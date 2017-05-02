​There was a time that when you wanted a kissable, smooth face, you have to reach for a handful of foam and a manual razor. Fortunately, things are different now. The crop of electric razors available today happens to buzz much closer, leaving your skin smoother. You can even rinse many of these new electric shavers or use them in the shower, while others even have LED screens. Today, “high tech” is no longer limited to laptops and smartphones. If you want to take advantage of modern stubble-slaying technology, here are the top 10 electric razors for men 2017 reviews for you to consider.

10. Wahl 5 Star 8547 Rechargeable Hypoallergenic Free Shaver

This Wahl Rechargeable Hypoallergenic Free Shaver is an upgraded version of the Wahl 8061 5 Star Electric Shaver, which was quite favored after it was first introduced. Since this is a Deluxe Rechargeable Cordless Shaver, it ensures mobility and portability once it is fully charged. The anti-allergenic gold foil of this shaver not only ensures hypoallergenic shaves but also bump free shaves as well.

9. Remington F5-5800A Rechargeable Foil Shaver

This Remington Rechargeable Electric Foil Shaver is sure to give you professional-quality shaves in minimal passes. You can easily cut three days worth of growth because of its integrated intercept trimmer. Similarly, the angles and contours of your face will be effortlessly followed by the surgical steel foils as a result of its Pivot and Flex Technology.

8. Wahl 7060-700 Bump-Free Shaver

Wahl 7060-700 Bump-Free Shaver is a splendid grooming solution with a hypoallergenic gold foil that will prove to be ideal if you have sensitive skin. The foil also ensures that you get a bump free shave for your face, head and neck, while its extendable trimmer will provide an even closer and more precise shave. You can run it from cord or batteries.

7. Remington R4-5150A Titanium Rotatry Shaver

With this Remington R4 Rotary Shaver that features Pivot and Flex Technology, you can get a classic and close shave. This electric razor will contour to the angles on your chin and jaw line because of its 3 independent flexing heads, while it will also reach areas that are tough to shave, like your neck, because of its pivoting neck.

6. Panasonic ES8243A Men’s 4-Blade Rechargeable Electric Shaver

This Panasonic Wet/Dry Rechargeable Electric Shaver has Nanotech Blades that offer exceptional shaving. It is equipped with four cutting blades and a quadruple foil, while Panasonic has expanded the cutting surface by 32%, as a result a better shave is offered with every stroke. Panasonic’s linear motor powers the blades, so they shave even the thickest of beards.

5. Braun 3Series 340S-4 Wet & Dry Shaver

If you want to shave your own way, then this Braun Wet & Dry Shaver will perform both in and out of the shower. You can use this electric razor with shaving foam or gel to customize its performance for better comfort while shaving. The SensoFoil technology of this electric razor will glide across your skin for additional comfort and control.

4. Panasonic ES8103S Men’s 3-Blade (Arc 3) Electric Shaver

This fully loaded dry/wet washable electric razor is packed with innovative, smart features that deliver a comfortable and remarkably close shave. This electric razor has a 3-blade shaving system, which ensures maximum closeness and coverage, even on the parts of your face that are most difficult to shave. The razor will float effortlessly because of its flexible, pivoting head.

3. Philips Norelco PT730 Powertouch Electric Razor

The efficiency and reliability of classic Philips Norelco razors have been combined with a better looking design and improved functionality in this Philips Norelco Powertouch Electric Razor. Easy and quick cleaning under a running tap is made possible by this electric razor, while you can enjoy the convenience of mobility because of its cordless operation.

2. Braun Series 7- Pulsonic Shaver System

This 790cc advanced shaver from the Braun Series 7 has been designed to deliver the ultimate grooming experience. Revolutionary Pulsonic Technology is included in this electric shaver that captures plenty of hair in each stroke by using over 10,000 micro vibrations. Additionally, a comfortable and thorough shave is produced by its powerful linear motor.

1. Philips Norelco 1150X SensoTouch 2D Electric Razor

With an easy-to-hold, innovative design, this Philips Electric Razor offers an exceptional shaving experience by using GyroFlex 2D technology. A lithium-ion battery powers this electric razor for cordless portable operation, and its user-friendly features like the SensoTouch 2D make shaving a pleasure instead of a chore. This electric razor is also excellent for travel since it a storage pouch is also included.

If you are ready to make the jump and add a touch of modern-day technology to your shaving routine, then you should choose one of the above top 10 best electric razors for men.