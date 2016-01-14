Here we have an interesting list of top 10 most beautiful and handsome Bollywood actors in 2016. These men are not only famous but also look exceptional. God has gifted them with great personality and looks. So, let us go through the list and enjoy!
10. Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is a young and energetic Bollywood hero. He has been a graceful man with perfect blend of talent and charm. Shahid Kapoor is now married but remained in love affair with Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor.
9. Amitabh Bachchan
Don’t get shocked to see his name on this list because for many Amitabh Bachchan is still a beautiful and charming actor. He is one of the highest paid celebs of Bollywood industry. Amitabh Bachchan is graceful and looks better than his son, Abhishek Bachchan.
8. Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor. For many years, Saif has been a dominating actor of Bollywood. He is a handsome, charming and smart male celeb of the era.
7. Salman Khan
Superstar Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor of India. He is widely known as one of the most beautiful men in the world. Salman has given us countless hit movies, and is a hot dude.
6. Aamir Khan
Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, always comes up with some outstanding movies. He is one of the richest and most successful Indian actors. At the same time, Aamir is very charming and looks handsome.
5. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is another graceful actor of India. He has long been famous as an action hero. Akshay makes good amount from this film industry, and is a magnificent celeb.
4. Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is currently the richest and highest paid Indian actor. Apart from this, SRK is dominating the industry due to his fabulous acting skills. He is truly a man with grace and talent.
3. Hrithik Roshan
India’s superhero Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. From his looks to his dancing skills, Hrithik has everything to attract the worldwide audience. Am I right?
2. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is yet another charming and amazing star of Bollywood. He is a favorite of many youngsters and is known for his great fashion sense.
1. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is one of the finest young actors of India. He is mostly famous among the youth and is truly a hard working and dedicated performer. Ranveer’s body is not less attractive than a bold female.
Do you like these celebs?
I am a regular reader of this Blog and I really love your this article. But please don’t mind but Shahrukh Khan should be at number 1 and H. Roshan should be at number 2 according to post title comparison. But anyway it was interesting post and thanks to share this with us.
Akshay kumar
where is Barun Sobti..the most handsome actor and man ın Indıa..Everything is this man is sexy voice hair tall body smile even his nose
Not every handsome guy is attractive, but Barun has surly owns both will vote for him
Barun Sobti – not only is he good looking, but also has a heart of gold. An amazing actor with a beautiful personality. That’s what makes him all the more sexy.
One & only Barun my hero
TUM LOG PAGAL HO SRK FIRST PR HONA CHAHIYE THA
AUR SALMAN KO 2nd PAR
Varun dhawan should be in the list in place of big B or saif
Only only only…Bhai salman bhai All time most handsome bechlar smarting hera no 1
Bhai only salman
No one is btr thn SRK and ranbeer <3
Ranbir kapoor is the best nd the most cutest actor
Sabase best salman khan aur akashy kumar hai
Only Ranbir