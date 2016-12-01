The 9mm pistol, also known as the 9×19, the 9mm luger or the 9mm Parabellum, is the most popular caliber for pistols/handguns that are carried around the world. Unlike any other caliber, most pistol manufacturers tend to caliber a large number of their pistols in 9mm. The FBI claims that the stopping power quality of 9mm JHP ammo rivals that of 45 ACP and 40 S&W ammo. Another advantage is that the cost of for 9mm JHP ammo happens to be lower than that of other ammo.

So, for all those gun enthusiasts who favor a 9mm over other pistols and are considering buying the best 9mm pistol, here are the top 10 best 9mm pistols in the world.

10. Taurus PT 92

9. Beretta 92FS (Commercial)

8. Walther P99 AS

7. Glock 17 Gen 4

6. FN Herstal FNX-9

5. Baby Eagle II BE9915R

4. SIG Sauer P226

3. EAA Witness Elite Match

2. Springfield XDm 4.5″

1. CZ 75 SP-01

This stainless steel Taurus PT 92 model is amazing. It happens to be a clone of the Beretta 92, but it as good as the original. In fact, some good improvements have been made by Taurus to the design. It has tack-driver, 5” barrel. This is a very high quality 9mm pistol, regardless of what Beretta snobs might say, and it is also economical and pretty.around USD450-USD499. But for stainless steel model add USD30 more.The Beretta 92FS performs excellently on the range. The 45 ACP 1911 service pistol was replaced by this one. Also known as the M9, this pistol has been most tested ever since the M1911-A1. The U.S. Military and police officers have been using it for quite some time. This pistol has a very solid design and it shoots much better than many other 9mm pistols.around USD569-USD609.The Walther P99 has really good grips that make this 9mm pistol feel like it belongs in one’s hand. For a striker fired gun, it has an excellent trigger and deserves a 9/10 rating. In SA mode, the trigger will feel crisp and short like that of a 1911 combat pistol. The P99 AS excellently feeds ammo without any jams.around USD568-USD610.Out of the Glocks out there, the Gen 4 ones shoot the best. The 3 backstrap are the biggest selling feature of the Gen 4 series that are designed to fit various hand sizes. Thus, the Glock 17 molds right into the hand. The Glock also features very good range performance and a trigger that is quite acceptable for combat.around USD528-USD565.The US-made FN Herstal FNX-9 happens to be an upgraded version of the FNP-9, which was among the best holster guns available. Rumor has it that the FNX-9 could end up taking the place of the Beretta M9 in the US military. The DA/SA trigger of this 9mm pistol has a decocker safety. The FNX-9 feels very good in the hand and grip fitment can also be changed.around USD568-USD605.This all steel MRI Baby Desert Eagle has a 4.53” barrel and can be handled exactly like the CZ 75, but it more solid. It has a heavy, strong feel and shoots very impressively. Along with a solid feel, it also has a good trigger, which makes the BE9915R an excellent double-tap pistol. The BE9915R is not a clone of CZ and is built to be long-lasting.around USD539-USD568.The SIG P226 happens to be a service-type pistol uses staggered-column magazines of a higher capacity unlike the single-column magazines that are used by the P220. Much like other SIG Classic pistols, the P226 operates by short-recoil locked breech method. The frame also has a decocking lever incorporated on the side and a number of law enforcement officials have been using it.around USD898 – USD1,100.It is believed by many that the Witness Elite Match is not a carry pistol, but is rather a borderline race gun. However, that is not exactly true because it is a premium shooter that is available for a decent price. Merely with a thumb safety, this is a high-quality single action 9mm pistol. It also has a very good SA trigger and can be carried cocked.around USD578-USD615.In comparison to the standard model, this Springfield XDm 4.5″ is available at quite a bargain since it can be purchased for only USD100 extra and for the new one around USD570. When shooting the XDm, it will never feel like a DOA striker fired pistol is being fired. In fact, it deserves to be classified as a single action 9mm pistol, or at least that is what it feels like.around USD565-USD625.The CZ 75 SP-01 has been going strong quite some time now. It happens to be an improved version of the CZ 75b. The SP-01 has shocked the world of combat shooting time and time again. The SP-01 is currently unmatched and that is why it belongs at the top of any list of the best 9mm pistols.around USD615-USD660.

Most gun lovers have their own preference when it comes to the best 9mm pistol, but most of them will agree that these are indeed the top ten best 9mm pistols in 2014-2015 because they are great shooters and are reliable. And still have other best pistols that also can compare to this best top 10 list such as model: Walther PPQ, SIG P210, SIG P228, Glock 19, Heckler & Koch P7, Browning Hi-Power, Beretta PX4, S&W M&P 9mm and model CZ P07 Duty.