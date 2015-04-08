The television industry of India is equally famous as Bollywood. The beautiful and talented celebs of this industry are appreciated by the worldwide fans. Their series and shows are held months after months, and tend to break all previous records. Let us check the list of top 10 most beautiful Indian tv serial actresses 2017.

Here are the top 10 most beautiful Indian TV Serial actresses in 2017:

10. Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra is a young and remarkable Indian television actress. She was born 25 October, 1988. Kritika started her career in 2007, and appeared in famous tv series “Yahan K Hum Sikander”. She is known for her fabulous performance. She also played the role of Arohi Sharma in “Kitni Mohabbat Hai”. She rose to fame in no time.

9. Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani is one of the most beautiful Indian tv serial actresses. She is not only incredibly attractive but also one of the highest paid celebs of television. She started her career as a model, and then joined television industry. She was seen in the Yash Raj Film “Fanaa”. She has also been seen in “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon”, and several other series.

8. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is a remarkable and stunning celeb of Indian. She is a great actress and charming presenter. Jennifer was born in 1985, in Goregaon, India. In 2013 she achieved the best actress critic’s award at 13 Indian TV Academy Awards. She is one of the top notch actresses, known for her gorgeous and smart figure. She has worked in the movie named “Phir Se” with Kunal Kohil.

7. Mahie Vij

Mahie Vij is one of the most beautiful Indian tv serial actresses. She is sizzling, glamorous, and highly talented. She has not only been an actress but also a supermodel of India. She appeared in Shubh Kadam as the leading role “Pratha”. She was also seen in “Laagi Tujhse Lagan” and played the role of Nakusha.

6. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is an all time favorite Indian tv actress. She is known for her remarkable and outstanding beauty and killing smile. Shweta has ruled the hearts of fans years after years. She was the winner of the “Bigg Boss 4”. This lady has been seen in various tv shows.

5. Ragini Khanna

Ragini Khanna is another gorgeous and one of the most beautiful Indian tv serial actresses. She was born in December, 1989, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is an actress and fashion model of India. She hosted “India’s Best Dramebaaz” in 2013. She was also seen in “Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi” by NDTV Imagine where she played the role of Ragini Sharma. Later on, Ragini was seen in the Sony TV’s comedy show “Bhaskar Bharti”.

4. Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is an Indian actress, model and host of the era. She is a remarkable celeb of Indian television.she got fame due to her shows like Madhubala (Ek Ashq Ek Janon), Dill Mill Gayye and Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi. She has won the Indian 6th season dance reality show named as “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where Salman Yousuf Khan paired with her as her choreographer.

3. Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee is one of the most beautiful Indian tv serial actresses. She was born in Kolkata, West Bengal (India). She started her career in 2010 and played some marvelous roles. She has done fabulous job in “Balika Vadhu’. She was also a participant of Bigg Boss 7.

2. Krystle Dsouza

Krystle Dsouza is one of the most beautiful Indian tv serial actresses. She has gotten remarkable talent and skills, and has been every eye loving. She has been seen in various drama series and remained at the top position due to her skillful performance.

1. Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria is one of the prettiest and most successful Indian tv celebs. She was born in 1992, in Maharashtra, India. She is the daughter of a famous Indian businessman. She started her career from “Tum Dena Saath Mera” by Life Ok, aired in 2011. Sonarika has also been seen in “Devon K Dev-Maha Dev” where she played the role of Parvati.

