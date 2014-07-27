Many of us don’t live close to volcanoes, this is why remain curious to know about them. The internet and television are the two major sources for having information about these natural disasters. Here are mentioned the top 10 most famous volcanoes in the world.

10. Cotopaxi, Ecuador

This is one of the most extreme volcanoes in the world. it is found in the parts of Andes mountain and the Pacific Ring of Fire. So far over 85 eruptions have been recorded and the volcano remains active all the time. It was first discovered in 1744 the time when its first eruption was noticed, followed by the eruptions of 1768 and 1877.

9. Mount Etna, Italy

Mount Etna is one of the tallest active volcanoes of Europe. Its elevation is 3,229 meters about, and it is situated on the east coasts of Sicily. It is Decade Volcano, chosen by the United Nations. It is a clear indication that the volcano remains active all the time.

8. Popocatépetl, Central Mexico

This volcano is situated in Central Mexico. It is said that Popocatépetl is 720,000 years old. It is frequently active and its first eruption was recorded in 1991. The elevation of the volcano is 5,426 meters.

7. Krakatoa (Krakatau), Indonesia

Krakatoa (also spelled Krakatau) is hundreds of years old, but its eruption was recorded in 1883 for the first time. This volcano can be heard in the Indonesian island as well as Australia. During 1883, its eruption destroyed the whole island.

6. Mount Mayon, Philippines

Mount Mayon is known for its symmetrical conical shape (known as Perfect Cone). This volcano is situated on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. It first erupted on June 23, 1897.

5. Mount Pinatubo, Philippines

Mount Pinatubo is situated in the CabusilanMountains of the island of Luzon. The last this volcano caused eruption was in 1991 that was so severed that it destroyed a lot of houses in the surrounding areas. It erupted about 2.4 m3 magma.

4. Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland

Eyjafjallajökull has a tongue twist. It is actually a small ice caps around Iceland. The world Eyjafjallajökull means ‘Island mountain glacier’ of Icelandic. The height of the mountain is about 1600 meters, and its crater is 2.5 miles in diameter.

3. Mount Fuji, Japan

Mount Fuji is one of the most famous volcanoes in the world. it is situated Tokyo. For the last time, its eruption was recorded in January 1708. The height of the mountain is about 11,000 feet.

2. Mount St. Helens Volcano, Washington

Mount St. Helens Volcano caused a severe eruption in 1980. It is said to be one of the worst eruptions in the history of USA. Another eruption of the history was recorded on May 18, 1980, showing 5.1 on the Richter scale.

1. Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii

Kilauea Volcano is an extreme volcano of Hawaii. It is lying in the southeast parts of USA. Much of its part lies underwater. The volcano is surrounded by 4 volcanoes (Mauna Loa being is one of them), which make a complete island when join together.