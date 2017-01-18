One of the most popular question from men is, which one is the fastest car in the world right now? Start from this question was build an in-depth review article about the top 10 fastest cars in the world 2017 as you are reading here. Below list is comparing only on the top speed and technical features of a car.
Many automobile aficionados and enthusiasts dream of driving the fastest car in the world, but only a few are actually able to purchase a high-speed production street-legal vehicle. Even though that auto industry continues to advance on a yearly basis, the list of the fastest street-legal cars rarely budges since producing a car that breaks the record of the current fastest car is not an easy thing to accomplish. Therefore, considering how far the need for speed has come, here is a look at the cars that have set record examples in terms of speed specification.
- Here are the top 10 fastest cars in the world in 2017:
- 10. McLaren P1 – Top Speed: 217 mph
- 9. Ferrari LaFerrari – Top Speed: 220 mph
- 8. Lamborghini Veneno – Top Speed: 221 mph
- 7. Zenvo ST1 – Top Speed: 233 mph
- 6. McLaren F1 – Top Speed: 243 mph
- 5. Koenigsegg CCX – Top Speed: 245 mph
- 4. Saleen S7 TT – Top Speed: 248 mph
- 3. Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 – Top Speed: 254.04 mph
- 2. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Top Speed: 269.86 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2013)
- 1. Hennessey Venom GT – Top Speed: 270.49 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2017)
- Conclusion:
Here are the top 10 fastest cars in the world in 2017:
Here we go! Which one is your favorite car? Let’s review from top 10 to top 1. 🙂
10. McLaren P1 – Top Speed: 217 mph
Almost every racer of today seems to admire the 903 hp McLaren P1 since not only is it a classy car, but it makes quite a unique style statement too. A 3.8 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine is featured in this car that enables it to sprint out from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds with a 217 mph top speed. Shoppers who want to own this car will have to pay almost USD1.2 million for it.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2014
– Engine: McLaren M838TQ twin-turbo 3.8 L V8 – 903 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
– Top speed: 217 mph (349.2 km/h)
– Worth: USD1.2 million
9. Ferrari LaFerrari – Top Speed: 220 mph
The Ferrari LaFerrari is an aggressive and extreme sports car with a smart look that makes it appear like a jet, while the traditional cues of Ferrari that this car showcases are more than obvious. For the first time, a hybrid system has been featured by a Ferrari, which gives the LaFerrari better performance. A 6.2 liter V-12 engine, paired with two electric motors and a HY-KERS system, collectively deliver 663 lb ft of torque and 963 horsepower. As a result, the LaFerrari offers a 220 mph top speed while accelerating from 0 to 62 mps in 2.9 seconds. The LaFerrari is available for USD1.3 million.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2013 – 2014
– Engine: 6.3 L V12, electric motor & KERS – 963 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automated manual
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.9 seconds
– Top speed: 220 mph (354 km/h)
– Worth: USD1.3 million
8. Lamborghini Veneno – Top Speed: 221 mph
The ultra fast Veneno was first offered by Lamborghini as a part of their fiftieth anniversary. High quality carbon-fiber was used by Lamborghini, while giving the Veneno an extremely sporty look and style. Lamborghini also gave the Veneno a 750 horsepower generating 6.5 liter V-12 engine that they paired up with a 7 speed automatic transmission. This is why the Veneno speeds up from 0 mph to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds reaching a 221 mph top speed, and it comes with a USD4 million price tag.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2013
– Engine: 6.5 L V12 – 750 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 7-speed semi-automatic transmission
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
– Top speed: 221 mph (355.6km/h)
– Worth: USD4 million
7. Zenvo ST1 – Top Speed: 233 mph
A 7.0 liter Corvette V8 engine is employed this power monster that is the Zenvo ST1. In fact, the engine is upgraded to Twin-Charged as a result of 1,250 hp is generated and gets the car going from 0 to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds. Considering the fact that only 15 units of the ST1 are being produced and manufactured every year, only 15 lucky individuals who can shell out approximately USD1.25 million will be able to buy it.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2009
– Engine: Turbocharged and Supercharged 7.0L V8 – 1,250 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 6-speed manual
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.0 seconds
– Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)
– Worth: USD1.25 million
6. McLaren F1 – Top Speed: 243 mph
McLaren Automotive is the designer and manufacturer of the McLaren F1, which set the record for becoming the fastest production car in the world back in 1998. The F1 is capable of reaching a 231 mph top speed when the rev limiter is enabled and a 243 mph top speed when the rev limiter has been removed. A number of proprietary designs and technologies are featured by the car, including a 6.1 L V12 engine and a 6-speed manual, while its current sale price is approximately USD5.58 million.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 1992 – 1998
– Engine: 6.1 L S70/2 V12 – 795 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 6-speed manual
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds
– Top speed: 243 mph (391km/h)
– Worth: USD5.58 million
5. Koenigsegg CCX – Top Speed: 245 mph
The Koenigsegg CCX finds its place right in the middle of the list of world’s current fastest cars. A twin-supercharged V8 engine has been fitted beneath the hood of the CCX that generates 678 lb ft of torque and 806 horsepower. Consequently, the CCX is capable of sprinting from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds reaching a 245 mph top speed. Currently, the car is being sold at a price of approximately USD5.5 million.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2006 – 2010
– Engine: 4.7L & 4.8L V8 (twin s/c gasoline/ethanol) – 795 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 6-speed manual & automated manual
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds
– Top speed: 245 mph (394.3km/h)
– Worth: USD5.5 million
4. Saleen S7 TT – Top Speed: 248 mph
The Saleen S7 TT/Twin-Turbo is definitely a racing monster and is quite a fast car that plenty of speed lovers seem to be fond of. There is an all aluminum Twin-Turbo powertrain under the hood of this car that delivers 750 horsepower, making it possible for the S7 TT to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in jus 2.8 seconds. The attitude that the Saleen S7 TT is certainly quite distinctive and worth showing, but it comes with approximately cost from USD580,000 to USD650,000.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2005 – 2009
– Engine: Ford 427, 7.0 L naturally aspirated V8 – 750 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 6-speed manual
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
– Top speed: 248 mph (399.1km/h)
– Worth: From USD580,000
3. Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 – Top Speed: 254.04 mph
Although the Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 is being manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles, it was actually designed by the Volkswagen Group as a mid-engined sports car. Before the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, the Veyron EB 16.4 was the world’s fastest street-legal production car, with a 253.81 mph top speed. No wonder Top Gear, the popular BBC television programme, dubbed the EB 16.4 the “Car of the Decade.” The Veyron EB 16.4 even reached a top speed of 254.04 mph against the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse back in 2013, and is currently worth USD2.7 million.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2011
– Engine: 8.0 L (488 cu in) W16 quad-turbocharged 1,001 PS – 1,200 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 7-speed DSG sequential
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds
– Top speed: 254.04 mph (408.8km/h)
– Worth: USD2.7 million
2. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Top Speed: 269.86 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2013)
There is a reason that Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is the end of-the-line, ultimate Bugatti. This 1,200 Hp super car that has a top speed of 269.86 mph is slower than Hennessey Venom GT only 0.63 mph, which is the reason it was the world’s fastest production car until 2014. Just thirty of this ultra-pricey (considering its USD3.4 million price), ultra-quick and ultra-rare Bugatti have been built as a send off to one of the world’s most coveted and extreme modern sports car ever built. The Super Sport has bigger intercoolers, four larger turbos, German troll dust, and some engine tuning that give it an additional 199 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in jus 2.4 seconds.
Technical Features:
– Model years: July 2010
– Engine: 8.0 liter W16 – 1,200 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: 7-speed DSG sequential
– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.4 seconds
– Top speed: 267.8 mph (430.9km/h)
– Worth: USD3.4 million
1. Hennessey Venom GT – Top Speed: 270.49 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2017)
The Hennessey Venom GT is a sports that the Hennessey Performance Engineering, a Texas-based tuning house, first revealed back in 2010. The Venom GT is currently the fastest car in the world after a record of reaching a 270.49 top speed was set this year on February 2014 on the 3.22-mile shuttle landing strip at the Kennedy Space Center. The Venom GT has a Twin Turbocharged 7.0l LSX V8 engine and a Ricardo 6-speed Manual transmission, while its price currently starts from USD6 million going up to USD10 million.
Technical Features:
– Model years: 2012
– Engine: 7.0l [427ci] LSX Twin Turbocharged V8 – 1,244 hp (horsepower)
– Transmission: Ricardo 6-speed Manual
– Accelerates: 62 mph (100km/h) in 2.4 seconds
– Top speed: 270.49 (435.3km/h)
– Worth: from USD6 million going up to USD10 million
World’s Fastest: 270.49 mph Hennessey Venom GT
Conclusion:
It likely that not many of would ever be able to drive one of these fast-paced vehicles, let alone own one, but it is definitely amazing how fast these cars can and the incredible top speeds they are able to reach. Thus, these were the world’s top ten fastest cars that shattered speed records in their own due times, and have earned their place among the top street-legal speedsters.
Please follow up with us to see the update of the world’s fastest cars together!
super websites
um.. where is agera R?
or am i missing something in here
and in that matter where is lambo sesto elemento?
Yeah, agera R must be the 2nd fastest car and the fastest car must be Koenigsegg One:1. Nobody can beat koenigsegg with speed.
And I saw agera R hitting 319mph in unofficial vid xD
your reading kph buddy
i know that is almost the same speed as the Hennessy venom
I totally disagree with the two comment above me. I Hennessey Venom is the fastest car in the world
No it isn’t. It is the Koenisegg Agera one:1 273,71 mph
Koenisegg Agera top speed is 440 km/h (273mph). but no record that Koenisegg Agera car can reach its top speed.
it really isnt the fastest car is the agera R
THE FASTEST CAR IN THE WORLD IS THE SSC TUATARA! 444 KPH / 275 MPH!
SSC TUATARA top speed is 444 km/h (276mph). but no record that SSC TUATARA car can reach its top speed yet.
Boy, the SSC has not set an official record, same as the Agera One:1. Koenigsegg claims that, but now the Hennesy Venom GT is fastest. Even if the Agera one 1 does do 273, the 2016 Venom will do 280+, and the F5 will do 290+. Want to know where I got my info? The hennesy venom website and wiki. Thank you.
Hi Radhydra, thank for your sharing.
The Hennessey Venom GT is not the fastest car in the world.
Yes correct it can’t be koeing is the fastest
The Koenigsegg Agera is 435 kph / 270 mph, Koenigsegg One:1 cannot beat the SSC TUATARA. Don’t bother arguing.
439 miles
Koenisegg Agera top speed is 440 km/h (273mph) & SSC TUATARA top speed is 444 km/h (276mph). but no record that Koenisegg Agera & SSC TUATARA can reach its top speed yet.
Also there is info about the venom going to 280 mph soon.
superb my hennesey venom gt car
The Koenigsegg one:1 is the fastest far then the Koenigsegg Agera R
This is complete messed up. There are heaps of cars that are not supposed to be here. This is missing heaps of cars. Agera r is the third fastest and bugatti super sport is 1st and hennesy venom gt is 2nd and agera is 3rd. This doesn’t no nothing
The tuatara is the fastest car of now but they are making a hennessy f5 which will be the fastest car in the world hitting like 280 or more
reno reynolds, how you get this info? can you show us its record that can reach this top speed 280mph?
http://www.topgear.com/uk/car-news/hennessey-venom-f5-revealed-2014-08-04
Proof that hennessey venom f5 will go up to 290 mph. Its will come out in 2016.
the SSC is the fastest
Man everyone knows koenigsegg agerras are top euro spec cars so i think they are illegal PLUS this is all about top 10 street legal fastest cars of the world.
the SSC is the fastest
Yeah the SSC tuatara is the fastest car…
Were are the corvettes the newest corvette can go 350 mph it is amazing
It is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You missed A LOT of cars.
Its not about how fast you can gow its about the beauty and the monster underneath ,”/ bugatti is the best…. Gemmeny engineering and style design
Reply gagnut:
you are …. the agara r dose not even touch 300 mph
the venom didn’t set the record over a flying kilometer, reaching its speeds both upwind and downwind, and as a result is not officially the fastest car in the world. also, a lot of cars were skipped, like the pagani huarya, lamborghini sesto elemento, and koenigsegg agera r, to name a few. please edit this list because its horrible.
i like sports cars and I wish one day I come to test one or even own on,what I can ask if there the fastest cars do they have the fastest way of protecting the driver during a suddenly
occurance of an accident
This list is totally innacurate…their many cars that werent included in that list, just like the other guy said, no Sesto Elemento, no Agera R. and what about the Lykan Hypersport at 242 mph, huh.redraw your list please.
our writer will update the list soon. thanks for your feedback.
wow wow wow , 1 244 horsepower guys , yakapenga … Hennessey Venom GT yakumberi
How cum koenigsegg one:1 is not in the list ?? Koenigsegg one:1 is definately the fastest street legal production car in the world till date.No car has been able to break records set by one: . The only threat to one:1 is henessy venom f5 ( not launched yet )
I have been following this website for a long while and is wondering if it ever gets updated?
Coz im not gonna waste my tym on old things tht neva gets updated……. blahhh
SO AWESOME
this is awesome, though u missed a lot of cars dude
yes joe. we will update this list soon for 2016 fastest car. thanks for value feedback.
You guys forgot a lot of cars including several koenigseggs and the Nissan R390 GT1 and the TVR Cebera speed 12. There are a ton of cars missing on this list.
THE KOENIGSEGG ONE 1 IS NOT THE FASTEST. THE SPEED IS NOT CLAMIED! PEOPLE SWEAR UP AND DOWN THEY KNOW CARS. They don’t. There is no street legal car that can do 300 or 400 mph. I wish these non car people would just stop because In the comments people are making no sense. The hennesy venom is fastest and the 2016 will do 280+ and the F5 somehow they claim will do 290+. But today, THE AGERA ONE 1, THE BUGATTI, OR THE SSC IS NOT THE FASTEST. THE SSC HAS NOT POSTED AN OFFICAL SPEED JUST LIKE THE KOENIGEGG AGERA ONE 1. Thank you
The are all very fast cars, special the Hennessey Venom GT.
the 1244-bhp Venom GT, an aluminum-chassis, carbon-bodied machine whose 7.0-liter twin-turbo aluminum-block V-8 will obliterate any other production car from 50 to well over 250 mph.
Wow that is fast!