When it comes to buy a luxurious motorcycle, we love to choose what is best and of high quality. It is true that motorcycles offer an exhilarating riding experience and can have impressive fuel savings. But this is only possible hen your chosen brand is famous, and reliable. We also look at the features like amount of gear a bike comes with, bags, accessories, breaks, break pads, and the durability of its tires. Let us see the top 10 best motorcycle brands in the world 2017 (updated – Mar 2017).

Here are the top 10 best motorcycle brands in the world 2017:

10. Moto Guzzi

The Moto Guzzi is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer, and is one of the oldest European brands. The company’s motorcycles come with air-cooled 90° V-twin engine, longitudinal crankshaft orientation, and several attractive colors. Established in 1921 in Mandello del Lario, Italy, this brand has a history of manufacturing sports rides for the worldwide consumers. Some of its finest motorcycle models are 1997: 5,600 units, 1999: 6,275 units, 2006: greater than 10,000 units, and 2013: 6,800.

10. Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Harley-Davidson Inc. formerly known as HDI, is a brand of America. It was founded in 20th century in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company had to suffer from various drawbacks in the initial years, so it finally decided to improve the quality of its motorcycles to become a competitive brand. From 1977 to 2014, it is one of the motorcycle companies, and has made some finest and heavyweight products for the riders. The brand has a tradition of heavy customization, and has given rise to the copper style of motorcycles.

8. Aprilia

Aprilia is another Italian motorcycle company, owned by Piaggio. The company started its journey by manufacturing scooters and small-capacity motorcycles. In recent years, Aprilia has produced large sports bikes like V-twin RSV Mille and the V4 RSV4. The brand was established after the Second World War by Cavaliere Alberto Beggio, as a bicycle production factory at Noale, Italy, in 1968.

7. Triumph

The Triumph Motor Company is a British car and motorcycle making company. It is actually a trade-name, owned by BMW. It was established in 1885 when Siegfried Bettmann (1863–1951) formed S. Bettmann & Co., and initiated the import of bicycles worldwide. The company was renamed the Triumph Cycle Co. Ltd. in 1897. Since 1902, it is dealing in cars, motorcycles, and bicycles.

6. Honda Motor Company, Ltd

The Honda Motor Company, Inc. (abbreviated as AHM) is a North American subsidiary of the Honda Motor Company, Ltd. This brand was established in 1959. The company has combined the product sales & services, and coordinates the function of Honda. It deals in motorcycles, scooters and all-terrain vehicles, equipped with outstanding specifications. Some of its other products are lawnmowers, tillers, string trimmers, snow blowers, generators, and marine outboard engines. Its best models are Accord, Civic, CR-V, Element, FCX Clarity, Insight, and Ridgeline.

5. Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a brand of Japan. This is a multinational company, with headquarter in Minami-ku, Hamamatsu, Japan. It has specialized in automobiles, four-wheel drive vehicles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), wheelchairs, and internal combustion engines. In 2011, Suzuki became one of the largest automakers in the world. The company has its production units in 23 countries and 133 distributors in 192 countries.

4. Yamaha Motor Company

Yamaha Motor Company Limited is another brand of Japan. It deals in motorcycles, bicycles, and marine products like boats and outboard motors, as well as motorized products. The company was established in 1955, and has its headquarter in Shizuoka, Japan. It also manufactures personal water craft, artificial swimming pools, utility boats, fishing boats, and go-kart engines.

3. Ducati

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. is a brand of Italy. It designs and manufactures high quality cycles and motorcycles. It has headquarter in Bologna, Italy, and is owned by German automotive manufacturer Audi through its Italian subsidiary Lamborghini. During 1926, Antonio Cavalieri Ducati and his three sons, Adriano, Marcello, and Bruno Cavalieri Ducati, founded Società Scientifica Radio Brevetti Ducati in Bologna for the production of vacuum tubes, condensers and radio components. In 1935, they got much success and started manufacturing motorcycles as well on a small scale.

2. BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (known as Bavarian Motor Works, and BMW), is a brand of Germany. This automobile and engine manufacturing company was founded in 1916. It is headquartered in Munich, Bavaria. BMW not only deals in motorcycles, but also mini cars, and is the parent company of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. BMW was established as a business entity of the Rapp Motorenwerke aircraft manufacturing firm in 1917. Later on, it started manufacturing aircraft engines, and motorcycles as well.

1. Kawasaki

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine is a division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. This company deals in the production of motorcycles, utility vehicles, personal watercrafts, and gasoline engines. One of its famous slogans is “Let the good times roll”. The company started the manufacturing of motorcycles and engines in 1949. In 1954, the first complete Kawasaki Motorcycle was manufactured under the name of Meihatsu, a subsidiary of Kawasaki Aircraft. This brand has been the winner of several superbike racing championships such as the rider’s Superbike World Championship in 1993, nine AMA Superbike Championships, and the Endurance World Championship.

