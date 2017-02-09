If you love Hollywood films, there is no doubt you understand who Mila Kunis is. Born on 14th August 1983, in Chernivtsi: Ukraine, Mila is a renowned American actress who doubles as a voice artist. In 1991 when she was only seven years old, she moved to Los Angeles in the US with her family, where she studied and advanced her carrier in the film industry. Note that while in Los Angeles, Mila attended the Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School and used the on-set tutor for most of the high school years. When she was not on set, the talented lady attended the Fairfax High School, where she graduated in 2001. Moreover, she also attended the UCLA & Loyola Marymount University briefly. Today we will basically focus on Mila Kunis height, weight, body and biography.

Mila Kunis Biography

For your information, Mila has featured in several commercials and television series such as “That 70’s Show.” In 2008, she got a breakthrough role in a movie named forgetting Sarah Marshall, which ultimately earned a lot of commercial success and fame. Since then, Mila Kunis has also worked in Many other blockbuster films such as; The Book of Eli, Ted, Black swan, and Blood Ties, among others. As an actress, she has also won numerous awards such as the MTV Movie Awards, Spike Video Game Awards, as well as the Scream Awards.

Mila Kunis Height & Weight

If you would like to know more about her physical appearance, Mila has a banana body-shape with sexy curves that are not so enhanced. Moreover, she has on several occasions made it to the list of the hottest females on different websites and magazines. She has an extremely pretty face and her attractiveness is significantly enhanced by her curves that are not too large. She is five feet and four inches tall, while her weight is 52 kilograms.

Since her early days, Mila has been on the limelight and her body size is not an extra-ordinary occurrence. If you are her fun, you must have noticed that she has always been a slim-built young woman. Her body measures 32-25-32 inches, giving her a tighter and relatively curvy physique although her body shape is quite often considered boyish. Furthermore, her 32B cups are firm and round, and even though she has one child, her boobs have always remained firm and perky.

About Her Personal Life

Just to take you through her personal life; in 2002, when she was 18 years old, Mila started a relationship with Macaulay Culkin, an American actor, which lasted for eight years till 2010. In 2012, Mila started dating Ashton Kutcher, an American actor and a former co-star, whom she met on the set of the television series “That 70’s show.” Here they played roles as a couple, a show which ignited their off-screen dating. In September 2014, the two welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. They later married on July 4th 2015 in a private wedding.

All in all, Mila Kunis is a beautiful and talented actress who is loved by fans in the US and beyond. She is a decorated actress who has continued make significant impact in the film industry, and should you watch some of her shows, there’s no doubt you will be impressed by her radiant personality and extraordinary talent.