The women’s perfume market is highly competitive and every year new fragrances are released by the top names in perfume. If you want to buy a special gift for that lovely lady in your life, you can’t go wrong with perfume! Perfumes can range in scents, some women prefer fruity tones and other like the woody tone of certain fragrances. Different perfumes have altering smells depending upon diet, stress levels, skin oils and other factors. Not every fragrance smells the same on any two different women, although the tones can be detected from the application. It is important to choose a perfume that fits well with a woman’s specific body chemistry set up. If you’re a curious woman and looking for some great perfumes, here is our list of the top 19 most popular perfumes for women 2017. So that you have the latest information at your fingertips when you start shopping around for a fragrance:

Not all perfumes for women are impressive enough to become your choice. When it comes to select the best perfume and fragrance, we either choose seductive perfumes, or the ones that belong to reliable brands. The cosmetic companies also unveil their own ranges of perfumes to choose from.

Last updated: 08-Dec-2016.

Here is a List of Top 19 Popular Perfumes for Women in 2017:

1. Chloe New By Chloe For Women Eau De Parfum Spray 1.7 Oz

This is the newest fragrance by Chloe for women. It has a beautiful scent with floral notes that is not too strong and not too light. Once applied, you can continue through your day knowing that you smell lovely and people are going to ask you what scent you are wearing.

2. Guilty by Gucci for Women, Eau de Toilette Spray, 2.5 Ounce

Gucci has created a new favorite for many women with this timeless classic that is sure to become one of your go to scents.

3. Calvin Klein OBSESSION Eau de Parfum

Calvin Klein has many different fragrances on the market, but this one is a timeless fragrance and has been around for many years. Obsession was originally launched in 1985 and continues to be a best seller. This perfume features peach, mandarin and bergamot essence with hints of oak moss, jasmine and lemon. Recommended for evening use.

4. Romance by Ralph Lauren

Recommended for evening use, this fragrance was first introduced in 1998. It has a range of fragrance notes including ginger, fresh rose, violet, marigold, musk and oakmoss. The effect of the scent is both feminine and sultry.

5. Bvlgari by Bvlgari for women

This fragrance was first introduced to the market in 1994. It Fragrance notes: violet, orange blossom, and jasmine. This is one extremely popular and well loved fragrance that many women have been discovering that they really love.

6. Jimmy Choo Flash Eau de Parfum Spray for Women

This fragrance gives off an confident and intelligent attitude and gives the wearer the aura of serious fun and top fashion. This perfume is modern and has a fruity chypre and woody depths that are warm and rich. The creator credits the modern woman with the inspiration to create this unique scent. Jimmy Choo is one of the best perfume brand in the world.

7. Shi by Alfred Sung for Women, Eau De Parfum Spray, 3.4-Ounce

This fragrance was introduced to the perfume market in 2000 and is a soft feminine fragrance with a delicate floral scent. This fragrance has top notes of fig leaves and water lily, middle notes of Fragipani and orange blossom and base notes of silver birch and water musks. Daytime use is recommended.

8. Fancy by Jessica Simpson 100ml 3.4oz EDP Spray

This fragrance has been described as having the scent of cotton candy. Jessica Simpson has a successful clothing line, fragrances and other products that women love. This fragrance contains amber crystals, apricot nectar, pear, gardenia, jasmine, caramel, vanilla crème, sandalwood, red fruits, toasted almonds. The scent lasts for a long amount of time and will not wear off immediately so you can enjoy it throughout the day no matter what you are doing.

9. Juicy Couture Eau de Parfum Spray

This fragrance has a wide range of notes, from top notes of pink passion fruit, mandarin and watermelon. It has green apple and bright marigold, water hyacinth and crushed leaves. The heart notes include wild rose, creamy tuberose and princess lily. Base notes include vanilla meld, precious woods, patchouli and crème brulee. Do you want a juicy perfume? Are you looking for a great product to gift to your woman? If the answer is yes, then get yourself Juicy Couture Perfume—a great to have product at online store. It is enough expressive to let the world know about your deep passion and great taste of perfumes. The most notable scents are Rose & Princess Lily, Crème Brulee, Vanilla, and Woods & Patchouli.

10. Dkny Be Delicious By Donna Karan For Women. Eau De Parfum Spray 3.4-Ounce Bottle

This DKNY fragrance is a feast for the senses, and was introduced to the fragrance market in 2008. The product is sold in an attractive vessel that is shaped like an apple and has notes of candid magnolia, tuberose, cucumber, grapefruit, American apple, violet, tender skin accord, blonde woods, white muguet, rose, white amber and sandalwood.

11. Miss Boucheron by Boucheron for Women Eau de Parfum Spray 1.6 oz

Miss Boucheron is a great to have perfume for women. Besides the fact that it is combined with exotic fruits, amber and patchouli. Many of the women have given it a try and commented about it positively. This is no doubt a great women’s perfume. This is what makes the new customers feel that the product is really very effective.

12. Rasha – 6ml (.2 oz) Perfume Oil by Al-Rehab (Crown Perfumes)

Another great name of this perfume is “Crown Perfume”. It is being proudly sold in the bottle of 6ml by Al-Rehab. It is a high quality exotic perfume, free of any alcohol. You can use it for all occasions. Let me here tell you that the inexpensive cost doesn’t mean the manufacturers have compromised the quality. Once you bring it home, you’ll realize yourself.

13. Christina Aguilera Secret Potion Eau de Parfum Spray for Women

Christina Aguilera is the manufacturer of this adorable perfume for women. Listyle will get your product ready for shipment.

14. Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf for Women, Eau de Toilette, 3.4 Ounce Spray

This is one of the best-selling perfumes at online store, and comes in a bottle sized 3.4 ounce. It has combined the scents of mandarin, cypress, and mint. Once you get yourself with this perfume, you’ll surely be ready to impress your man. Why not, it is so seducing and wonderful that there is no reason for any of the trendy women to not have it.

15. CLINIQUE Happy Eau de Parfum Spray, 1 Ounce

Clinique is not a new name in the markets. This cosmetic brand is already dominating in the makeup products and skincare items. Getting such a lovely perfume is not less than an adorable experience. It is not only cost-friendly, but also has combined the scents like sandalwood, musk, cedar, and vanilla to give a refreshing feel to you.

16. Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Now Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, 2.5 Ounce

The Victoria’s secret perfume has been combined with a number of amazing scents, like musk, cedar, vanilla, and mint. The size of this perfume’s bottle is 2.5 ounce.

17. 1 X Choco Musk – 6ml (.2 oz) Perfume Oil by Al-Rehab (Crown Perfumes)

It is yet another great perfume by Al-Rehab. This high quality exotic perfume is free of fabric-killing alcohol, which means you can freely use it onto any kind of outfits without the fear of losing your dress’s natural shine. This delightful perfume comes in a number of scents such as patchouli, Vitiver, and Benzoin. Not only for occasions but also it is great for casual wears.

18. Amor Amor Tentation by Cacharel for women 3.4 oz Eau De Parfum EDP Spray

Cacharel brings you this very seducing and great perfume. The mature women and teenage girls can make use of it. So, don’t keep on waiting and order instantly before the stock ends.

19. Regal Crown (Impression of Katy Perry Killer Queen) Women’s Perfume

Here comes another great perfume for women. The Regal Crown brings you a youthful and refreshing look. The main scents of this perfume are pineapples, peaches, and bergamot. It is available with and without gift-wrap.