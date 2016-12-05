Charlize Theron Height, Weight, Body & Bio

Charlize Theron height is one of the most searched topics about this Hollywood celebrity actress. She has a height of 5.95 feet or 177 centimeters and weighs 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. She has a very attractive body that most women can only dream of having. Charlize Theron has appeared in several Hollywood films including The Devil’s Advocate, Hancock, The Italian Job, and the Cider House Rules. She received a critical acclaim for the role that she portrayed in the hit film called Monster in 2003. She played as serial killer Aileen Wuornos and won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Silver Bear and Screen Actors Guild for Best Actress. She was the first South African to get an Academy Award in a major category.

Charlize Theron Bio

She was born in Benoni which was then a Transvaal Province in South Africa. Her parents are Jacoba Aletta and Charles Jacobus Theron. She is their only child. Her ancestry includes French, German and Dutch and she comes from an Afrikaner family. Her father was an alcoholic and in June 1991, he physically attacked her mother and threatened her too. Her mother shot and killed him. She faced no charges because the shooting was adjudged legally to be self-defense. Theron’s first language is Afrikaans, but she is also fluent in English.

Charlize Theron Career

Her success in the film industry was not instant. She started off as a dancer. When she was sixteen years old, she won a modeling contract after participating in a local competition that was held in Salerno. This forced her and her mother to move to Italy where she spent one year modeling throughout Europe. After that, she flew to New York City and Miami together with her mother. While in New York, she wanted to revive her dancing dream and trained as a ballet dancer at Joffrey Ballet School. Unfortunately, she suffered a knee injury that closed the dancing career path. When she was nineteen years old, she flew to Los Angeles with the intention to work in the film industry. She was spotted by talent agent John Crosby after engaging in a shouting match with a teller who refused to cash her check.

Charlize Theron Personal Life

Theron became a naturalized citizen of the US in 2007. She retained her South African citizenship. In the mid 1990s, she dated actor Craig Becko for two years. After their relationship ended, she dated Stephan Jenkins from 1997 to 2001. After that, she started a relationship with Stuart Townsend, the Irish actor that she starred alongside in Trapped and Head in the Clouds. The two separated in January 2010. Theron started dating actor Sean Penn in 2010. They ended things in June 2015. She has two adopted children. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Charlize Theron Interesting Facts

– She was an addict of smoking in her earlier days of acting but stopped after taking hypnosis regularly.

– She is an Oscar award winner.

– She appeared nude in a 1999 issue of Playboy Magazine.

– When she was 15 years old, she witnessed her mother killed her father in self-defense.