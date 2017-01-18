Home » For Technology » For Automotive » Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World 2017

Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World 2017

One of the most popular question from men is, which one is the fastest car in the world right now? Start from this question was build an in-depth review article about the top 10 fastest cars in the world 2017 as you are reading here. Below list is comparing only on the top speed and technical features of a car.

Many automobile aficionados and enthusiasts dream of driving the fastest car in the world, but only a few are actually able to purchase a high-speed production street-legal vehicle. Even though that auto industry continues to advance on a yearly basis, the list of the fastest street-legal cars rarely budges since producing a car that breaks the record of the current fastest car is not an easy thing to accomplish. Therefore, considering how far the need for speed has come, here is a look at the cars that have set record examples in terms of speed specification.

Here are the top 10 fastest cars in the world in 2017:

Here we go! Which one is your favorite car? Let’s review from top 10 to top 1. 🙂

10. McLaren P1 – Top Speed: 217 mph

McLaren P1
Almost every racer of today seems to admire the 903 hp McLaren P1 since not only is it a classy car, but it makes quite a unique style statement too. A 3.8 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine is featured in this car that enables it to sprint out from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds with a 217 mph top speed. Shoppers who want to own this car will have to pay almost USD1.2 million for it.

McLaren P1 03
McLaren P1 02

Technical Features:

Model years: 2014
Engine: McLaren M838TQ twin-turbo 3.8 L V8 – 903 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
Top speed: 217 mph (349.2 km/h)
Worth: USD1.2 million

9. Ferrari LaFerrari – Top Speed: 220 mph

Ferrari LaFerrari
The Ferrari LaFerrari is an aggressive and extreme sports car with a smart look that makes it appear like a jet, while the traditional cues of Ferrari that this car showcases are more than obvious. For the first time, a hybrid system has been featured by a Ferrari, which gives the LaFerrari better performance. A 6.2 liter V-12 engine, paired with two electric motors and a HY-KERS system, collectively deliver 663 lb ft of torque and 963 horsepower. As a result, the LaFerrari offers a 220 mph top speed while accelerating from 0 to 62 mps in 2.9 seconds. The LaFerrari is available for USD1.3 million.

Ferrari LaFerrari 01
Ferrari LaFerrari 02

Technical Features:

Model years: 2013 – 2014
Engine: 6.3 L V12, electric motor & KERS – 963 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automated manual
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.9 seconds
Top speed: 220 mph (354 km/h)
Worth: USD1.3 million

8. Lamborghini Veneno – Top Speed: 221 mph

Lamborghini Veneno
The ultra fast Veneno was first offered by Lamborghini as a part of their fiftieth anniversary. High quality carbon-fiber was used by Lamborghini, while giving the Veneno an extremely sporty look and style. Lamborghini also gave the Veneno a 750 horsepower generating 6.5 liter V-12 engine that they paired up with a 7 speed automatic transmission. This is why the Veneno speeds up from 0 mph to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds reaching a 221 mph top speed, and it comes with a USD4 million price tag.

Lamborghini Veneno from left
Lamborghini Veneno from back

Technical Features:

Model years: 2013
Engine: 6.5 L V12 – 750 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 7-speed semi-automatic transmission
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
Top speed: 221 mph (355.6km/h)
Worth: USD4 million

7. Zenvo ST1 – Top Speed: 233 mph

Zenvo ST1
A 7.0 liter Corvette V8 engine is employed this power monster that is the Zenvo ST1. In fact, the engine is upgraded to Twin-Charged as a result of 1,250 hp is generated and gets the car going from 0 to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds. Considering the fact that only 15 units of the ST1 are being produced and manufactured every year, only 15 lucky individuals who can shell out approximately USD1.25 million will be able to buy it.

Zenvo ST1 front
Zenvo ST1 back

Technical Features:

Model years: 2009
Engine: Turbocharged and Supercharged 7.0L V8 – 1,250 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.0 seconds
Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)
Worth: USD1.25 million

6. McLaren F1 – Top Speed: 243 mph

McLaren F1
McLaren Automotive is the designer and manufacturer of the McLaren F1, which set the record for becoming the fastest production car in the world back in 1998. The F1 is capable of reaching a 231 mph top speed when the rev limiter is enabled and a 243 mph top speed when the rev limiter has been removed. A number of proprietary designs and technologies are featured by the car, including a 6.1 L V12 engine and a 6-speed manual, while its current sale price is approximately USD5.58 million.

McLaren F1 front
McLaren F1 back

Technical Features:

Model years: 1992 – 1998
Engine: 6.1 L S70/2 V12 – 795 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds
Top speed: 243 mph (391km/h)
Worth: USD5.58 million

5. Koenigsegg CCX – Top Speed: 245 mph

Koenigsegg CCX
The Koenigsegg CCX finds its place right in the middle of the list of world’s current fastest cars. A twin-supercharged V8 engine has been fitted beneath the hood of the CCX that generates 678 lb ft of torque and 806 horsepower. Consequently, the CCX is capable of sprinting from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds reaching a 245 mph top speed. Currently, the car is being sold at a price of approximately USD5.5 million.

Koenigsegg CCX from back
Koenigsegg CCX from top

Technical Features:

Model years: 2006 – 2010
Engine: 4.7L & 4.8L V8 (twin s/c gasoline/ethanol) – 795 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 6-speed manual & automated manual
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds
Top speed: 245 mph (394.3km/h)
Worth: USD5.5 million

4. Saleen S7 TT – Top Speed: 248 mph

Saleen S7 TT
The Saleen S7 TT/Twin-Turbo is definitely a racing monster and is quite a fast car that plenty of speed lovers seem to be fond of. There is an all aluminum Twin-Turbo powertrain under the hood of this car that delivers 750 horsepower, making it possible for the S7 TT to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in jus 2.8 seconds. The attitude that the Saleen S7 TT is certainly quite distinctive and worth showing, but it comes with approximately cost from USD580,000 to USD650,000.

Saleen S7 TT - fast car
Saleen S7 TT - sport car

Technical Features:

Model years: 2005 – 2009
Engine: Ford 427, 7.0 L naturally aspirated V8 – 750 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
Top speed: 248 mph (399.1km/h)
Worth: From USD580,000

3. Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 – Top Speed: 254.04 mph

Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4
Although the Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 is being manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles, it was actually designed by the Volkswagen Group as a mid-engined sports car. Before the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, the Veyron EB 16.4 was the world’s fastest street-legal production car, with a 253.81 mph top speed. No wonder Top Gear, the popular BBC television programme, dubbed the EB 16.4 the “Car of the Decade.” The Veyron EB 16.4 even reached a top speed of 254.04 mph against the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse back in 2013, and is currently worth USD2.7 million.

Bugatti Veyron EB from front
Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 from back

Technical Features:

Model years: 2011
Engine: 8.0 L (488 cu in) W16 quad-turbocharged 1,001 PS – 1,200 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 7-speed DSG sequential
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
Top speed: 254.04 mph (408.8km/h)
Worth: USD2.7 million

2. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Top Speed: 269.86 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2013)

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
There is a reason that Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is the end of-the-line, ultimate Bugatti. This 1,200 Hp super car that has a top speed of 269.86 mph is slower than Hennessey Venom GT only 0.63 mph, which is the reason it was the world’s fastest production car until 2014. Just thirty of this ultra-pricey (considering its USD3.4 million price), ultra-quick and ultra-rare Bugatti have been built as a send off to one of the world’s most coveted and extreme modern sports car ever built. The Super Sport has bigger intercoolers, four larger turbos, German troll dust, and some engine tuning that give it an additional 199 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in jus 2.4 seconds.

Bugatti Veyron Super Sport inside
Bugatti Veyron Super Sport from back

Technical Features:

Model years: July 2010
Engine: 8.0 liter W16 – 1,200 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: 7-speed DSG sequential
Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.4 seconds
Top speed: 267.8 mph (430.9km/h)
Worth: USD3.4 million

1. Hennessey Venom GT – Top Speed: 270.49 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2017)

Hennessey Venom GT
The Hennessey Venom GT is a sports that the Hennessey Performance Engineering, a Texas-based tuning house, first revealed back in 2010. The Venom GT is currently the fastest car in the world after a record of reaching a 270.49 top speed was set this year on February 2014 on the 3.22-mile shuttle landing strip at the Kennedy Space Center. The Venom GT has a Twin Turbocharged 7.0l LSX V8 engine and a Ricardo 6-speed Manual transmission, while its price currently starts from USD6 million going up to USD10 million.

Hennessey Venom GT from top
Hennessey Venom GT from back

Technical Features:

Model years: 2012
Engine: 7.0l [427ci] LSX Twin Turbocharged V8 – 1,244 hp (horsepower)
Transmission: Ricardo 6-speed Manual
Accelerates: 62 mph (100km/h) in 2.4 seconds
Top speed: 270.49 (435.3km/h)
Worth: from USD6 million going up to USD10 million


World’s Fastest: 270.49 mph Hennessey Venom GT

Conclusion:

It likely that not many of would ever be able to drive one of these fast-paced vehicles, let alone own one, but it is definitely amazing how fast these cars can and the incredible top speeds they are able to reach. Thus, these were the world’s top ten fastest cars that shattered speed records in their own due times, and have earned their place among the top street-legal speedsters.

Please follow up with us to see the update of the world’s fastest cars together!

47 comments

  1. ragulprabakaran
    June 6, 2014 at 5:43 pm

    super websites

    Reply
  2. chirag
    July 17, 2014 at 12:20 am

    um.. where is agera R?

    or am i missing something in here

    and in that matter where is lambo sesto elemento?

    Reply
  3. K-time
    October 9, 2014 at 6:33 am

    I totally disagree with the two comment above me. I Hennessey Venom is the fastest car in the world

    Reply
  4. Catdog235
    October 17, 2014 at 12:42 am

    THE FASTEST CAR IN THE WORLD IS THE SSC TUATARA! 444 KPH / 275 MPH!

    Reply
    • Top10For
      February 23, 2015 at 3:31 pm

      SSC TUATARA top speed is 444 km/h (276mph). but no record that SSC TUATARA car can reach its top speed yet.

      Reply
    • Radhydra10
      January 7, 2016 at 1:59 am

      Boy, the SSC has not set an official record, same as the Agera One:1. Koenigsegg claims that, but now the Hennesy Venom GT is fastest. Even if the Agera one 1 does do 273, the 2016 Venom will do 280+, and the F5 will do 290+. Want to know where I got my info? The hennesy venom website and wiki. Thank you.

      Reply
  5. Catdog235
    October 17, 2014 at 12:42 am

    The Hennessey Venom GT is not the fastest car in the world.

    Reply
  6. Catdog235
    October 17, 2014 at 12:44 am

    The Koenigsegg Agera is 435 kph / 270 mph, Koenigsegg One:1 cannot beat the SSC TUATARA. Don’t bother arguing.

    Reply
  7. dhanush.n
    November 10, 2014 at 1:49 pm

    superb my hennesey venom gt car

    Reply
  8. Elliot
    December 23, 2014 at 11:55 pm

    The Koenigsegg one:1 is the fastest far then the Koenigsegg Agera R

    Reply
    • lukmaan
      February 2, 2015 at 3:43 am

      This is complete messed up. There are heaps of cars that are not supposed to be here. This is missing heaps of cars. Agera r is the third fastest and bugatti super sport is 1st and hennesy venom gt is 2nd and agera is 3rd. This doesn’t no nothing

      Reply
  9. reno reynolds
    January 26, 2015 at 6:39 am

    The tuatara is the fastest car of now but they are making a hennessy f5 which will be the fastest car in the world hitting like 280 or more

    Reply
  10. car fan
    February 26, 2015 at 4:14 pm

    http://www.topgear.com/uk/car-news/hennessey-venom-f5-revealed-2014-08-04

    Proof that hennessey venom f5 will go up to 290 mph. Its will come out in 2016.

    Reply
  11. m. shafin
    February 28, 2015 at 3:51 pm

    Man everyone knows koenigsegg agerras are top euro spec cars so i think they are illegal PLUS this is all about top 10 street legal fastest cars of the world.

    Reply
  12. lolololololololo
    March 1, 2015 at 6:04 am

    the SSC is the fastest

    Reply
  13. CHina man
    March 18, 2015 at 5:05 pm

    Were are the corvettes the newest corvette can go 350 mph it is amazing

    Reply
  14. China man
    March 18, 2015 at 5:05 pm

    It is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  15. Pixelcat14
    April 9, 2015 at 8:30 pm

    You missed A LOT of cars.

    Reply
  16. sakhiwo
    May 23, 2015 at 3:29 pm

    Its not about how fast you can gow its about the beauty and the monster underneath ,”/ bugatti is the best…. Gemmeny engineering and style design

    Reply
  17. carlover
    June 4, 2015 at 5:23 pm

    Reply gagnut:
    you are …. the agara r dose not even touch 300 mph

    Reply
  18. jombojombo
    June 30, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    the venom didn’t set the record over a flying kilometer, reaching its speeds both upwind and downwind, and as a result is not officially the fastest car in the world. also, a lot of cars were skipped, like the pagani huarya, lamborghini sesto elemento, and koenigsegg agera r, to name a few. please edit this list because its horrible.

    Reply
  19. Emmanuel Maganga
    June 30, 2015 at 7:18 pm

    i like sports cars and I wish one day I come to test one or even own on,what I can ask if there the fastest cars do they have the fastest way of protecting the driver during a suddenly
    occurance of an accident

    Reply
  20. swissims
    July 15, 2015 at 9:11 pm

    This list is totally innacurate…their many cars that werent included in that list, just like the other guy said, no Sesto Elemento, no Agera R. and what about the Lykan Hypersport at 242 mph, huh.redraw your list please.

    Reply
  21. wisdom katiyo
    July 17, 2015 at 6:28 am

    wow wow wow , 1 244 horsepower guys , yakapenga … Hennessey Venom GT yakumberi

    Reply
  22. Jp
    August 25, 2015 at 2:57 am

    How cum koenigsegg one:1 is not in the list ?? Koenigsegg one:1 is definately the fastest street legal production car in the world till date.No car has been able to break records set by one: . The only threat to one:1 is henessy venom f5 ( not launched yet )

    Reply
  23. Zeta Jeanne
    September 7, 2015 at 2:22 pm

    I have been following this website for a long while and is wondering if it ever gets updated?
    Coz im not gonna waste my tym on old things tht neva gets updated……. blahhh

    Reply
  24. da bomb
    October 5, 2015 at 2:09 pm

    SO AWESOME

    Reply
  25. joe
    October 15, 2015 at 10:57 pm

    this is awesome, though u missed a lot of cars dude

    Reply
  26. Speedy
    November 2, 2015 at 2:23 am

    You guys forgot a lot of cars including several koenigseggs and the Nissan R390 GT1 and the TVR Cebera speed 12. There are a ton of cars missing on this list.

    Reply
  27. Radhydra10
    January 7, 2016 at 2:12 am

    THE KOENIGSEGG ONE 1 IS NOT THE FASTEST. THE SPEED IS NOT CLAMIED! PEOPLE SWEAR UP AND DOWN THEY KNOW CARS. They don’t. There is no street legal car that can do 300 or 400 mph. I wish these non car people would just stop because In the comments people are making no sense. The hennesy venom is fastest and the 2016 will do 280+ and the F5 somehow they claim will do 290+. But today, THE AGERA ONE 1, THE BUGATTI, OR THE SSC IS NOT THE FASTEST. THE SSC HAS NOT POSTED AN OFFICAL SPEED JUST LIKE THE KOENIGEGG AGERA ONE 1. Thank you

    Reply
  28. Lucas Desimone
    June 23, 2016 at 12:53 pm

    The are all very fast cars, special the Hennessey Venom GT.

    the 1244-bhp Venom GT, an aluminum-chassis, carbon-bodied machine whose 7.0-liter twin-turbo aluminum-block V-8 will obliterate any other production car from 50 to well over 250 mph.

    Wow that is fast!

    Reply

