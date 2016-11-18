Despite being a relatively small country in the Balkan Peninsula of Southeastern Europe, Albania has no shortage of beautiful women. Albanian Women are often referred to as the most beautiful European race and judging from this brief list of the five most beautiful Albanian women, it is quite obvious why. While Albania was once a rather patriarchal society, beautiful Albanian women are no longer as conservative as they once used to be and far more liberated, pursuing careers like acting and modeling, such as the women below.

5. Aferdita Dreshaj

Aferdita Dreshaj was the mystery blonde who had been spotted getting cozy with a shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio in a balcony in Miami back in 2013, with her hand around his shoulder at one point. Aferdita is right described as a Kosovan beauty queen and even at the age of 30, she looks very stunning. She was also one of the finalists in the Miss Universe Kosovo 2011 beauty pageant.

Along with being a beauty queen and model, Aferdita also describes herself as a singer. During Miss Universe 2011, she had even received a Miss Press award as well. She was also one of the top 16 semifinalists at that time. Along with being extremely beautiful, Aferdita is also quite tall, with a height of 6 feet 0 inches.

4. Brittany Pjetraj

Brittany Pjetraj was Miss South Carolina Teen USA 2008 and the 1 rubber up in the Miss Teen USA 2008 beauty pageant. Apparently, Brittany had always dreamed of becoming Miss Teen USA. But she did not wish to compete simply to glorify herself. She had been a college freshman at the time and hoped to serve as a role model for the entire U.S.

She has claimed that it had been a blessing for her to represent South Carolina in Miss Teen USA. As a part of the competition, she had also visited the Bahamas and there was able to bring a smile on the face of a little boy who had been on his Make-a-Wish trip. It is obvious that despite her eye-catching beauty, Brittany is quite kind at heart.

3. Floriana Garo

Floriana Garo is a 29-year-old Albanian model and television presenter, who was born in Durres on February 15th, 1987. For the past 8 years, ever since 2012, Floriana has been living in the United States with her family. She had also represented her country in the Miss World beauty pageant back in 2012. Ever since 2011, she has also been the brand ambassador of Cortefiel in Albania.

Amanda’s television career had kicked off after her participation in Miss World 2012, and ever since then she became quite popular among both the Albanian and international public. During Albania’s 100th Anniversary in Nene Teresa Square back in 2012, she had also presented a concert there. Between 2012 and 2014, she has also modeled for bridal shows by Geraldina Sposa. She has even been in a variety of commercials for the Cortefiel Albania clothing brand.

2. Amanda Lajcaj

Amanda is a stunningly beautiful, 21-year-old actress, model and professional dancer, who is known for her spectacular dance moves. Despite being Albanian by origin, Amanda currently resides in the United States. After from all that can be seen, further evidence of her undeniable beauty is the fact that she is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and her measurements are 34-26-36 inches.

Amanda has actually received professional dance training. So, it should not be surprising that ever since she was 7 years old, she has been competing in a wide range of dance styles, such as ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, modern, etc. Above all, Amanda has never let her beauty get to her head; rather she is quite fond of helping others and frequently attends charity events.

1. Agnesa Vuthaj

Agnesa Vuthaj is much than just one of the most beautiful Albanian women. She also happens to be a businesswoman, fashion designer, model, occasional actress, and television host and producer. Agnesa had represented her country in Miss World 2004 and Miss Universe 2005, and has become internationally famous ever since. Over the years, she has also modeled in Dubai, Europe and New York.

As of 2006, Agnesa is the owner of Miss Kosova, the national Beauty pageant in Kosovo. In 2008, she had also starred in Stairs, an Albanian film that was screened at the Tirana International Film Festival and had won the best film award. She has also made special guest appearances in various television shows. Along with being so beautiful, she is also very talented and has her own fashion brand that she named after herself.