in doing a job, so she started finding her career as a model and actress. Luckily, Kathreen was contracted by some big directors of Hollywood.

6. Nadia Bjorlin

Nadia Bjorlin is a well known American actress, singer, and model. She was born on August 2, 1980, in Rhode Island, United States. She is basically of Persian decent, because her father was from Persia and her mother from USA. This 173 cm tall beauty is known for her extremely impressive acting. Nadia is a popular brand ambassador of various big companies.

5. Parisa Tabriz

Parisa Tabriz is a tech expert of Persia. This gorgeous lady has been known as “Security Princess” at Google. She gets paid for her innovative ideas of how Google can keep its impenetrable existence maintained in the world of internet. Parisa has many certifications and a high-school degree in computer sciences. Talking about how beautiful she is, I must say she is a ‘Beauty with Brain’.

4. Davar Ardalan

Davar Ardalan is an interactive storyteller, and social media expert from Persia. She spent many years in educating the young women how to pursue a successful career in the World Wide Web. Davar has traveled in different countries like USA, UK, and Canada. One of her major life’s missions is to give a voice to women of color. Her work, as a professional and active lady, is highly admirable.

3. Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi is a well known actress, former NFL cheerleader, and fashion model from Persia. From ‘The Sopranos’ to ‘The L Word’, the resume of Sarah speaks for itself. This is a lady with so much beauty and huge success. As a model, Sarah has been on the cover of many big fashion magazines. How many of you love this beautiful lady?

2. Nasim Pedrad

Nasim Pedrad is an Iranian-American or American-Persian actress and comic that is best known for her role on Saturday Night Live for five seasons. She was born on November 18, 1981, in Persia. There is a long list of successful movies she gave to her fans. Nasim took the start of her career as a television celeb, and did many small roles in American sitcoms. Moving towards the height of success, Nasim has become a famous movie actress, and former fashion model; she is around 5.4 feet tall.

1. Shermine Shahrivar

Shermine Shahrivar was titled Miss Europe in 2005 that was held in France and won the overall title. Before accomplishing that, she won Miss Germany in 2004. From these two titles, Shermine got too much dominance in the beauty pageant world. She is an extremely hot and sexy lady from Persia. Currently, Shermine is residing in America, doing a number of shows there. She also hosted the Oberhausen, Germany Nowruz celebration. As a graphic novelist and filmmaker, Shermine got many awards.

