Home » For Celebrity » Top 17 Richest Actors in the World 2016

Top 17 Richest Actors in the World 2016

“Who are the richest actors in the world?” This is a popular question that many people always ask. Because there are a lot of people always dream to be a professional actors or actresses as well while this job offers a lot of opportunities for all people from everywhere. That’s why there are many actors or actresses who are rich in their real life and they can make a lot of money from their jobs and acting careers.

With the passage of time, money has become the necessity of every individual. It is not only to earn sufficient money but also to get millions of dollars along with fame. This is what the celebrities make possible for themselves. Whether we see the actors of Bollywood or Hollywood, they always seem to be too much busy in earning more and more, and this ultimately leads them to become richer than ever. Let us see the list of top 17 richest actors in the world 2016 as below to answer the above popular question.

Johnny Depp - A richest actor in the world.
Johnny Depp – One of top 15 richest actors in the world.
Last updated: 18-April-2016.

1. Jerry Seinfeld – Net worth: USD820 million

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerome Allen “Jerry” Seinfeld was born April 29, 1954. He is an American comedian, actor and writer. After updated news from Magazine Foxnews to our list, now Jerry Seinfeld is the richest actor in the world who has fortune around USD820 million rank over Shahrukh Khan from Bollywood.

Jerry Seinfeld - richest actor in the world
Jerry Seinfeld – Richest actor in the world
Jerry Seinfeld is at the top of our list. He has not only been a movie actor but also a famous television celeb. Jerry made great contribution to television series in the history.
Jerry Seinfeld (American Comedian) – Net worth: USD820 million. Age: 61

2. Shah Rukh Khan – Net worth: USD600 million

Shah Rukh Khan - Richest Actor
Shah Rukh Khan – Bollywood Actor
This actor is called as the Baadshah of Bollywood “The King of Bollywood”. He has a net worth that is about USD600 million today. So he is not only a richest Bollywood actor and also a richest actor in the world (updated: now he is number 2). He plays in more than 75 Hindi films and other International films. Although he is believed to be the richest man in the world, he still concern about the humanity. He joins the UNESCO’s program to help other poor children from around the world.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as the ‘King of Bollywood’. He is one of the richest actors in the world. He has appeared in more than 50 movies. He has long been famous for his comedy, romance, and action. Shah Rukh has bagged various awards throughout his career.
Shah Rukh Khan (Bollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD600 million. Age: 49

3. Tom Cruise – Net worth: USD480 million

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise – Hollywood Actor
He is a very famous actor and multi-millionaire film producer. He involved in many films and movies, including Top Gun, Rain Man, Tropic Thunder, Few Good Men, and some other great movies. He also owns a real estate that is called as the Beverly Hills Mansion in California.

A richest actor in Hollywood
Tom Cruise – a richest actor in Hollywood

Tom Cruise is the celeb known for his action and great stunt. He is really the king of Hollywood action. Tom is a handsome and gorgeous dude. He has starred in some of the highest grossing movies. He is a multi-talented celeb. Not only Tom is famous as a action hero but also he is an incredible comedian.
Tom Cruise (Hollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD480 million. Age: 53

4. Tyler Perry – Net worth: USD400 million

Tyler Perry - American Actor, Producer & Director
Tyler Perry – American Actor, Producer & Director

Tyler Perry is an American actor, producer, director, author, and songwriter, specializing in the gospel genre. Perry wrote and produced many stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s. Tyler Perry is not just an actor, but a fabulous author, director, producer, screenwriter and songwriter. It is of no wonder that he is a prominent entertainer of the era. He is an exclusive partner of Oprah Winfrey. Tyler has always been a favorite of his fans due to his outstanding acting skills.
Tyler Perry (American Actor, Producer & Director) – Net worth: USD400 million. Age: 45

5. Johnny Depp – Net worth: USD400 million

Johnny Depp - American Actor
Johnny Depp – American Actor & Producer
This actor is very famous for his film series, Pirates of the Caribbean. This film is one of the most successful movie franchises today. He has a production company that is called as Infinitum Nihil. This company produces a lot of popular movies these days.

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp is one of the most talked about actors. He portrayed a drunken pirate, and various other great characters. His movies gross high, and Johnny makes handsome amount from every successful project. He has bagged various awards during his career.
Johnny Depp (American Actor & Producer) – Net worth: USD400 million. Age: 52

6. Amitabh Bachchan – Net Worth: USD400 million

Amitabh Bachchan has probably touched almost every height of acting, fame, money and success in his 40-year acting career and has earned the title of Bollywood’s Big B. He now charges a reasonable 4 to 5 crore (1 crore = USD214,431) Indian rupees per movie and considering the sheer number of movies he has starred in, he has made his way among the richest Bollywood actors.

Amitabh Bachchan

7. Bill Cosby – Net Worth: USD400 million

Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby has won various awards and is one of the richest actors in the world. He is a proud comedian of the era. The Bill Cosby Show has been one of the most successful American shows. He won 7 Grammy awards for his comedy albums.
Bill Cosby – Net worth: USD400 million. Age: 73

8. Jack Nicholson – Net Worth: USD390 million

Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicolson is a handsome and one of the most amazing actors. He has been recognized to portray both psychopathic and comedic characters over the course of his career, from Jack Torrance to The Joker to Dr. Buddy. He is known for his great face expressions and outstanding style of dialogue delivery.
Jack Nicholson – Net worth: USD390 million. Age: 78

9. Clint Eastwood – Net Worth: USD375 million

Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood has ruled the genre of spaghetti westerns since the 50s. he has always been famous for his raspy voice and incredible personality. He is one of the richest actors in the world. He is a legend of Hollywood.
Clint Eastwood – Net worth: USD375 million. Age: 85

10. Tom Hanks – Net worth: USD350 million

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks – American Actor, Producer & Director
Tom Hanks is a famous screenwriter, actor, producer and director. His career is very interesting for most of his fans. Tom Hanks received a lot of awards for his role in Angels and Demons. He is also famous for other films, including Apollo 13, Da Vinci Code, Catch Me If You Can, Cast Away, You’ve Got Mail, and some other movies.

American richest actor
Tom Hanks – American richest actor
Tom Hanks is one of the richest actors in the world. He has done various movies including Apollo 13, Cast Away, Catch Me If You Can, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, The Da Vinci Code, and the Toy Story. It is of no wonder that this celeb is successful. He has been the winner of two Oscars.
Tom Hanks (American Actor, Producer & Director) – Net worth: USD350 million. Age: 59

11. Keanu Reeves – Net worth: USD350 million

Keanu Reeves - Canadian Actor
Keanu Reeves – Canadian Actor
He has a net worth that is about USD350 million. He is well-known for his role in the Matrix. This film was very popular at that time. Keanu Reeves made his wealth from the Matrix Trilogy. There are many people who love watching this movie until today.
Keanu Reeves (Canadian Actor) – Net worth: USD350 million. Age: 50

12. Adam Sandler – Net Worth: USD300 million

Adam Sandler - a richest American actor
Adam Sandler – a richest American actor
Adam Sandler is one of the most remarkable actors of all time. His The Water Boy and The Wedding Singer, produced by Happy Madison Production, turned him into a millionaire in no time. Adam is not only a top notch actor but also a remarkable producer and director. Happy Madison Productions invested USD80 million to produce Grown Ups 2, and grossed around USD250 million.
Adam Sandler (American Actor & Comedian) – Net worth: USD300 million. Age: 48

13. Sylvester Stallone – Net worth: USD275 million

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone – Hollywood Actor
Sylvester Stallone is popular because of his films, Rambo and Rocky. He has a net worth that is about USD275 million. He also works as film producer in some films, including the Expendables franchise. He has a mansion in the Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone (Hollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD275 million. Age: 69

14. John Abraham – Net Worth: USD245 million

The reason behind John Abraham’s fame in Bollywood is not his acting skills but also his muscular physique that his male fans try to imitate and his female fans swoon. He has played a diverse range of roles from comical, such as in Dostana, to more serious ones, such as in New York. The actor/producer now earns 7 crore Indian rupees per movie along up to 0.5 crore Indian rupees from endorsements.

John Abraham

15. Leonardo Di Caprio – Net worth: USD215 million

Leonardo Di Caprio - Hollywood Actor
Leonardo Di Caprio – Hollywood Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio is very famous among many people today. He has a net worth about USD215 million. He has a Carbon beach house that is located in Malibu California. This actor became very popular for his amazing film, Titanic. This film was very popular in the world.
Leonardo Di Caprio (Hollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD215 million. Age: 40

16. Will Smith – Net worth: USD215 million

Will Smith
Will Smith – Hollywood Actor
He is another rich actor in the world. Will Smith is a great Hollywood actor with a lot of skills. He has a net worth that is about USD200 million. He became very popular because of his films, including The Independence Day, I Robot, Bad Boys, Men in Black. He receives 3 Grammy Awards for his films.
Will Smith (Hollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD215 million. Age: 46

17. Salman Khan – Net worth: USD200 million

Salman Khan - Bollywood star
Salman Khan – Bollywood Actor
Salman Khan is one of the leading Bollywood stars. It is not surprising to see this actor in this top richest actor in the world. His net worth is about USD200 million. Salman Khan becomes the most influential people in Bollywood. There are a lot of people who love his films.
Salman Khan (Bollywood Actor) – Net worth: USD200 million. Age: 49

What do you think about these richest celebs? Do you know any other richest actors? Please share us here!

214 comments

  1. anbarasan
    June 23, 2014 at 10:38 am

    super

    Reply
  2. Nick
    June 29, 2014 at 6:16 am

    Shah rukh khan is no humanitarian. He is well known in India as a ruthless businessman who would sell his own family for a profit. He sold out his country India after the 26/11 attacks by calling Pakistan a good neighbor just so that his film didn’t get banned in Pakistan. Indians are dumb for blindly adding to his wealth when he is clearly just interested in money. He is stopped EVERYTIME he enters the USA as the intelligence reports claim that he has links to the underworld.

    Reply
    • SRK
      July 7, 2014 at 12:36 pm

      Nick you should know that he got UNESCO award for charity…..so, you are a bloody Salman Khan fan may be…………. so don’t abuse him.

      Reply
    • lolling troler
      July 7, 2014 at 5:15 pm

      nick u r WRONG.

      Reply
      • Melat
        November 19, 2015 at 6:41 pm

        tnx AK..don’t talk about people when you don’t know about them srk will die for his country am not indian but I love india..♥♥♥♥LIVE LONG SHARUK KHAN

        Reply
    • sk
      July 12, 2014 at 5:18 am

      indian actors r rich coz they invest in the large multinationals…. if only themoney paid from the movie and endorsement is calculated they wont even be the richest in asia. leave the world

      Reply
      • arya
        September 19, 2014 at 8:24 am

        U r wrong skin because u didn’t se that every top ten richest actor gets benefit by all their business not only by their film

        Reply
      • Samuel
        October 20, 2014 at 9:08 pm

        It doesnt matter man, how thye get money… Ads, Shows, concerts etc They get this money because they are worth of it..

        Reply
        • flippitydipittyhipptyhiphop
          March 6, 2015 at 12:05 pm

          Samuel … They aren’t worth of it..I mean we people make them worth of it. Even the Indian cricket team earns shitloads of money whereas other sport members have nothing as compared to them why? bcoz we give more trp and importance to even a small cricket match than our team representing the world at olympics !

          Reply
      • Gary
        March 29, 2015 at 3:47 am

        So who is stopping chinese, Japanese etc actors from investing the multinationals ?

        The point is to invest money you need to have money in the first place and Bollywood pays a sh1t-ton of money to actors compared to other beggarly Asian cinemas

        Reply
    • pokirikhan
      July 25, 2014 at 10:11 am

      you are right nick shahrukh threw grand party on a same night when unfortunate mumbai train blast happened.

      Reply
      • Zara
        August 13, 2014 at 10:31 am

        Yes, U r right this man is secret agent of Pakistan and connection with Dawood also. This Time let see who will go to see the movie Happy New years. SRK is worst then KRK he is not loving the Indian people specially Non Muslim. But he must not forget that He have a blockbuster in which he is a Non Muslim. Respect other and love your own country SRK. Will Try to ban your Movie Happy New Year Jai Hind.

        Reply
        • siam
          January 3, 2015 at 5:27 pm

          srk is best u like no

          Reply
        • imran
          April 5, 2015 at 2:49 pm

          u dont knw persnl any actor …how thy r…evn media too dnt knw ….so stop commnt …n dnt try to keep ur nose btwn these all actors

          Reply
        • Armaan saifi
          September 5, 2015 at 2:46 am

          There are many of bodybuilder’s criminal fans then they see the last nbr of salman they just feel sorry for him but reality is srk is so humble and down to earth and he is respect our country well as they dint and he supports poor family and towns also he’s just awesome #salute for him . And feel sorry for bodybuilder ?

          Reply
        • Armaan saifi
          September 5, 2015 at 2:57 am

          Naam badal k comment karna bhot easy hota hai mere dost or utna hi easy kisi ko hurt karna bhi hota hai agar tmko nhi pasnd toh ignore him yaa phir tu south indian fan i mean vo criminal ka fan hai .

          Reply
        • RJ Navaid
          November 16, 2015 at 11:41 am

          Dear Zara,

          If he hates from non muslim then y he got married a non muslim lady.
          u r just using this name means zara otherwise u r one of them who hates indian muslims.
          may i ask how do u know that he had some connections with dawood ?
          u need to think twice before blaming anyone.

          anyways good luck.
          don’t be communal be an indian.

          Reply
    • Qadeer
      August 14, 2014 at 10:52 pm

      Ni Pasand to shahrukh hame de do salon isi ki waja se thori bhut izzat karta hun tum logon ki phr woh bhi ni karun ga samjhe….:/

      Reply
    • Sanjeev Destiny
      August 22, 2014 at 10:23 pm

      Stop dis nonsense !
      Still …………..
      I am an Indian………….but i dont belive in such type of stupid thing………..and really its a our country pleasure ………. !!!
      Obsolutly………..Shahrukh Deserve to more then what…………….you and me………….write here………………because he had no god father in film industry….. but he introduce to cinema as desire the before.

      Reply
    • Indian
      August 24, 2014 at 11:35 am

      Nic.
      You are Wrong be honest to your self.

      Reply
    • don
      October 5, 2014 at 2:48 pm

      i support u………

      Reply
    • MB
      October 18, 2014 at 5:09 pm

      How many people in the world reach this height??
      SRK is the most intelligent actor I have seen

      Reply
    • aditi sanjay
      October 22, 2014 at 9:13 am

      Just shut up who go against SRK

      Reply
    • arif
      November 7, 2014 at 1:34 pm

      Father of SRK is d youngest freedom fighter of India.. So u cant b blame on him directly.. I knw u r jealse of him.. SRK hatters _|_…..

      Reply
    • YGstan
      November 15, 2014 at 6:05 am

      I love you Sharukh. And for all the haters out there GET A LIFE not bashing others and bad-mouth about them.

      Reply
    • harsh jalan
      February 6, 2015 at 3:04 am

      chutiya ……saala bakchod srk is d bst

      Reply
    • burhan
      February 13, 2015 at 6:14 pm

      Shahrukh khan is best ever he has made india proud many timesjust so he should not be blamed for silly reasons its all politics USA also checked former indian president kalam sir so it doesnt mean that kalm sir is also involved with underworld

      Reply
    • Nova
      February 15, 2015 at 12:51 pm

      Actually Salman Khan made some very foolish and irresponsible statements on the 26/11 incident to the Pakistani channel Express TV. The occasion of the interview was his upcoming film (Dabang) His exact words were .”Too much hype has been created around the 26/11 attacks because elite people were targeted. Attacks have happened in trains and small towns too, but no one talked about it so much. Everybody took this up because the Taj and the Oberoi hotels were involved. The attacks happened because our security failed. Everybody knows that the Pakistan government was not behind it and it was a terrorist attack,” Salman told the channel.
      There was a lot of protests and he later apologised as advised by his dad and other well-wishers.

      I am a social scientist researching social media engineering. After researching thousands of social media posts on some of the top popular personalities, I’ve found a clear trend of how easily people will believe anything posted on FB/Twitter, etc. without doing any research or verification. This coupled with short public memory can result in history being completely re-written and public figures/heroes getting manufactured by PR agencies. Oh wait, hasn’t that happened already?

      Reply
    • Emon ahmed
      March 8, 2015 at 10:17 am

      You are fake man in the world………. Becase you dont khow about SRK

      Reply
    • akash katyal
      March 20, 2015 at 12:58 pm

      Im from India and i guess you are right..just a few days back..I saw him filming for a movie..and guess what..he is a proper chain smoker…i dont know why but I just coudnt get any good vibes..he seemed so arrogant

      Reply
    • Honey
      March 30, 2015 at 8:33 am

      Srk.means.king.of.a.bollywood.and.you.are.the.suckest.people.in.the.world

      Reply
    • King of Bollywood
      April 5, 2015 at 6:48 pm

      Don’t under estimate the power of Shahrukh khan…
      We have need some new haters…..bcz old haters are his fans…..

      Reply
    • AKHTAR PATHAN
      August 26, 2015 at 6:36 am

      Sahruk Dada tum PATHAN me PATHAN baaki sab bekar.

      Reply
    • Ayush
      April 21, 2016 at 8:36 am

      Look u nick if u dont like someone u will ignore the man u dont like bt u will say wrong things about the person of whom u r jealous. Ya im fan of king srk

      Reply
    • Ramjane
      July 22, 2016 at 11:28 pm

      hahahah! Why are you getting jealous of him! …try to earn ur 1000rs first…

      Reply
  3. indranil maji
    July 8, 2014 at 9:09 am

    nick u r right true to the best of my knowledge,actually shahrukh khan making his money from ipl auctions.He is a very jeolous kinded personality,bcoz he has broken relationships with almost all bollywood actors for the sake of his popularity.In the movie OM SHANTI OM he invited salman khan to dance in the title track:so salman khan agreed,but when salman khan invited shahrukh khan in his one of the most successful reality show DUS KA DUM i.e, POWER OF TEN, shahrukh khan refused it.That’s why now a days no one believes in shahrukh khan.Even worlds superstar amitabh bachhan also don’t like shahrukh khan due to his ignoring attitude towards anyone.Rather salman khan running his well known NGO called BEING HUMAN with very well popularity.

    Mr. shahrukh khan i have a suggestion to u…..rather earning moneys spend some money for humanity,it will improve your mentality.

    Reply
    • Armaan saifi
      September 5, 2015 at 3:16 am

      Oooooh its look like you r the biggest fan of who killed animals and innocent people either and he take alcohol almost 4 day in a month with his … type of bhabhi malaika arora and the … cought on camera in late nite with katrina kaif and he said he is a virgin dosent matter sunny leone also said the same thing . # drunkerd #gay#great politician undergroud # and no words for him just ……………. .

      Reply
  4. Shajid hussain
    July 16, 2014 at 11:22 am

    shahrukh khan , the king of bollywood is much better than any other actors. ……in my opinion srk is kind hearted and good humanitarian…..his personality did not insult others as said by someone………he never wanted to earn just money , he wants the honour, the popularity, the prestige, and the good personality of him…..dat’s why I am a great fan of him……

    Reply
  5. kabir khan
    July 19, 2014 at 11:00 pm

    king khan is best from all other actors.

    Reply
  6. navneet anand
    July 20, 2014 at 7:48 am

    srk is a very good human. he came to mumbai with just rs 1500 and now he is the 2nd richest actor in the world…kuch to baat hai

    Reply
  7. Foday
    July 26, 2014 at 6:40 am

    All of u are lie. how come Shahrukh Khan is number 2? He should be number 1. Cuz he is n.1 in my heart 4ever.

    Reply
  8. ayush
    July 27, 2014 at 5:10 am

    salman is the best then srk…

    Reply
  9. Ajaykukreja
    July 29, 2014 at 7:25 am

    Srk is the No.1 father,husband , actor & No.1 richest actor in the bollywood..,but No.2 richest actor in the world..im sure after some time He is No.1 rechest actor in the world. But SRK can not be show off….Its a mouth locker for anti fan of SRK..

    Reply
  10. Kadir safi
    July 29, 2014 at 7:31 am

    U r right ajay kukreja ..SRK is best in all …

    Reply
  11. Kumar sanu
    July 30, 2014 at 6:42 am

    Srk means Shahruk Khan , the man who own everything coz of hard work and labour. That’s why he is the bestttt…. actor in India and 2nd richest actor in the world…… we love you SRK…..

    Reply
  12. Ali
    August 2, 2014 at 12:12 pm

    I don’t believe this list these guys don’t have good info.. Robert deniro owns a ton of real estate in Ithica New York.. I heard in an interview Denzel made over 45 million in 2013.. And that’s from Denzel himself.. Schwartzneger years and years ago had 200 million in real estate developments.. Mel Gibson was actually worth over 800 million but had to give half to his ex wife.. Nicholson got over 60 million dollars for his role as the joker in batman which was in the early 90s?? And a lot of actors invested in netflix way before it took off.. The woman who was in Seinfeld is an heiress to over 5billion..

    Reply
  13. Ali
    August 2, 2014 at 12:25 pm

    Indian actor stars I think make like 700,000 a movie or if they are super popular 1.5 million or even take a percentage of the back end.. And make 5 million a movie or something.. Over years and invest.. I guess it’s possible they’re worth that much.. They prob been in a hundred movies each..

    Reply
  14. Ali
    August 2, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    Actually srk has been in 88 if he made 2 mil a movie for the past 30 that’s 60mil.. And done 500 events at 20,000 each another 10 million.. I think it seems like he’s richer than he is what investment has he made to get to 600 million Macintosh? Shell oil?? If he made 5 mil a movie he probably owns part of the studio or production company..

    Reply
    • Vaibhav Pawar
      April 25, 2015 at 12:04 am

      SRK obviously can’t make as much money as the hollywood actors U M*R*N!!! there’s this thing called exchange rates I don’t know if u’ve heard of it or not but according to it 1US$ equals 60 indian rupees, so if he makes say 60 crore rupees per movie(thats 600000000 INR) it would still be only 10 million US$ whereas his hollywood counterparts like tom cruise make a lot more than that coz they live in USA. So I don’t think that its wrong to make public appearances or concerts or even investments in large companies for money coz its his money he can do whatever he wants with it(he can even wipe his ass with it). Also ALi I think the main reason that you’re m*d is coz there is an Indian actor above big actors like TC, TH and SS in the list, which is just disgusting, I mean respect the guy for what he is also I personally don’t think your opinion matters coz billions around the world say that he is the best actor in the world so don’t hate him just coz he’s Indian and your SHITTY ACTORS COULDN’T MAKE IT IN THE LIST.

      Reply
  15. shiva
    August 7, 2014 at 1:40 am

    Sab theek hai lekin apne sallu bhai ki baat hi alag hai unke saamne sab bekar (no more argument s)

    Reply
  16. sher bist
    August 7, 2014 at 8:52 am

    salman khan is the best in the world

    Reply
  17. deeps
    August 8, 2014 at 3:38 am

    Amir khan is the best actor in the world n he have good behaviour then srk….

    Reply
  18. MOHAMED ABDELLA
    August 12, 2014 at 2:24 pm

    they all the best in this dirty life but the main thing how much they will expect or work hard to be best men in the next life espcailly for the muslim actors please think for unlimited life and satisfaction.

    Reply
  19. manish
    August 16, 2014 at 11:41 am

    sharukh khan is best

    Reply
  20. abhijith km
    August 17, 2014 at 10:11 am

    sharukh is really great awesome

    Reply
  21. muhammaddin
    August 17, 2014 at 6:00 pm

    salman khan is best actor in bollywood body guard

    Reply
  22. safaa
    August 21, 2014 at 9:20 am

    SRK The Best Man In The World &The Most Handsome Man In The World .srk is all love no thing and no love and no life after Shah Rukh Khan

    Reply
  23. Elmer Gardt
    August 23, 2014 at 5:24 pm

    The richest actress is Dina Merrill who is worth over five billion. Julia Louise Dreyfus is also a heiress worth in the billions of dollars.

    Reply
  24. Haseeb Ahmed
    August 29, 2014 at 6:25 am

    Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made man. His life is kind of the American Dream, where the common,middle-class boy makes it good. He is the Bollywood dream, a normal boy, who went to school, college, had dreams in his eyes, so went to Bombay and became the superstar that not even he could have dreamed of.

    He is respectful of elders, loves family – most of his films are wholesome family entertainers.

    He is metrosexual – not afraid of showing his emotions. Admits even today that he misses his parents – his father died when he was in his early teens, and his mother just before he became a star. He admits that one of the reasons why he works so hard and is so ambitious to be a big star that he wants his parents to look at him from above and be proud of him.

    He is honest – admits that he hungers for awards,and loves being recognized and praised for his work.

    He adores his family, especially his kids – what woman could resist that? 🙂

    He is married to the same woman for 20 years almost, with no gossip about him. Again, that makes women go all gooey-eyed around him. 🙂

    Oh also, his wife is Hindu, which makes him a very secular man. The family celebrate Eid and Diwali together.

    He is smart, media-savvy, honest about being an entertainer. He has admitted that he doesn’t mind charging x crores to dance at weddings, he is an entertainer after all, and will perform where he’s paid his price. He knows how to use media for his benefit- he has a twitter following of 8.5 million at last count, and he makes it a point to answer every question or replies from his fans.

    He is endearingly charming, respectful to women, endlessly humorous even at his own cost.

    This is all about the person.

    As an actor,when he forgets to act like Shah Rukh Khan, he is truly a brilliant actor. You just have to watch his earlier movies like Darr, Paheli, also My Name is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Chak De India, Swades, to realize that.

    All of the above put together, makes a dynamic package that has contributed to his overall success. Many of his movies, especially those made by Karan Johan, are marketed to the Indian diaspora worldwide, and achieved success too.

    Reply
  25. Hanif Khan
    August 29, 2014 at 6:31 am

    SHAH rukh Khan is one of the best actor in the world.he is a real pathan.

    Reply
  26. Sandeep Rdy
    September 4, 2014 at 6:24 am

    Adam Sandler has a net worth of $ 300 Million, Brad Pitt with $ 240 Million why the heck they are not in the list.

    Reply
  27. Sameer Gupta
    September 5, 2014 at 3:52 am

    Amitabh Bachchan should be in the top ten. He is worth more than USD 400 million.

    Reply
  28. dipak k
    September 6, 2014 at 2:09 pm

    Specially I like All actors and actresses.amittab b ..should be the1bcz of senior.
    I respect all of them.

    Reply
  29. amit ganger
    September 6, 2014 at 5:52 pm

    i love you sharuk bhai
    sharuk us world famos acter..are jb google pe he sharuk world famos acter hai to apke sabhi se kush glt mlt kehne se kush nhi jayega sharuk bhai ka…sharuk khan wolrd ka suprstar hai iur rahega okk…

    Reply
  30. GAURAV S KUMRE
    September 11, 2014 at 10:25 am

    ITS AWESOME….
    GR8 JOB
    THIS SITE IS222222222222222222222222GOOOOOD
    I LUV THIS AAAALLLLLL
    SHAHRUKH SIR U GR8…..
    GSK

    Reply
  31. smitadesai
    September 13, 2014 at 4:04 pm

    Last 2 years
    I see
    Salman khan on 200 bilion
    How can it possible

    Reply
  32. Wes
    September 25, 2014 at 3:08 am

    Sorry But Bollywood does not count most people in the US do not even know who this person is, not saying he is not wealthy or a good or bad person.
    Just stating the fact as it rates to famous HOLLYWOOD MOVIE STARS he would rate number ZERO in the FAME factor.

    Reply
    • Samuel
      October 20, 2014 at 9:12 pm

      Wes..it doesnt matter what he is in US. There is a whole world outside US..

      Reply
    • flippitydipittyhipptyhiphop
      March 6, 2015 at 12:14 pm

      If you talk bout the same fame factor in India half of the crazy bollywood fans wouldn’t have even heard the hollywood celebrity names in this list….You see fame factor depends on region and interest in a particular industry

      Reply
  33. gunjan garg 09811687935
    September 27, 2014 at 11:37 am

    gunjan i love you priyanka

    Reply
  34. mayank
    October 5, 2014 at 3:38 pm

    Srk is the best sing of intelligence in marketing

    Reply
  35. Dinesh Seervi
    October 10, 2014 at 1:27 pm

    Salman Bhai is best actor

    Reply
  36. saaber pathan
    October 14, 2014 at 11:53 am

    srk is very clever actor in bollywood.he is don.

    Reply
  37. chandan singh rajput
    October 14, 2014 at 3:01 pm

    John Abraham best actor in world & my heart

    Reply
  38. rajon
    October 19, 2014 at 7:37 am

    i love you srk………..best of luke hny………

    Reply
  39. sarah
    October 21, 2014 at 1:32 am

    Sharuk khab is the best actor in the world and he deserves every penny he gets he freaking got the UNESCO so I guess that anyone would say anything about him are just jealous.
    If he was an American actor no one would say anything…

    Reply
  40. Shaikh Bilal
    October 21, 2014 at 7:24 am

    Since, this list describes the richest actor and not other categories like best looking actor, best performance, etc, so there is no need of comparing all of them in other categories, also we should accept the fact that each person is free to like anything, or anybody in this world. And the most important thing is that the money these actors earn are their responsibility where to spend, how much to spend, etc. Everybody has money, some have less and some have more, if you take these actors as your ideals than do as they do, don’t matter how much you have..!
    My favourite actor from bollywood is no. 1 Salman khan, no. 2 Sharukh khan and from hollywood no.1 Arnold Schwarzenegger, no. 2 Jackie chan etc. If I try to say what I had taken from them then this post would become very large. So think about it…!

    Reply
  41. alisa pereira
    October 23, 2014 at 3:53 am

    sharukhan is the best go an never give up sharu

    Reply
  42. Shaikh Abdullah
    October 27, 2014 at 1:17 pm

    SHAH KHAN is the best actor in da world…..

    Reply
  43. Rita
    November 1, 2014 at 10:49 am

    SRK d great .. Most talented actor

    Reply
  44. saabir khan
    November 2, 2014 at 9:01 am

    IRFAN KHAN IS BEST ACTOR IN BOLLYWOOD.

    Reply
  45. maina
    November 6, 2014 at 6:19 am

    srk is the best n kind heartet person n has done many good things in his life… those who doesnt like him for them my midde finger is ready……

    Reply
  46. shazz khan
    November 6, 2014 at 10:04 am

    SHAHRUKH KHAN is the best actor in the world.

    Reply
  47. IndiaFilmSucks
    November 13, 2014 at 3:22 am

    no.2 sucks and india films are boring all they do is singing which is so boring

    Reply
  48. Emily Kate Moore
    November 14, 2014 at 8:24 am

    These actors are really inspirations! For earning so much in doing what they love. I’ve read an article that also talks about highest earning celebrities that uses their money thriftly. They are more of an inspiration for me knowing they don’t spend their money lavishly. 🙂

    Reply
  49. GAVIN
    November 16, 2014 at 2:32 am

    All the SRK haters…the guy is worth 600MM so i think the plan here would be best to figure out what he did and learn from that so you can make the difference instead.

    Reply
  50. sumanyu anand
    November 19, 2014 at 1:14 pm

    east or west shahruykh is the best

    Reply
  51. suman
    November 19, 2014 at 4:05 pm

    Shahrukh khan i hate yor behavior but love yr films

    Reply
  52. WTF
    November 20, 2014 at 6:29 am

    Shahrukh Khan are you serious this actor sucks yes he is wealthy and rich But his movie sucks for me and india film is sooo Boring so many Music Dub in the movies which is so fcking sucks!

    Reply
  53. zaffarahmedshariff
    November 20, 2014 at 11:16 am

    srk is the king of bollywood

    Reply
  54. Thefck
    November 27, 2014 at 7:23 am

    SRK Sucks worst actor for me

    Reply
  55. tehseen
    December 7, 2014 at 5:18 am

    those who all are writing against SRK i know that u all are jealous of him. because you all know that he is the best in the world from every point of view. to whom u guys are adoring that is salman, hritik and all tom dick and harry is very far behind from him. for your kind information plz he is one of the most secular star.

    Reply
  56. biruk abebe
    December 7, 2014 at 10:18 am

    sorry!but r u all indians? cuzu keep saying srk

    Reply
  57. Md.Firoz
    December 9, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    Shahrukh khan is a big name in the world,,,,every body know Srk is best in all field,,,he is a good son,,he is a good husband,,,and father,,,and in acting,
    he is giving 100% percent,,,he teach to people for love,,respect and humanity,,,nocompare,,with muderer drunkers,,actor.

    Reply
  58. abhijit
    December 17, 2014 at 6:30 am

    Nick,u are totally wrong. Shahrukh feels proud to be an Indian. He is the best. He is the king of Bollywood not only Bollywood whole world. He is also king or romance on the planet.

    Reply
  59. Piyush Golani
    December 23, 2014 at 12:31 pm

    Hello,
    Hope robert downey jr. came into this list soon:)

    How many of you here are fan of Iron Man 😉

    Reply
    • flippitydipittyhipptyhiphop
      March 6, 2015 at 12:17 pm

      obviously everyone is a fan of him. Unfortunately the most famous genius “BILLIONAIRE” 😛 Playboy and philanthropist didn’t make it to the top 10.

      Reply
  60. karthik
    December 27, 2014 at 4:04 am

    hope iron would make it to the list soon

    Reply
  61. peter julius
    December 29, 2014 at 7:37 am

    Shah Rukh Khan.

    Reply
  62. Samjhana Kc
    January 3, 2015 at 10:07 pm

    srk is the best

    Reply
  63. ayesha
    January 7, 2015 at 11:12 am

    Tm log jo b kah lo srk iz best luv him
    Who talk against him all r jealousers bcz he is king os bollywood

    Reply
  64. irocks
    January 7, 2015 at 3:01 pm

    this list far from truth

    Reply
  65. Rachel katiyar
    January 11, 2015 at 1:21 pm

    Srk is best as compared to another actor or khan in belly wood.

    Reply
  66. srk
    January 19, 2015 at 3:55 pm

    Srk king of Bollywood u r only king any what wrong just ignur v love u

    Reply
  67. aditya
    January 21, 2015 at 10:21 am

    sharukh khan is very kind hearted person and the best person in the world.so nobody has right to abuse such a great person who is known for his humanity

    Reply
  68. sunil khukh
    January 22, 2015 at 5:17 pm

    sharukh khan
    The King of Bollywood in india
    so cool and so sweet

    Reply
  69. Aman
    January 22, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    Salman rocks

    Reply
  70. sahil kgan
    January 24, 2015 at 5:35 pm

    SRK Has mind how to make mony in india so nuch population it is the biggest point of earning

    Reply
  71. HAMZA IDIRIS SIED COLOBLE
    January 31, 2015 at 1:30 pm

    I am very gald to soppurt srk is a king of bollywood king of romance king of badshaah and king of actarss of WORLD and he also good father and his religoin is muslim and if he have billons of fan i am one of them and also if he have one fans that fans is me
    I LOVE HIM

    Reply
  72. ramkrishna
    February 8, 2015 at 7:43 am

    Srk is the king forever.

    Reply
  73. hussein
    February 8, 2015 at 11:04 am

    who the h*ll is srk stop talking about him he’s no match to hollywood actors

    Reply
    • Armaan saifi
      September 5, 2015 at 3:46 am

      Then just go with your ugly face … here we talking about money means thr richest actors … not looking or face cut something else .

      Reply
  74. Richest Celebrity Net Worth
    February 9, 2015 at 8:57 am

    very impressive blog i am very happy to know that Tom Cruise is in this list of richest-actors-in-the-world, nice to know that he is the 3rd richest actor

    Reply
  75. manjunath.n.pattar
    February 10, 2015 at 5:30 pm

    What about jockey chan and rajani kanth sir

    Reply
  76. Udit Parakh
    February 17, 2015 at 1:52 pm

    Yo yo Udit parakkhhh…. . I m SRK… I M BETTER THAN HIM… SRKpagla hai… I M THE BEST… LOVE MYSELF…. I AMAZING.. I M GREAT,.. I M THE MOST POPULAR ND RICH PERSON… GIRLS RUN BHIND ME…YES PEOPLE. I M Udit….

    Reply
    • Terimaakihaters
      March 4, 2015 at 8:06 pm

      teri aukaad kya hai gaandu jaake teri maa se pooch tera baap ka lund saale salmaan khan ke karidha hua gaandu hai thu bosdike

      Reply
  77. Anonymous
    February 19, 2015 at 3:22 pm

    Shah Rukh Khan is the best actor in the world. And for u guys, go to Wikipedia and read about his charity work. He was even voted Children Favorite in India because he cares about children education. So shut up and read or know before u criticize.

    Reply
  78. ragav
    February 24, 2015 at 4:28 pm

    srk is the best

    Reply
  79. Really
    February 26, 2015 at 6:02 am

    Srk is suck not the best and indian film are so boring they’re always just singing with pathetic music

    Reply
  80. Jessica Harper
    March 6, 2015 at 10:26 am

    Well, I respect all of your opinion. This is a good article though. I really respect and admire all the actors and actresses, about their passion in doing their job. About giving us, moviegoers and television viewers, more than just something good to watch.

    Reply
  81. artist
    March 15, 2015 at 11:54 pm

    Thank you for another fantastic article. all are my favorite artists.

    Reply
  82. hemant
    March 18, 2015 at 2:58 am

    skr it’s my motivation

    Reply
  83. sumit papani
    March 18, 2015 at 11:05 am

    SRK is the best actor and human being not only in Bollywood but all over the world, so he is the best and i love him a lot i agree there are controversies regarding him but “JISKA NAAM HOTA HAI WAHI BADNAAM HOTA HAI” and i love him not just because he is the great actor but another reason is he came from ground level he slept on footpath worked in circus done everything to survive so he is the role model for me he is the motivation for me and this is not enough because “PICTURE ABHI BAKI HAI MERE DOST”

    Reply
  84. asif khan
    March 21, 2015 at 10:24 am

    salman khan is the best

    Reply
  85. Jack boi pounds
    March 28, 2015 at 9:56 pm

    This so incorrect Tyler Perry is worth four hundred and twenty million why isn’t he on the list

    Reply
  86. wiz khalifa
    March 31, 2015 at 12:11 pm

    Srk we love you , Bhot actor hai bollywood mein lekin sharukh khan jaisa koi nhi so please respect him .

    Reply
  87. Mohammad munis
    April 2, 2015 at 7:52 am

    pehli baat tu ye jo tm gandi gandi baat kar rahe hu srk ke liye …
    iam the gratest fan of srk so.. plz stop your bakwas band kar DON ke bare me bura kehna mahga pade ga aur us sai bhe jyada mujhse kse ne bhe agar srk ke bare me kuch kaha tu Don,t angry me ..
    mujse bhidne ki to galti mat kareyo
    mujhe apne level ka bilkul mat samjheyo
    tujh jaise mere agai peechai ghoomai
    mujhe bhai bhai keh kr hath pair mera chumai
    [salo agar kise ne ye chura ya tu maro ga kam aur bhigaunga jyada]

    Reply
  88. Cafe Vert Review
    April 2, 2015 at 5:07 pm

    Thank you for info.

    Reply
  89. imran
    April 5, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    evryone is best in own way …how they treat …nevr blame any one without knowing persnl

    Reply
  90. prince rai
    April 6, 2015 at 1:51 pm

    hi

    Reply
  91. Slim Wise Cleanse Supplement
    April 9, 2015 at 1:56 am

    This article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site

    Reply
  92. Aditya
    April 18, 2015 at 1:11 am

    Great 2 Indian Actors in TOp 10 list

    Reply
  93. sallu
    April 21, 2015 at 8:00 am

    srk is fooling people.only thing matters is money for him. If he is so good person, how much he is helping poor people, or any good service to the people..

    Reply
    • Armaan saifi
      September 5, 2015 at 3:23 am

      Jitni help tera sallu karta hai usse zyada sharukh karta hai bas sharukh tere sallu ki tarha show off ni karta or naa hi vo daaru pike gareeb logo ko maarta samj aya kuch

      Reply
  94. haidershah
    April 22, 2015 at 11:59 am

    sharukh khan is best actor in world no one cros sharukh khan acting

    Reply
  95. ladies suits
    April 24, 2015 at 3:39 am

    I like Jerry Seinfeld and most of them..

    Reply
  96. Sumit rana
    April 30, 2015 at 8:18 pm

    I like always salman khan and Salman Khan and Salman Khan

    Reply
  97. VinayPratap Gautam
    May 29, 2015 at 10:17 am

    Sharukh khan Suar jhaaaatooo h

    Reply
  98. VinayPratap Gautam
    May 29, 2015 at 10:21 am

    Sharukh khan Suar jhaaaatooo hai

    Reply
  99. kim hyun joong
    June 9, 2015 at 4:07 pm

    Sharukhan i love you

    Reply
  100. kim hyun joong
    June 9, 2015 at 4:11 pm

    I like srk masha’allah

    Reply
  101. shave
    June 11, 2015 at 6:45 am

    srk is a ****……………………i hate bollywood actors

    Reply
  102. phad
    June 15, 2015 at 4:01 pm

    srk love u:

    Reply
  103. Holluwarshayor
    July 9, 2015 at 12:36 pm

    Shah Rukh Khan ‘I Love You So Mush’
    You and Kajol are my most loved actor in the whole world

    Reply
  104. Raja Maharaja
    July 18, 2015 at 2:29 pm

    Good to see Salman Khan (#10) and Shahrukh Khan (#2) on the list.

    But Let’s not forget the REAL #1!!!!

    Oprah Winfrey!!!!! (who has acted in many movies)

    Oprah’s net worth (2015) $3B (which is Rs. 18900,00,00,000.00 or as they say in India Rs. 18,900 Crores!!!!)

    Sadly puts Salman out of the top 10 list 🙁

    Reply
  105. Ahmed Reza
    July 23, 2015 at 1:31 pm

    I love you srk very much

    Reply
  106. Faruk hossain
    July 25, 2015 at 9:31 pm

    I love u very much king khan

    Reply
  107. akash
    August 7, 2015 at 7:43 am

    srk is a jerk yr he is amad person in da word

    Reply
  108. minal
    August 30, 2015 at 2:35 am

    tom cruise is best

    Reply
  109. m zaheer
    September 16, 2015 at 6:05 am

    sallu se tm jalty ho srk

    Reply
  110. Ak
    November 13, 2015 at 5:22 pm

    Salman is best..
    *
    Dr.Srk is best.. He always live for his country… He is indian.. And indian…. Lv u

    Reply
  111. Melat
    November 19, 2015 at 6:50 pm

    Tnx AK..don’t talk about people when you don’t know about them he will die for his country. .am not indian but I love India. .LONG LIVE SRK LOVE YOU 2DAY I LOVE YOU 2MORROW MAKE IT TOGETHER I LOVE YOU 4EVER♥♥♥♥♥♥<3 <3 <3 <3

    Reply
  112. srk fan
    November 19, 2015 at 9:00 pm

    King of bollywood
    king of heart
    No.1Acter in bollywood industry world richest man one & Only my Dashing &Handsome king Shahrukh khaan…….
    Baqi sb jae tel lene

    Reply
  113. gurpreet singh
    November 29, 2015 at 12:39 pm

    Amitabh bachan has a net worth of $400 million

    Reply
  114. pallab
    December 26, 2015 at 7:15 am

    i love u SRK,,
    MY HERO,,,

    Reply
  115. Mir Sahil
    December 28, 2015 at 5:50 pm

    Salman is the being human of Bollywood. Salman is my best.
    Salman ha “veer”, “Tiger ?”, And he is a very kind man ? of Bollywood.
    Salman is my favourite actor ?.

    Reply
  116. adity kumar
    January 12, 2016 at 7:16 pm

    srk is king

    Reply
  117. Mumtaj Ali
    January 13, 2016 at 2:58 pm

    BHARAT – KI SHAN SHAH RUKH KHAN (KING OF BOLLYWOOD)

    Reply
  118. Mumtaj Ali
    January 13, 2016 at 3:05 pm

    king of bollywood, king khan, king of romance, bollywood ka badshah,

    thanks SRK aapne bharat ka name uncha kiya hai

    i am very very thanks you

    Reply
  119. Teena Paliwal
    January 14, 2016 at 8:10 am

    agreed with indranil maji,,,,,,,,Salman khan is alwayzz besttttt,,,,lv u salman

    Reply
  120. ASHWANEE
    January 19, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    hppy to c tht INDIAN actor is ranked at 2 which is really a great thing……….SRK,BADSHAH,KING KHAN,&owner of KKR U ROCKK..

    Reply
  121. nadeem khan
    January 20, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    we all are one . our india is the best hindu brother sister and muslim brother and sister is the key factor of love and respect for every one on this planet.
    love you all.
    nadeem khan.

    Reply
  122. Imran Khan
    January 26, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    Another best post indeed from top10for. All these actors really deserve to be occupied in this list and very good to see that Shahrukh Khan leave behind Tom Cruise. Anyway you have concluded each one very well. Thanks for sharing this awesome article with us.

    Reply
  123. saurabh gupta
    January 26, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    shahrukh bhai …..wallah wallah

    Reply
  124. robert m.luke
    January 30, 2016 at 6:58 am

    whole world’s knows that SRK is most famous on the earth ,every actors born to compete with the king of bollywood so please you guys can’t fight for each other,i’m from U.S.A.i’m not a SRK fan but i like his attitude in USA we knows only one actor from any other country names Shah Rukh Khan from india he is really god of act……!!

    Reply
  125. PayPal
    March 5, 2016 at 8:56 am

    God tum logon ko sadhbuddhi de .

    Reply
  126. rohit
    March 23, 2016 at 8:00 am

    salman is best

    Reply
  127. Nunnoya F Bihssenihss
    March 30, 2016 at 5:07 am

    This list is complete BS. The only accurate piece of this article is that Jerry Seinfeld is #1 on the list. Larry David is most likely #2 or #3, but he is not even mentioned. BS.
    How can you people be spoonfed garbage every single day of your lives and continue to eat it up like it is your last meal?
    Eeediots. I hope none of you are breeding.

    Reply
  128. Imamul hada kafar
    March 31, 2016 at 6:33 am

    Mashahallah shahrukh khan is also here he is what this man is all the perfect person on work I like that

    Reply
  129. Mishra rohit
    April 18, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    Amitabh Bachchan is one of the richest celebrity in the world. his place is missing in this list.

    Reply
  130. sk selim
    June 7, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    I am a big fan of srk

    Reply
  131. KHAN
    June 28, 2016 at 11:00 pm

    well srk almost every year he give millions in charity like flood victims, rape victims,cacer victims , disaster victims, charity Shows, chennai victims 4crores , utrakhand flood victims , etc etc etc…

    and SRK BELIEVES IN GIVING BY HIDDEN WAY NOT TO SHOW FOR PUBLICITY

    HE BELIEVES IN ALLAH HE BELIEVES THE RESULT OF CHARITY FROM ALLAH

    AND I PERSONALLY DONT KNOW SRK OR SALLU OR ETC ACTORS AT ALL

    BUT YOU GUYS ARE SPEAKING LIKE YOU’RE MISTRESS OF THEIR FAVORITE ACTOR’S SO THAT YOU GOT TO KNOW WHAT THEY ARE..

    HAHAHAHAHAHA… WHAT A JOKE..

    DO YOU KNOW WHO THE FUCK YOU ARE PERSONALLY ? ASK YOURSELF

    BECAUSE THE ACTOR’S ARE BEYOND YOUR THINKING AND REACH…….

    Reply
  132. Hamza Coloble
    August 20, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    wooooow really its amazing
    BUT where is Amir khan

    Reply
  133. sushant
    October 22, 2016 at 3:32 am

    my favourite actor is tom cruise he ihas good leadership in his all movies

    Reply
  134. Hamid afghan
    November 16, 2016 at 11:11 am

    we love u salman bhai love paise see nahi admi se hota hain bhai i love uuu

    Reply
  135. mirza
    December 15, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    srk

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top 10 For You | Sitemap | Affiliate Disclosure. Copyright © 2016.