Top 17 Richest Actors in the World 2016

Last updated: 18-April-2016.

1. Jerry Seinfeld – Net worth: USD820 million

Jerome Allen “Jerry” Seinfeld was born April 29, 1954. He is an American comedian, actor and writer. After updated news from Magazine Foxnews to our list, now Jerry Seinfeld is the richest actor in the world who has fortune around USD820 million rank over Shahrukh Khan from Bollywood.

2. Shah Rukh Khan – Net worth: USD600 million

Shah Rukh Khan is at the top of our list. He has not only been a movie actor but also a famous television celeb. Jerry made great contribution to television series in the history.This actor is called as the Baadshah of Bollywood "". He has a net worth that is about USD600 million today. So he is not only a richest Bollywood actor and also a richest actor in the world (updated: now he is number 2). He plays in more than 75 Hindi films and other International films. Although he is believed to be the richest man in the world, he still concern about the humanity. He joins the UNESCO's program to help other poor children from around the world.



Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as the ‘King of Bollywood’. He is one of the richest actors in the world. He has appeared in more than 50 movies. He has long been famous for his comedy, romance, and action. Shah Rukh has bagged various awards throughout his career.

Shah Rukh Khan (Bollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD600 million. Age: 49

3. Tom Cruise – Net worth: USD480 million

He is a very famous actor and multi-millionaire film producer. He involved in many films and movies, including Top Gun, Rain Man, Tropic Thunder, Few Good Men, and some other great movies. He also owns a real estate that is called as the Beverly Hills Mansion in California.

Tom Cruise is the celeb known for his action and great stunt. He is really the king of Hollywood action. Tom is a handsome and gorgeous dude. He has starred in some of the highest grossing movies. He is a multi-talented celeb. Not only Tom is famous as a action hero but also he is an incredible comedian.

Tom Cruise (Hollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD480 million. Age: 53

4. Tyler Perry – Net worth: USD400 million

Tyler Perry is an American actor, producer, director, author, and songwriter, specializing in the gospel genre. Perry wrote and produced many stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s. Tyler Perry is not just an actor, but a fabulous author, director, producer, screenwriter and songwriter. It is of no wonder that he is a prominent entertainer of the era. He is an exclusive partner of Oprah Winfrey. Tyler has always been a favorite of his fans due to his outstanding acting skills.

Tyler Perry (American Actor, Producer & Director) – Net worth: USD400 million. Age: 45

5. Johnny Depp – Net worth: USD400 million

This actor is very famous for his film series, Pirates of the Caribbean. This film is one of the most successful movie franchises today. He has a production company that is called as Infinitum Nihil. This company produces a lot of popular movies these days.



Johnny Depp is one of the most talked about actors. He portrayed a drunken pirate, and various other great characters. His movies gross high, and Johnny makes handsome amount from every successful project. He has bagged various awards during his career.

Johnny Depp (American Actor & Producer) – Net worth: USD400 million. Age: 52

6. Amitabh Bachchan – Net Worth: USD400 million

Amitabh Bachchan has probably touched almost every height of acting, fame, money and success in his 40-year acting career and has earned the title of Bollywood’s Big B. He now charges a reasonable 4 to 5 crore (1 crore = USD214,431) Indian rupees per movie and considering the sheer number of movies he has starred in, he has made his way among the richest Bollywood actors.

7. Bill Cosby – Net Worth: USD400 million



Bill Cosby has won various awards and is one of the richest actors in the world. He is a proud comedian of the era. The Bill Cosby Show has been one of the most successful American shows. He won 7 Grammy awards for his comedy albums.

Bill Cosby – Net worth: USD400 million. Age: 73

8. Jack Nicholson – Net Worth: USD390 million



Jack Nicolson is a handsome and one of the most amazing actors. He has been recognized to portray both psychopathic and comedic characters over the course of his career, from Jack Torrance to The Joker to Dr. Buddy. He is known for his great face expressions and outstanding style of dialogue delivery.

Jack Nicholson – Net worth: USD390 million. Age: 78

9. Clint Eastwood – Net Worth: USD375 million



Clint Eastwood has ruled the genre of spaghetti westerns since the 50s. he has always been famous for his raspy voice and incredible personality. He is one of the richest actors in the world. He is a legend of Hollywood.

Clint Eastwood – Net worth: USD375 million. Age: 85

10. Tom Hanks – Net worth: USD350 million

11. Keanu Reeves – Net worth: USD350 million

12. Adam Sandler – Net Worth: USD300 million

13. Sylvester Stallone – Net worth: USD275 million

14. John Abraham – Net Worth: USD245 million

Tom Hanks is a famous screenwriter, actor, producer and director. His career is very interesting for most of his fans. Tom Hanks received a lot of awards for his role in Angels and Demons. He is also famous for other films, including Apollo 13, Da Vinci Code, Catch Me If You Can, Cast Away, You've Got Mail, and some other movies.Tom Hanks is one of the richest actors in the world. He has done various movies including Apollo 13, Cast Away, Catch Me If You Can, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Da Vinci Code, and the Toy Story. It is of no wonder that this celeb is successful. He has been the winner of two Oscars.He has a net worth that is about USD350 million. He is well-known for his role in the Matrix. This film was very popular at that time. Keanu Reeves made his wealth from the Matrix Trilogy. There are many people who love watching this movie until today.

The reason behind John Abraham’s fame in Bollywood is not his acting skills but also his muscular physique that his male fans try to imitate and his female fans swoon. He has played a diverse range of roles from comical, such as in Dostana, to more serious ones, such as in New York. The actor/producer now earns 7 crore Indian rupees per movie along up to 0.5 crore Indian rupees from endorsements.

15. Leonardo Di Caprio – Net worth: USD215 million

16. Will Smith – Net worth: USD215 million

17. Salman Khan – Net worth: USD200 million

Leonardo DiCaprio is very famous among many people today. He has a net worth about USD215 million. He has a Carbon beach house that is located in Malibu California. This actor became very popular for his amazing film, Titanic. This film was very popular in the world.He is another rich actor in the world. Will Smith is a great Hollywood actor with a lot of skills. He has a net worth that is about USD200 million. He became very popular because of his films, including The Independence Day, I Robot, Bad Boys, Men in Black. He receives 3 Grammy Awards for his films.Salman Khan is one of the leading Bollywood stars. It is not surprising to see this actor in this top richest actor in the world. His net worth is about USD200 million. Salman Khan becomes the most influential people in Bollywood. There are a lot of people who love his films.

