Top 10 Most Beautiful Hollywood Actresses in 2017

It won’t be wrong to say that Hollywood actresses are dominating the world of fashion, style and charming personalities. Many people name these ladies to be the dream girls, while others name them the divas of beauty. But to be honest it is quite difficult to name a few actresses to be most beautiful and prettier than others, because almost all of them are famous for distinctive specialties such as some are well known for their well versed acting and performance, while others are favorite due to their beautiful hot and sexy appeal.

Megan Fox – One of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses 2017

Here is a List of Top 10 Most Beautiful Hollywood Actresses in 2017:

When it comes for us to enlist top 10 most beautiful Hollywood actresses of 2017, then the following beauty queens can be well named.

Last updated: 27-Mar-2017.

1. Angelina Jolie:

Angelina Jolie – Most Beautiful Hollywood Actresses 2017

Angelina Jolie is one of the most desirable and talented Hollywood actresses. She is not only talented but also bold and beautiful. It is due to her charming and attractive look that she is dominating the viewers of Hollywood since a long. Angelina has won variosu Oscar and Filmfare awards. Some people call her Lara Corft.

2. Scarlett Johansson:

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett is also named as a complete package of entertainment, beauty and style of Hollywood. She is a multi-talented lady, famous for her acting, modeling, singing and most importantly prettier outlook. Many of her fans name Scarlett to be a gorgeous and sexy Cinderella of Hollywood.

3. Jessica Alba:

Jessica Alba

Naming Jessica Alba to be one of the sexiest and wonderful Hollywood actresses won’t be wrong. She is the dream girl of many youngsters around the globe. Her fantastic appeal and wonderful acting add a plus to her level of success in Hollywood.

4. Megan Fox:

Megan Fox

Megan Fox, a young and stylish actress of Hollywood initiated her acting career in 2001. She is only 27 years old but no doubt one of the top ranked and most favorite actresses of the era.

5. Emma Stone:

Emma Stone

Emma came to Hollywood at the age of 16. She performed the character of a child in various movies of that time. But since the day Emma entered into her young age, she got casted both in theater and movies as the leading actress. No doubt, Emma can be named yet another most beautiful and talented Hollywood actress of 2015.

6. Natalie Portman:

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman moved from Israel to America to fulfill her desire of becoming a famous Hollywood actress. She worked really hard to make her name famous in this industry. Fortunately, she is now not only a famous and beautiful actress but also a super model and has been the show stopper of various fashion shows of international level.

7. Mila Kunis:

Mila Kunis

Mila moved from Ukraine, her native country, to America with her parents when she was only 13 years old. Over there, she got casted in various television commercials. The graph of her popularity kept on touching the skies and now she is one of the hottest and most beautiful females of Hollywood.

8. Cameron Diaz:

Cameron Diaz

Many of the people name Cameron Diaz to be a lady of calm nature, while others title her a polite and friendly woman. Whatsoever her titles and nicknames may be, we can not neglect the fact that Cameron is a famous, well versed and gorgeous actresses of USA. She has won various national and international awards so far and this can be credited to her extreme level of talent.

9. Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was born in 1969. Despite the fact that she is now not too young to be casted for the lead role of well budgeted Hollywood movies, Jennifer is still cute and younger looking to make the people crazy about her beauty. She is also known for her simple and kind nature.

10. Marion Cotillard:

Marion Cotillard

Marion moved from France to America to start her acting career. This beautiful and charming lady started stepping forward towards a successful acting career in 1993 and since that day she has won so many golden and academy awards.

Doubtlessly, all these ladies have been the dominating Hollywood divas not only due to their talent and success graph but also because they are kind natured and attractive. This is what makes the fans get occupied with the spell of their beauty.

Comments

  3. i really like megan fox she is hot cute and beautiful

  4. Can u Provide any model in one Night India

  5. i love scarlett

  6. where is most beautiful Titanic star Kate winslet

  7. where is the most beautiful kate winlet you have put angelina jolie on top and kate winslet the titanic star is not even in the list bad list

  8. I think katrina kaif should be in this list.

  9. dears

    how are you (happy raksha bandhan and other festivals of world)

  10. where is kristen stewart

  11. Scarlett Johansson is beautiful actress

  12. Angelina juli.so sweet & brilient actress in hollywood.God bless her.

  13. it’s scarlet Johnson definitely

  14. mila kunis? Cameron Díaz? you’re smoking crack.

  15. I love this all actressesand acters

  16. Where’s Charlize Theron at ?

  17. Wow, all white. It’s amazing how much opinions differ.

  18. i like megan fox very much she looks like an angle

  19. where is anne hathaway ? i think she is on the list

  20. wow! they are really so beautiful Marion Cotillard is awesome but but but .where is Keira Knightley and kristen stewart?

  21. WOW! Great Information i found from your post. Many thanks for such a great information indeed.

  22. The picture of Angelina was at least ten years old . I wonder why they put a recent picture of all the other girls and not Angelina . Not fair to the other girls.

  23. Where is Sasha beresse…. 😮

  24. Angelina is definitely the most beautiful actress.

  25. OMG. But wheare is Cate Blanchet ?

  26. i love u Megan Fox

  27. Where’s Kiera Knightley? I believe she’s the most beautiful actress ever!

    • Yeah keira knightley is one of the beautiful actor
      She surely shoul be in top 10

  28. I really appreciated that you listed all my favorite hollywood actresses. Angelina Jolie as the Top of beautiful actresses the best! Megan Fox for me should be the 2nd but that’s ok as long as she is still in the top 10.

  29. Megan Fox is my favorite hollywood actress in the world, i love u Megan Fox

  30. UMMMMMMM Emma stone at 2? really?

  31. Scarlett Johansson look so beautiful, I really love her.

  32. Beatifull

  33. superb information .keep it up

  34. i like angelina. she is so beautiful . thanks for sharing such a usefull info

