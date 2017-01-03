It is always too tough to name a few celebrities to be better than the other. Sometimes it is their luck that gets them fame, and sometimes their hard work and dedication. Each and every part of the world has talented individuals who come in front for making themselves recognized. Scotland, like all other countries, has long been known for its beautiful actresses and actors. This is an article of top 10 famous Scottish actresses in Hollywood. I am sure you would love our post.

10. Tilda Swinton

Born: November 5, 1960 (London, England, UK)

Tilda Swinton was born in London, but she is of Scotland descent. She is a highly talented and beautiful actress of all time. Her best roles have been in Egomania, Caravaggio, Aria, Friendship’s Death, The Last of England, and Cycling the Frame etc. This gorgeous lady played outstanding roles in The Deep End, The Beach, Vanilla Sky, and Constantine. A number of British movies she did are The Statement, and Young Adam.

9. Kelly Macdonald

Born: February 23, 1976 (Glasgow, Scotland, UK)

Kelly Macdonald is an extremely beautiful and hard working Scottish diva. She appeared in the audition of a role in the 1996 film Trainspotting and was lucky to bag the role. Her notable movies are Stella Does Tricks, Elizabeth, Gosford Park, The Decoy Bride, Anna Karenina, Nanny McPhee, and No Country for Old Men. This glamorous beauty won several awards. Her performance as Helena Ravenclaw in Harry Potter has been much appreciated.

8. Georgia King

Born: November 18, 1986 in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Georgia King was lucky to get her first television role in 1847. This hot blonde rose to fame for her beautiful performance in the American sitcoms The New Normal, Wild Child, and Tormented. She was also in One Night at the Belgrade Theatre. Her work in Little Dorrit, Free Agents, The Duchess, Tanner Hall, Burke and Hare, Chalet Girl, One Day, Cockneys vs Zombies, and Austenland is highly admired.

7. Katie Leung

Born: August 8, 1987 (Motherwell, Scotland, UK)

Katie Leung is a hot and highly impressive Scottish beauty. This talented girl portrayed the role of Cho Chang in Harry Potter series. For the Order of the Phoenix, Katie received global attention. Other than this, she gave outstanding work in Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Wild Swans, Run, The World of Extreme Happiness, and Father Brown. She voiced in a number of video games like Harry Potter, and the Half-Blood Prince.

6. Karen Gillan

Born: November 28, 1987 (Inverness, Scotland, UK)

Karen Gillan has been a sensational beauty of Scotland. For many years, she worked on theatre. Karen started her acting career at the age of 17, and had gotten a good role in Rebus, followed by Stacked, The Kevin Bishop Show, and Outcast. She has also been the star of The Well, Guardians of the Galaxy, Selfie, and the British sci-fi series, Doctor Who.

5. Laura Fraser

Born: July 24, 1976 (Glasgow, Scotland, UK)

Laura Fraser was lucky to work with BBC in the fantasy series, Neverwhere in 1996. She has performed in the movies like The Tribe, Titus, Knight’s Tale, and Vanilla Sky. Other than this, Laura has worked in He Knew He Was Right, Casanova, and Reichenbach Falls. In 2006, she performed as Lisa MacKinlay in the British comedy movie named Nina’s Heavenly Delights. Her tv series are Casualty, Conviction, The Passion, Single Father, Lip Service, Breaking Bad, and Black Box.

4. Deborah Kerr

Born: September 30, 1921 (Helensburgh, United Kingdom)

Died: 16 October 2007 (Botesdale, United Kingdom)

Deborah Kerr has been a well known Scottish beauty of international repute. She is a top notch star, known as “The English Rose”. This lady did great role in Love on the Dole. She has played a number of roles in the films such as The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, and Black Narcissus. Later on, she got big roles in Hollywood and appeared in movies like The Hucksters, Edward, My Son and Quo Vadis. In 1956, she played a great and most remarkable role of “Mrs. Anna” in The King and I.

3. Sheena Easton

Born: April 27, 1959 (Bellshill, Scotland, UK)

Sheena Easton is a 1980s music sensation. She started her career from British television, and did a number of programs like The Big Time: Pop Singer. As a singer, her debut was “9 to 5”. Some major hits of this diva are the James Bond theme “For Your Eyes Only”, “Strut”, “U Got the Look”, “The Lover in Me”, and “What Comes Naturally”. The best tv programs of this actress are Body Bag, Highlander, Gargoyles, Jack’s Place, and The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. and notable movies include All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, Indecent Proposal, and Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield.

2. Rose Leslie

Born: February 9, 1987 (Aberdeen, Scotland, UK)

Another Scottish diva in Hollywood is Rose Leslie. She started her career by doing minor roles in Scottish tv series. In 2010, she was seen in Globe Theatre’s Bedlam. Her big tv hit is Downton Abbey, and notable films are Now is Good, Honeymoon, and The Last Witch Hunter.

1. Isla Fisher

Born: February 3, 1976 (Muscat, Oman)

The extremely lovely and beautiful Isla Fisher has been a talented Scottish lady. She is known to be an actress and author. She did outstanding television shows like Bay City, and Paradise Beach. Net notable movies are Wedding Crashers, The Lookout, Hot Rod, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Now You See Me, and Definitely, Maybe. In 1997, she became one of the sexiest women, according to FHM magazine.

