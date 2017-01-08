Top 17 Best Inflatable Floating Island Reviews 2017

If you want to clear your head and forget about your worries, then all you need to do is relax on the water on an inflatable floating island. When the best inflatable floating islands are designed, the primary focus happens to be relaxation. Inflatable floating islands are also ideal water loungers for big parties that are hosted on the lake or on a river. Today, these floating islands can accommodate various amounts of people and come in various designs, shapes, and sizes.

1. Bestway CoolerZ Tropical Breeze 6-Person Floating Island

This floating island has up to 6 person capacity with extra wide pillow backrests, removable sun shade, 6 cup holders and one cooler bag.

2. Tropical Tahiti Inflatable Floating Island 6-Person Capacity

This Pool Raft Floating Island will serve as your own private island that can accommodate up to 6 individuals, so you can even invite your family and friends to join you. Apart from one boarding platform, this floating island is packed with features, such as back rests, six cup holders, two built in contoured loungers and coolers. This inflatable island will emulate the feel and look of a “Tropical Tahiti.”

3. SPORTSSTUFF 54-2010 Fiesta Island

This inflatable island will cater to your needs whether you want to party on or off the water. Apart from accommodating up to 8 people, this floating island is also equipped with a comfortable mesh surface at the bottom and cup holders. The inflated contoured backrests can be enjoyed in the water, or a seat can be taken on the floating platform portion.

4. Body Glove Paradise 6 Inflatable Aqua Lounge with Waterproof Speaker System for Lake Relaxation, the party island for 6

Its waterproof speaker system with a waterproof MP3 and battery compartment will help you enjoy time in lakes. It is good for 6 persons and is by Body Glove.

5. AIRHEAD AHCI-1 Cool Island

This very cool floating island is a product by Airhead. It is being sold by PWC Performance Parts. It comes with multiple features and is good to store a couple of drinks and suntan lotion. This floating island will offer you and your guests a spacious sundeck to relax, while they can also cool down by taking a splash in the mesh area. Not only does this inflatable raft come with 4 drink holders but there is even a sundry holder where suntan lotion can be stashed. Even from deep water, you and your friends will be able to climb onto the boarding platform conveniently.

6. Inflatable Swimming Pool Shock Rocker, Model # 9056

If you have this inflatable island and a pool in your backyard, then you do not need to pay a visit to a water park. This is no ordinary floating island; it is jumbo-sized with 4 inflatable seats and can withstand a 650 pound weight capacity. For summer enjoyment, your backyard pool will become the go-to spot once you have this pool shock rocker.

7. Swimline Labyrinth Island Inflatable Pool Toy

On this inflatable “Labyrinth” island, your family and friends will have a blast. Up to 9 individuals will be accommodated by this large floating island, which is made of durable heavy gauge PVC, so it can withstand rough play. Even if you consider it as a toy, it can actually withstand a 650 pound weight capacity so even a few adults can jump on.

8. Poolmaster Club Island

This summer, if you want to hang out with your friends in the pool, this Poolmaster Club Island is the ideal way to do so. Poolmaster designed this enjoyable floating device for up to 4 users; however, you may relax on it all by yourself too. Comfortable back rests, 4 convenient beverage holders and a swim holwd for easy accessibility are featured by this large inflatable inflatable.

9. AhhQua Bar

This floating island from Rave Sports will make it possible for you to soak up the sun. Four seats are featured by this set so that you may stay cool in the water. Adequate space will also be available for your drinks since there are 12 drink holders. The built in bar also has a cooler under it so that you do not have to worry about keeping your drinks chilled.

10. Intex Oasis Island Lounge

This floating island from Intex will allow you to lounge in luxury, whether on the lake, pool, ocean, or river. Hours of comfortably and conveniently cool lounging will be provided to you, your family and friends by this floating island. This inflatable island is not only built to last, durable and strong, but it also packed with features like backrests, drink holders, rope ladders, mesh netting, etc.

11. Bestway X3 3-Person Inflatable Floating Island Seat

This product is from Bestway. It is being sold by River Country. This is made with sturdy coil beam construction, and has 2 air chambers for additional safety.

12. AIRHEAD AHLL-1 LAZY LAGOON Inflatable Island

Here is another item by Airhead. It has round seating configuration and features a central swim opening for dipping the toes when you want to cool off.

13. Sevylor Inflatable Party Island

This product is from Sevylor. Its cost is affordable and it comes with money back guarantee. It has hollow center and is comfortable to float water with total four people.

14. Bestway 101″ x 101″ Rapid Rider X4-Person Floating Island with Air Pump

This is a presentation of Bestway. It is of premium quality and is made for 4 people with 4 cup holders. This comes with lots of specifications and has 2 built-in coolers.

15. Blue Lagoon Inflatable Island Pool Float Holds 6 Person

This is a product by Tropical Tahiti. It can hold six individuals. It is being shipped by AR Discounts. It comes with anchor bage and rope.

This floating island is brought to you by Wow Sports. It is a huge island for 10 individuals and has eight seats. This is ideal for big families.

17. Sofa Island Lounger

If you are serious about having some relaxation on the water, then this floating sofa island lounger will not disappoint you. This ultra comfort floating lounger features heavy duty vinyl construction. It comes equipped with a swim through ottoman. Whether you want to have a conversation, fun or just relax, then you will be able to take advantage of its backrest design.