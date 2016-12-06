Russia is one of the blessed countries in the world. Perhaps, Russia is rich with bold and charming men who are very talented in acting. They own a great personality with strong, brave and cute. They are ever ready to defend their culture and advance in their careers. This is why Russian women are always willing to be trapped by them. Most of them are favorite celebrities to most of us. If you’ve ever been to Russia, then you will back me up in saying Russian men are the sex symbols of all men. Here is a list of the top 5 most handsome Russian men.

Timur Solovyov

Timur was born on Feb 11th, 1982. Timur is one Russian man who will never cease to amaze, attract and impress. He is one incredible man talented in acting. He has done much in his career. Timur has worked with many famous TV and radio production firms in showcasing his elite talent. Solovyov has the most charming and attractive personality. This has been his turning point for his success in the acting industry. He is famously known to have hosted a live radio program called Nightingale Warbling by Silver Radio. Here, he majored on topics such as fashion, computers, cars, etiquette, philosophy, poetry and socio-political life. He has also hosted several TV programs such as Passion for Soloviev, Nightingale Night, and Who’s Coming among others. He is popularly known for his hilarious, bright and outrageous statements on economics, politics, and social life. He is the most influential and charismatic man in Russia.

Peter Dranga

Peter was born on 8 March 1984. He is a great accordion and singer. In fact, he is one man who introduced accordion to Russian stage. In 1996, he won the Open Competition for accordions that were held in Castelfidardo in Italy. Additionally, he participated in the International Music Festival in Beijing China where he won the competitions. This was his turning point, and his performance made him garner up many fans who ended up imitating his character. Dranga was born to a family of musicians and this is why he ended up pursuing the career. Peter has played a significant role in enhancing Russian stage and has represented the best side of his country.

Igor Petrenko

Igor was born on August 23, 1977, in Potsdam East Germany. He is a famous Russian film and theater actor. Petrenko is popularly known as the winner of the State Prize Russia in 2002. In his early life, he was interested in hobbies such as judo, gymnastics, and Sambo. Igor won the Nika Award when he was nominated as the Discovery of the year in 2003. In 2004, Igor was awarded a Triumph award for being the best young actor. He played a role in the Sherlock Holmes new film series in 2012. He has acted in several countless films. Igor is one actor who realized his career early. He has played a proactive role in uplifting the entertainment industry in Russia.

Egor Beroev

Beroev was born on 9th October 1977 in Moscow Russia. He is a famous Russian actor who has performed in over 20 films. He trained and graduated from Mikhail Shchepkin Higher Theater College in 1998 in Moscow Russia. Beroev has the most attractive personality. He is one handsome actor adored by most. In his acting career, Beroev has assumed many roles that have made him one multitalented actor in Russia.

Vladimir Mashkov

Vladimir was born on 27th November 1963 in Tula Russia. He is a talented actor as well as director of cinema. Some of his famous works include Behind the Enemy Lines of 2001, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol of 2011 and Papa of 2004. In the year 1997, Vladimir was nominated for playing a significant role in the film titled ‘The Thief’ which he won an Oscar. His character is admirable and is undeniably charming and handsome. He has won several awards in his acting career. Vladimir tops the list of the most attractive Russian actors. He has directed several films such as Sirota kazanskaya and Papa. He played a role in theater films such as Passions for Bumbarash, A star Hour by Local Time, The Threepenny Opera and the Death Defying Act among others.

Conclusion: Russian men are talented skilled and focused on achieving their dreams. They are also the hottest and handsome men you can ever find around.