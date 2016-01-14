Here we have an interesting list of top 10 most beautiful and handsome Bollywood actors in 2016. These men are not only famous but also look exceptional. God has gifted them with great personality and looks. So, let us go through the list and enjoy!

10. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is a young and energetic Bollywood hero. He has been a graceful man with perfect blend of talent and charm. Shahid Kapoor is now married but remained in love affair with Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor.

9. Amitabh Bachchan

Don’t get shocked to see his name on this list because for many Amitabh Bachchan is still a beautiful and charming actor. He is one of the highest paid celebs of Bollywood industry. Amitabh Bachchan is graceful and looks better than his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

8. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena Kapoor. For many years, Saif has been a dominating actor of Bollywood. He is a handsome, charming and smart male celeb of the era.

7. Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor of India. He is widely known as one of the most beautiful men in the world. Salman has given us countless hit movies, and is a hot dude.

6. Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, always comes up with some outstanding movies. He is one of the richest and most successful Indian actors. At the same time, Aamir is very charming and looks handsome.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is another graceful actor of India. He has long been famous as an action hero. Akshay makes good amount from this film industry, and is a magnificent celeb.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the richest and highest paid Indian actor. Apart from this, SRK is dominating the industry due to his fabulous acting skills. He is truly a man with grace and talent.

3. Hrithik Roshan

India’s superhero Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. From his looks to his dancing skills, Hrithik has everything to attract the worldwide audience. Am I right?

2. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is yet another charming and amazing star of Bollywood. He is a favorite of many youngsters and is known for his great fashion sense.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest young actors of India. He is mostly famous among the youth and is truly a hard working and dedicated performer. Ranveer’s body is not less attractive than a bold female.

Do you like these celebs?