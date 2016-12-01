The 9mm pistol, also known as the 9×19, the 9mm luger or the 9mm Parabellum, is the most popular caliber for pistols/handguns that are carried around the world. Unlike any other caliber, most pistol manufacturers tend to caliber a large number of their pistols in 9mm. The FBI claims that the stopping power quality of 9mm JHP ammo rivals that of 45 ACP and 40 S&W ammo. Another advantage is that the cost of for 9mm JHP ammo happens to be lower than that of other ammo.
NOTE: This article’s purpose is not for convince people to do crime. But it is just a short review about pistols for who love it and has authority to buy it and use it under law only. So please keep our world safe without any violence & have fun to review together with our top ten list of pistols in the world here. Thank you!
So, for all those gun enthusiasts who favor a 9mm over other pistols and are considering buying the best 9mm pistol, here are the top 10 best 9mm pistols in the world.
Here are the top 10 best 9mm pistols in the world in 2017:
10. Taurus PT 92This stainless steel Taurus PT 92 model is amazing. It happens to be a clone of the Beretta 92, but it as good as the original. In fact, some good improvements have been made by Taurus to the design. It has tack-driver, 5” barrel. This is a very high quality 9mm pistol, regardless of what Beretta snobs might say, and it is also economical and pretty.
Taurus PT 92 Price: around USD450-USD499. But for stainless steel model add USD30 more.
9. Beretta 92FS (Commercial)The Beretta 92FS performs excellently on the range. The 45 ACP 1911 service pistol was replaced by this one. Also known as the M9, this pistol has been most tested ever since the M1911-A1. The U.S. Military and police officers have been using it for quite some time. This pistol has a very solid design and it shoots much better than many other 9mm pistols.
Beretta 92FS Price: around USD569-USD609.
8. Walther P99 ASThe Walther P99 has really good grips that make this 9mm pistol feel like it belongs in one’s hand. For a striker fired gun, it has an excellent trigger and deserves a 9/10 rating. In SA mode, the trigger will feel crisp and short like that of a 1911 combat pistol. The P99 AS excellently feeds ammo without any jams.
Walther P99 AS Price: around USD568-USD610.
7. Glock 17 Gen 4Out of the Glocks out there, the Gen 4 ones shoot the best. The 3 backstrap are the biggest selling feature of the Gen 4 series that are designed to fit various hand sizes. Thus, the Glock 17 molds right into the hand. The Glock also features very good range performance and a trigger that is quite acceptable for combat.
Glock 17 Gen 4 Price: around USD528-USD565.
6. FN Herstal FNX-9The US-made FN Herstal FNX-9 happens to be an upgraded version of the FNP-9, which was among the best holster guns available. Rumor has it that the FNX-9 could end up taking the place of the Beretta M9 in the US military. The DA/SA trigger of this 9mm pistol has a decocker safety. The FNX-9 feels very good in the hand and grip fitment can also be changed.
FN Herstal FNX-9 Price: around USD568-USD605.
5. Baby Eagle II BE9915RThis all steel MRI Baby Desert Eagle has a 4.53” barrel and can be handled exactly like the CZ 75, but it more solid. It has a heavy, strong feel and shoots very impressively. Along with a solid feel, it also has a good trigger, which makes the BE9915R an excellent double-tap pistol. The BE9915R is not a clone of CZ and is built to be long-lasting.
Baby Eagle II BE9915R Price: around USD539-USD568.
4. SIG Sauer P226The SIG P226 happens to be a service-type pistol uses staggered-column magazines of a higher capacity unlike the single-column magazines that are used by the P220. Much like other SIG Classic pistols, the P226 operates by short-recoil locked breech method. The frame also has a decocking lever incorporated on the side and a number of law enforcement officials have been using it.
SIG Sauer P226 Price: around USD898 – USD1,100.
3. EAA Witness Elite MatchIt is believed by many that the Witness Elite Match is not a carry pistol, but is rather a borderline race gun. However, that is not exactly true because it is a premium shooter that is available for a decent price. Merely with a thumb safety, this is a high-quality single action 9mm pistol. It also has a very good SA trigger and can be carried cocked.
EAA Witness Elite Price: around USD578-USD615.
2. Springfield XDm 4.5″In comparison to the standard model, this Springfield XDm 4.5″ is available at quite a bargain since it can be purchased for only USD100 extra and for the new one around USD570. When shooting the XDm, it will never feel like a DOA striker fired pistol is being fired. In fact, it deserves to be classified as a single action 9mm pistol, or at least that is what it feels like.
Springfield XDm 4.5″ Price: around USD565-USD625.
1. CZ 75 SP-01The CZ 75 SP-01 has been going strong quite some time now. It happens to be an improved version of the CZ 75b. The SP-01 has shocked the world of combat shooting time and time again. The SP-01 is currently unmatched and that is why it belongs at the top of any list of the best 9mm pistols.
CZ 75 SP-01 Price: around USD615-USD660.
Most gun lovers have their own preference when it comes to the best 9mm pistol, but most of them will agree that these are indeed the top ten best 9mm pistols in 2014-2015 because they are great shooters and are reliable. And still have other best pistols that also can compare to this best top 10 list such as model: Walther PPQ, SIG P210, SIG P228, Glock 19, Heckler & Koch P7, Browning Hi-Power, Beretta PX4, S&W M&P 9mm and model CZ P07 Duty.
Yes, the CZ-75 is on my list of the top five. I once owned a CZ-75 and I could skip cans accross the range with it. You just had to hold high on your point of aim with 115 to 124 grain ball ammo. My issued carry weapons for over 10 years were a M11/P228 SIG (along with M16A2 FN made rifle, and MP-5A3). SF and MARSOC-Raiders love Glock 17/19’s. My top five 9MM Para Pistols are Browning High Power, SIG 226/229/229’s, SIG P210, Colt M1911A1 9MM variant, and the Walther P-5 Compact. Your millage may differ. You can keep your tupperware guns, but a Glock 18 would be fun to shoot and I would love to have a SIG P320 to try out.
To those saying it’s ‘controversial’, of course it is – like all and any ‘top 10’ or ‘best of’ type list for anything. It is purely subjective opinion from one person or a few people.
What does ‘best’ mean anyway? Best for what? For whom?
I came to this page by accident, whilst searching for info on an Aussie woman cricketer, saw a list of ‘top 10 beautiful women cricketers in the world’ – or something similar – and it was also moronic drivel. Then I noticed this, so being a gun owner & aficionado, I came for a look. I will never again bother to look at any of these ridiculous lists. I will never get this time back…
The best pistol manufacturer in the world is not mentioned……? Hecker and Koch is by far superior ( USP, Mark23,P30 and HK45).
Yup: all American designs or designs with a big following in the USA. Ho-hum! What about the very first one, the Luger itself? Superbly accurate and perfectly reliable…. with decent ammo. And then there is the “new kid on the block”, the revolutionary JAWS (Jordanian Army Weapons System) Viper, the only torque-locked rotating-barrel duty pistol in production today. It’s a Wildey Moore design which takes advantage of the phenomenal accuracy of the rotating barrel system.
I would like to know as to what I should buy that has a affordable price tag, but also can group at a good distance of 30 or 35 yards. I made the mstake of taking the word of the salesmen once before and did not have the info nor internet avalable to me. Needless to say i no longer have that gun. Can you point me to a site to research ( pun intended) to check on groupings on guns. Lightweight would be nice in a gun, weight tends to agitate my back. But don’t want a small Girlie type gun. No affence to anyone… Thank You.
I have a lot of great 9s and without question the CZ 75 SP-01 is the best 9mm I have ever shot. And it did so straight out of the box. I cannot attest to longevity at this point but as far as most double taps on target, fantastic.
The best 9mm pistol ever and still to this day is a Browning Hi-power it can shoot 1/2″ groups at 50 yards out of a ransom rest.
None of the pistols on the list up top even have adjustable sights.
The best nine ever made is and always going to be the Browning Hi Power, proven in the more hard combat situations , used for both sides of the war in the WWII. Issued for hundreds of armed and special forces across the world, still in production since 1935, Designed for John Browning. Enough said.
I have a few of the pistols named and think the list is well put together. The favorites in my collection, a Sphinx SDP and Sphinx AT-2000, aren’t named but are similar to the top two picks on the list. I must agree that H&K should be on the list, and near the top. My USP isn’t a 9mm, but it tells me a lot about HK quality.
I don’t think the post is controversial at all, I am in fact happy with it.
Have two cz full size 75b new edition and 2075 rami as my backup gun very happy ealier used glock 19 very nusty gun does not last longer vey bad recoil and many other guns I used I chose cz very good at the ridge and almost 90% of African police and law enforcer officer uses cz especially 75 b or cz 75 police thanks . Richards
I must say the list is quite controversial… I am surprised you left the Walther PPQ M2 off the list with its awsome trigger and ergonomics….check out all the reviews its rated as one of the best ….. possibly S&W M&P series are quite good too
A very good job on this list. I have owned a CZ75 for over 15 years. Affordable, reliable, accurate and tough. Compared to other pistols, this is an easy strip-clean-oil-assemble handgun. It is the AK-47 of pistols. No fuss; means business; does the job, doesn’t jam (even with old ammo). I trust this gun completely. I am ex military (SADF) and have extensive experience in handling weaponry. For me, the two worst 9 mm firearms I ever encountered (I am talking about normal standard issue weaponry; not the exotics), was the Israeli Uzi and the American Star pistol (standard issue).
