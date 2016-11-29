It cannot really be denied that Croatia has some of the most beautiful women. Croatian models happen to be some of the most gorgeous and stunning women in the world. Several of Croatian models have even participated in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, some of whom have even been mentioned on this list. These Croatian women also happen to be quite multi-talented. That is why it is worth mentioning the top 5 most beautiful Croatian women, who are undoubtedly some of the world’s hottest beauties.

5. Korina Longin

Along with being one of Croatia’s most popular and renowned models, many probably also remember Korina for her appearance in the music video of ‘N Sync’s “Gone.” The beauty had eventually ended up marrying the rapper Fredro Starr and has two children with him as well. Unfortunately, the marriage had only lasted a year and a half, and she had eventually announced that the two had divorced on her online profile.

A divorce at the young age of 25 has had no affect on Korina, although she has somewhat stopped working as a model ever since. At the present moment, Korina lives in the United States and she kind of keeps her life abroad rather secret, even though she even has an Instagram account where she often posts photos of her “little charmer.”

4. Nikolina Ristović

Nikolina was in her mid 20s when she had embarked upon her acting career, starting from the small screen. Prior to becoming an actress, she had graduated from Faculty of Architecture from the University of Zagreb. To date, Nikolina has appeared in a wide range of lighthearted entertainment, gossip and lifestyle programs on Croatia’s public broadcaster, HRT.

It was in late September 2008 that Nikolia had received the biggest break of her acting career when she had been selected to be among the four hosts of the Croatian version of Star Academy, Operacija Trijumf. Nikolia has also appeared in numerous Nova TV programs throughout 2009 and along with being such a beautiful Croatian woman, she has also become one of Croatia’s most recognizable public personality.

3. Ivana Mišura

Ivana Mišura was born into a large family in Zagreb, which is Croatia’s capital and largest city. Along with being such a beautiful woman, she is also very funny and good-natured, while she also takes tremendous pleasure in dancing and music. Leo happens to be her zodiac sign. One of Ivana’s key beliefs is that the “eyes are the mirror of the soul” and she happens to have beautiful, green eyes.

Furthermore, she also believes that a person should do whatever makes them happy. Some of the other factors that are a part of her beauty include her perfect curves, her 171 centimeters height, and her sun-kissed complexion. The fact that she is very cheerful and lively makes her even more beautiful, both on the inside and the outside.

2. Elizabeta Burg

Elizabeta Burg was born in Vrbanja, which is a small village in Croatia. It seems pretty hard to believe that she used to clean the stables and milk cows on her parent’s farm in the summers during her childhood. Hiking, horseback riding, playing volleyball and reading are one of the favorite hobbies of Elizabeta. She has studied Economics and Management. Above all, she was 2012’s Miss Universe Croatia.

Elizabeta really is accomplished and skilled. Elizabeta also happens to be a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) at a very young age of 22. According to her Instamgram profile, she also describes herself as a “happy wife,” while she is also a mother and student. Thus, Elizabeta is very good at balancing every thing, along with her beauty.

1. Severina Vuckovic

Along with being one of the most beautiful Croatian women, Severina Vuckovic is also a very gifted performer and a talented singer. Severina was born in Split and she grew up taking small roles in local opera and theater productions. According to her, she loves being good looking, but she believes that it is much better to be content and happy.

Back in 2006, she had represented her country at that year’s Eurovision Song Contest that had taken place in Athens, Greece. Ever since performing at Milan Popovic’s birthday celebration back in 2010, the two began dating and she has a child with the Serbian businessman. Back in 2003, she had also been involved in the “spicy” tape scandal when her sex tape with her former boyfriend had been leaked online.