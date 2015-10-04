Home » For Lifestyle » For Brands » Top 10 Best Clothing Brands for Men in 2015-2016

Top 10 Best Clothing Brands for Men in 2015-2016

When it comes to fashion and trend, then the clothing brands are not only for women but also for men. I must say today’s male models and actors have made the common guys conscious about their look, personality and outfits. This is why a lot of clothing brands for men have been seen rocking the worldwide markets. Let’s see which are the top 10 best clothing brands for men in 2015-2016.

10. Acrylick:

Acrylick is new men’s brand in the market. It has so far brought a lot of wonderful and eye catching shirts, trousers and t-shirts for the fashion lovers.

9. Calvin Klein:

Calvin Klein is a famous undergarments’ brand for men. The quality of its outfits, perfumes and sportswear is always awesome and highly admirable.

8. Armani:

For those who want to look stylish and cool all the time, Armani is a brand of prominence. It is rocking the American and European markets for many years and we also have the chance to view many of Armani Asian suitings in the markets of India, Pakistan and China.

7. Diesel:

Diesel is a vibrating Italian clothing brand for men. Before you could approach a fashion, Diesel unveils it officially. Thus we can say it knows very well how to cater the needs of the young men and fulfill their fashion requirements in an effective way.

6. CLSC:

CLSC has so far given us various sports outfits. It won’t be wrong to say that CLSC is a dominating men’s brand in 2015 which has gifted us numerous sports clothes and undergarments of top notch quality.

5. Fred Perry:

Fred Perry is a successful brand of America. It is especially known for its sports-wear and street-wear. It was established in 1940 and since then the graph of Fred Perry is very high. You can always have the opportunity to enjoy some iconic designs, styles and ideas in the current fashion ranges of Fred Perry.

4. J.Crew:

J.Crew is one of the best and favorite American brands for men. It is not only famous in America, but also in other parts of the world. J.Crew guarantees outstanding styles and fabrics to its users and this is why it always touches the skies whenever comes with newer ranges of outfits.

3. Hugo Boss:

Hugo Boss is a popular German clothing brand for men. It has a complete range of men’s products, from undergarments to outfits and from watches to perfumes everything can be have under one distinctive name of Hugo Boss.

2. Levi’s:

Levi’s is operating since 1853, but it never happened that it couldn’t complete the trends and fashion appeals of the era. The blue jeans of Levi’s are always in trend and comes in quality fabrics and distinctive designs.

1. Tommy Hilfiger:

Tommy Hilfiger is really the fighter and a fantastic clothing brand for men. It was established in 1985 with an aim to let the men feel the same perfect fashion oriented outfits as the women usually have. I must say it is the most distinctive and so far a successful clothing brand for men in the list of top 10 best clothing brands for men in 2015.

13 comments

  1. mafia
    September 21, 2014 at 2:45 pm

    I can say ther are beautiful brands u can see in people all over the world & When & which are those people u. Can find them in SA when in east london im in love with brands &fashion if u heard this give me feedback ok on this email I wll given u answer

    Reply
  2. Akshat
    October 22, 2014 at 1:20 am

    Where’s Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Versace?

    Reply
  3. Joana
    November 20, 2014 at 2:18 pm

    Who made this list of budget men’s wear? In any case Armani is the most expensive brand in the list.
    Should really do some research before posting Men’s most expensive clothing brands, because this one looks like a joke.
    I guess one never heard of Tom Ford, Kiton, Brioni, Stefano Ricci, Zilli etc???

    Reply
  4. Joao Mota
    March 27, 2015 at 2:50 am

    Good list, but i think gant should be there.

    Reply
  5. NINA RICCI
    August 20, 2015 at 5:09 pm

    Levi is my favorite brand.

    Reply
  6. interiordesign2014.com
    August 28, 2015 at 12:26 pm

    I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any
    web browser compatibility problems? A number of my blog visitors have complained about my site not working correctly in Explorer
    but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?

    Reply
    • Adam Looze
      March 23, 2016 at 5:47 pm

      Make sure you are styling your css for all browsers. Use a grid system such as bootstrap and it will be managed for you. If you chose bootstrap for example, you can use this exact code and it will look like this.

      ``

      Then just use css to assign the right inner div to display: absolute and fix it to the top of the browser. Or you can use javascript and have it fix to the browser until a certain pixel from the top (like what he does here).

      If you are using wordpress, disregard the above code as it will not help you.

      Reply
  7. Magnetic boy
    September 12, 2015 at 6:28 am

    Where is Nike and Adidas (originals , neo) ?

    Reply
  8. Christmas Images Free
    October 13, 2015 at 8:50 pm

    Lawn light stakes can be used with rope lights,
    C7 lights, C9 outdoor lights, and miniature lights to enhance
    your Christmas lawn decor. These stories have contemporary settings and story twists which are stimulating and enjoyable.
    As we have reported many times, liberals have found racism in practically
    everything.

    Reply
  9. top hoodies
    November 17, 2015 at 6:19 am

    Appear for a women’s sweatshirts and hoodies that are soft to the touch and feel lightweight to keep you comfortable
    with out unneeded bulk.

    Reply
  10. Adam Looze
    March 23, 2016 at 6:16 pm

    That picture for Fred Perry does not seem accurate. I went to their website and none of their clothing looks like that. Where can I actually find clothing that looks like this?

    Reply
  11. men hoodies
    April 14, 2016 at 5:48 am

    Discover zip up hoodies, hooded sweatshirts, crew reduce sweatshirts &
    other cuts for your preferred match by brand name or by college name.

    Reply
  12. Unique hoodies
    January 25, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    T shirt printing in the UK just got simple!

    Reply

