Top 10 Most Beautiful and Handsome Bollywood Actors in 2016

Here we have an interesting list of top 10 most beautiful and handsome Bollywood actors in 2016. These men are not only famous but also look exceptional. God has gifted them with great personality and looks. So, let us go through the list and enjoy!

10. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is a young and energetic Bollywood hero. He has been a graceful man with perfect blend of talent and charm. Shahid Kapoor is now married but remained in love affair with Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor.

9. Amitabh Bachchan

Don’t get shocked to see his name on this list because for many Amitabh Bachchan is still a beautiful and charming actor. He is one of the highest paid celebs of Bollywood industry. Amitabh Bachchan is graceful and looks better than his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

8. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor. For many years, Saif has been a dominating actor of Bollywood. He is a handsome, charming and smart male celeb of the era.

7. Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor of India. He is widely known as one of the most beautiful men in the world. Salman has given us countless hit movies, and is a hot dude.

6. Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, always comes up with some outstanding movies. He is one of the richest and most successful Indian actors. At the same time, Aamir is very charming and looks handsome.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is another graceful actor of India. He has long been famous as an action hero. Akshay makes good amount from this film industry, and is a magnificent celeb.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the richest and highest paid Indian actor. Apart from this, SRK is dominating the industry due to his fabulous acting skills. He is truly a man with grace and talent.

3. Hrithik Roshan

India’s superhero Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. From his looks to his dancing skills, Hrithik has everything to attract the worldwide audience. Am I right?

2. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is yet another charming and amazing star of Bollywood. He is a favorite of many youngsters and is known for his great fashion sense.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest young actors of India. He is mostly famous among the youth and is truly a hard working and dedicated performer. Ranveer’s body is not less attractive than a bold female.

Do you like these celebs?

11 comments

  1. Imran Khan
    January 26, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    I am a regular reader of this Blog and I really love your this article. But please don’t mind but Shahrukh Khan should be at number 1 and H. Roshan should be at number 2 according to post title comparison. But anyway it was interesting post and thanks to share this with us.

  2. sumit singh
    February 7, 2016 at 3:46 pm

    Akshay kumar

  3. LENA
    June 30, 2016 at 3:25 pm

    where is Barun Sobti..the most handsome actor and man ın Indıa..Everything is this man is sexy voice hair tall body smile even his nose
    Not every handsome guy is attractive, but Barun has surly owns both will vote for him
    Barun Sobti – not only is he good looking, but also has a heart of gold. An amazing actor with a beautiful personality. That’s what makes him all the more sexy.
    One & only Barun my hero

  4. ANUJ
    September 16, 2016 at 10:32 am

    TUM LOG PAGAL HO SRK FIRST PR HONA CHAHIYE THA
    AUR SALMAN KO 2nd PAR

  5. sukhamaya mohapatra
    November 8, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Varun dhawan should be in the list in place of big B or saif

  6. Ritik kumar
    November 26, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Only only only…Bhai salman bhai All time most handsome bechlar smarting hera no 1

  7. Ritik kumar
    November 26, 2016 at 10:24 am

    Bhai only salman

  8. Neha Patel
    December 20, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    No one is btr thn SRK and ranbeer <3

  9. prerna kumari
    December 30, 2016 at 7:35 pm

    Ranbir kapoor is the best nd the most cutest actor

  10. Adarsh
    January 6, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Sabase best salman khan aur akashy kumar hai

  11. OK
    January 11, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Only Ranbir

