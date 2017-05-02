Here we are going to share the list of top 10 best skateboard brands in the world 2017. All of the skateboard companies discussed here are known to come up with well designed and affordable skateboards for the global customers. We have prepared the content on the basis of user reviews.

10. Plan B Skateboards

Plan B Skateboard is another trusted and outstanding company to date. It is famous for its market-oriented and attractive products. This company was founded in 1991 by Mike Ternesky and after his tragic death in a car accident, it was acquired by Danny Way and Colin Mckay in 2005.

9. Baker Skateboards

Baker is another top notch company that is famous for its good design skateboard decks and other such products. People always love to buy Baker skateboards. Its skateboards are known for their 360 flip quality and great color combinations.

8. Flip Skateboards

Flip is one of the best skateboard brands in the company. This company gives the customers a top notch experience with its quality products. It has specialized in good pop, graphics and designer skateboards.

7. Almost Skateboards

Almost is known for its durable and high quality skateboards. This company’s skateboards are liked by many customers. It is always known for its beautiful products that cost reasonable.

6. Element Skateboards

Element has been one of the best skateboard brands in the company. This company has a repute for its professional and basic skateboard designs that come in multiple colors and varieties. Most of its products cost reasonable.

5. Zero Skateboards

The skateboards of Zero are well designed and fabulous. This company has maintained its repute years after years. This is one of the leading skateboard makers having the offices across Europe, Canada, and America.

4. Girl Skateboards

Girl skateboard decks have specialized in great designs and well-shaped products. The tail/nose of its skateboards are always perfect.

3. Blind Skateboards

Blind skateboard company has been famous to manufacture unique and professional skateboards using great technologies. The company is famous for its fabulous designs and quality products for the sportsmen.

2. Enjoi Skateboards

Enjoi is known for its creative and huge concave skateboards. This company is owned by Dwindle Industries. It has been a reputable skateboard company, operating for many years.

1. Alien Workshop Skateboards

At the top of our list of best skateboard brands in the world comes the name of Alien Workshop. This company’s skateboards are top in quality and unique. Its products cost very reasonable, and come in multiple designs and shades.

Do you love these brands or not? Do you think any other company could be in this list? What do you feel about the quality of the products of the companies mentioned on this page? Do not forget to share your thoughts with us through the comments!