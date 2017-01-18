One of the most popular question from men is, which one is the fastest car in the world right now? Start from this question was build an in-depth review article about the top 10 fastest cars in the world 2017 as you are reading here. Below list is comparing only on the top speed and technical features of a car.

Many automobile aficionados and enthusiasts dream of driving the fastest car in the world, but only a few are actually able to purchase a high-speed production street-legal vehicle. Even though that auto industry continues to advance on a yearly basis, the list of the fastest street-legal cars rarely budges since producing a car that breaks the record of the current fastest car is not an easy thing to accomplish. Therefore, considering how far the need for speed has come, here is a look at the cars that have set record examples in terms of speed specification.

Here are the top 10 fastest cars in the world in 2017:

Here we go! Which one is your favorite car? Let’s review from top 10 to top 1. 🙂

10. McLaren P1 – Top Speed: 217 mph



Almost every racer of today seems to admire the 903 hp McLaren P1 since not only is it a classy car, but it makes quite a unique style statement too. A 3.8 liter Twin-Turbo V8 engine is featured in this car that enables it to sprint out from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds with a 217 mph top speed. Shoppers who want to own this car will have to pay almost USD1.2 million for it.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2014

– Engine: McLaren M838TQ twin-turbo 3.8 L V8 – 903 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds

– Top speed: 217 mph (349.2 km/h)

– Worth: USD1.2 million

9. Ferrari LaFerrari – Top Speed: 220 mph



The Ferrari LaFerrari is an aggressive and extreme sports car with a smart look that makes it appear like a jet, while the traditional cues of Ferrari that this car showcases are more than obvious. For the first time, a hybrid system has been featured by a Ferrari, which gives the LaFerrari better performance. A 6.2 liter V-12 engine, paired with two electric motors and a HY-KERS system, collectively deliver 663 lb ft of torque and 963 horsepower. As a result, the LaFerrari offers a 220 mph top speed while accelerating from 0 to 62 mps in 2.9 seconds. The LaFerrari is available for USD1.3 million.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2013 – 2014

– Engine: 6.3 L V12, electric motor & KERS – 963 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automated manual

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.9 seconds

– Top speed: 220 mph (354 km/h)

– Worth: USD1.3 million

8. Lamborghini Veneno – Top Speed: 221 mph



The ultra fast Veneno was first offered by Lamborghini as a part of their fiftieth anniversary. High quality carbon-fiber was used by Lamborghini, while giving the Veneno an extremely sporty look and style. Lamborghini also gave the Veneno a 750 horsepower generating 6.5 liter V-12 engine that they paired up with a 7 speed automatic transmission. This is why the Veneno speeds up from 0 mph to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds reaching a 221 mph top speed, and it comes with a USD4 million price tag.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2013

– Engine: 6.5 L V12 – 750 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 7-speed semi-automatic transmission

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds

– Top speed: 221 mph (355.6km/h)

– Worth: USD4 million

7. Zenvo ST1 – Top Speed: 233 mph



A 7.0 liter Corvette V8 engine is employed this power monster that is the Zenvo ST1. In fact, the engine is upgraded to Twin-Charged as a result of 1,250 hp is generated and gets the car going from 0 to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds. Considering the fact that only 15 units of the ST1 are being produced and manufactured every year, only 15 lucky individuals who can shell out approximately USD1.25 million will be able to buy it.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2009

– Engine: Turbocharged and Supercharged 7.0L V8 – 1,250 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 6-speed manual

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.0 seconds

– Top speed: 233 mph (375 km/h)

– Worth: USD1.25 million

6. McLaren F1 – Top Speed: 243 mph



McLaren Automotive is the designer and manufacturer of the McLaren F1, which set the record for becoming the fastest production car in the world back in 1998. The F1 is capable of reaching a 231 mph top speed when the rev limiter is enabled and a 243 mph top speed when the rev limiter has been removed. A number of proprietary designs and technologies are featured by the car, including a 6.1 L V12 engine and a 6-speed manual, while its current sale price is approximately USD5.58 million.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 1992 – 1998

– Engine: 6.1 L S70/2 V12 – 795 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 6-speed manual

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds

– Top speed: 243 mph (391km/h)

– Worth: USD5.58 million

5. Koenigsegg CCX – Top Speed: 245 mph



The Koenigsegg CCX finds its place right in the middle of the list of world’s current fastest cars. A twin-supercharged V8 engine has been fitted beneath the hood of the CCX that generates 678 lb ft of torque and 806 horsepower. Consequently, the CCX is capable of sprinting from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds reaching a 245 mph top speed. Currently, the car is being sold at a price of approximately USD5.5 million.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2006 – 2010

– Engine: 4.7L & 4.8L V8 (twin s/c gasoline/ethanol) – 795 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 6-speed manual & automated manual

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 3.2 seconds

– Top speed: 245 mph (394.3km/h)

– Worth: USD5.5 million

4. Saleen S7 TT – Top Speed: 248 mph



The Saleen S7 TT/Twin-Turbo is definitely a racing monster and is quite a fast car that plenty of speed lovers seem to be fond of. There is an all aluminum Twin-Turbo powertrain under the hood of this car that delivers 750 horsepower, making it possible for the S7 TT to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in jus 2.8 seconds. The attitude that the Saleen S7 TT is certainly quite distinctive and worth showing, but it comes with approximately cost from USD580,000 to USD650,000.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2005 – 2009

– Engine: Ford 427, 7.0 L naturally aspirated V8 – 750 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 6-speed manual

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds

– Top speed: 248 mph (399.1km/h)

– Worth: From USD580,000

3. Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 – Top Speed: 254.04 mph



Although the Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 is being manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles, it was actually designed by the Volkswagen Group as a mid-engined sports car. Before the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, the Veyron EB 16.4 was the world’s fastest street-legal production car, with a 253.81 mph top speed. No wonder Top Gear, the popular BBC television programme, dubbed the EB 16.4 the “Car of the Decade.” The Veyron EB 16.4 even reached a top speed of 254.04 mph against the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse back in 2013, and is currently worth USD2.7 million.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2011

– Engine: 8.0 L (488 cu in) W16 quad-turbocharged 1,001 PS – 1,200 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 7-speed DSG sequential

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.8 seconds

– Top speed: 254.04 mph (408.8km/h)

– Worth: USD2.7 million

2. Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Top Speed: 269.86 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2013)



There is a reason that Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is the end of-the-line, ultimate Bugatti. This 1,200 Hp super car that has a top speed of 269.86 mph is slower than Hennessey Venom GT only 0.63 mph, which is the reason it was the world’s fastest production car until 2014. Just thirty of this ultra-pricey (considering its USD3.4 million price), ultra-quick and ultra-rare Bugatti have been built as a send off to one of the world’s most coveted and extreme modern sports car ever built. The Super Sport has bigger intercoolers, four larger turbos, German troll dust, and some engine tuning that give it an additional 199 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in jus 2.4 seconds.



Technical Features:

– Model years: July 2010

– Engine: 8.0 liter W16 – 1,200 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: 7-speed DSG sequential

– Accelerates: 62mph (100km/h) in 2.4 seconds

– Top speed: 267.8 mph (430.9km/h)

– Worth: USD3.4 million

1. Hennessey Venom GT – Top Speed: 270.49 mph (Fastest Cars In The World 2017)



The Hennessey Venom GT is a sports that the Hennessey Performance Engineering, a Texas-based tuning house, first revealed back in 2010. The Venom GT is currently the fastest car in the world after a record of reaching a 270.49 top speed was set this year on February 2014 on the 3.22-mile shuttle landing strip at the Kennedy Space Center. The Venom GT has a Twin Turbocharged 7.0l LSX V8 engine and a Ricardo 6-speed Manual transmission, while its price currently starts from USD6 million going up to USD10 million.



Technical Features:

– Model years: 2012

– Engine: 7.0l [427ci] LSX Twin Turbocharged V8 – 1,244 hp (horsepower)

– Transmission: Ricardo 6-speed Manual

– Accelerates: 62 mph (100km/h) in 2.4 seconds

– Top speed: 270.49 (435.3km/h)

– Worth: from USD6 million going up to USD10 million



World’s Fastest: 270.49 mph Hennessey Venom GT

Conclusion:

It likely that not many of would ever be able to drive one of these fast-paced vehicles, let alone own one, but it is definitely amazing how fast these cars can and the incredible top speeds they are able to reach. Thus, these were the world’s top ten fastest cars that shattered speed records in their own due times, and have earned their place among the top street-legal speedsters.

Please follow up with us to see the update of the world’s fastest cars together!