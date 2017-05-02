Mixers have become a basic utility of modern kitchens these days. No kitchen can be wondered complete without a mixer in it. However, modern kitchen has also seen having more preference over hand mixer than a traditional one. The major reason behind such preference is the mainly due to the favorable aspects of a hand mixer. First is the ease in use, these portable and handy mixers have a light weight that you can easily handle. These mixers also cost you low in long term, with durable long life they are worth spending every penny on! If you are looking to purchase one for your kitchen or are tired of the traditional mixer’s hassles, then the features of some new and efficient hand mixers can really impress you. So below are the list of top 10 best hand mixers of 2017 reviews [last updated May 2017]:

10. Cuisinart HM-90S

This model from Cuisinart is somewhat similar to that of Hamilton’s hand mixer. However, the reason that it stands on a higher number is because of its effective high and 3 low start speeds (total nine), which comes with beaters, whisk, spatula, dough hooks, and recipe book. This mixer is a perfect combination of beauty with brains.

9. KitchenAid KHM5APWH

KitchenAid has made a significant name in the market, well, it not just because of the sleek and stylish design of this hand mixer. It is because this hand mixer allows you to carry out both your heavy and light beating activities with the help of five power setting options. Furthermore, though it has a strong motor, it will not make noise while you make a surprise recipe for your loved ones.

8. Hamilton Beach 62695V

People often stay reluctant from using a new product available in the market. But in the case of this hand mixer, your review can be to some extent different and favorable. Mainly, because it has brought in a new design with an extra QuickBrust facility, allowing the users a clean and extra strong mixer experience.

7. Waring Pro WHM100W

The presence of blue LCD displaying the (ten) speed and timer options, on the top of the handle makes mixer look different. However, if you like new look, you must opt for this hand mixer, but you will have to be careful while using it because this type of buttons is difficult to handle.

6. Proctor Silex 62535

If you are among the ones who avoid high beating activities, then this hand mixer is apt for your kitchen. It is light weighted with an ergonomic handle, which allows the users to have comfortable grip over it.

5. Sunbeam FPSBHS0301

Another different mixer design that has gained positive reviews has been brought by sunbeam, thinking what’s unique? It is a combo of hand mixer and stand mixer offering cute and portable look. Apart from looks, the motor of this mixer has a power of 250-watts, this makes the use boosted when set on high speed. Hence, you need to take extreme care of the food in your bowl, while using this mixer.

4. Cuisinart HM-50

This is another product by Cuisinart, which has been built for modern kitchens. The difference between this model and the others is its extra-long beater, which provides reduced chances of clogging. It makes it more favorable option among homemaker’s who like to work with hard beating needs.

3. Oster 2500

On one hand, where companies have tried bringing new designs. This curved handled mixer, has dough hooks. And the major advantage is that the lower speed buttons let you handle food without splitting out. At the same time the burst of power button allows you make heavy beating needs.

2. Cuisinart HM-70

This mixer definitely stands out in the lane with control settings allowing easy adjustments among 7 different speeds. It has been reviewed as value for money product, where you can have complete control over the power required for different types of mixer needs.

1. Hamilton Beach 62676

Hamilton’s this model stands at the top one leaving rest behind. It comes with wire beaters, milkshake stirrer (an additional part) and whisk. Every attachment is easy to clean and capable of delivering best results in their specific area of use.

These hand mixers constitute to top ten preferences of recent day requirements among people. Though, some can let you avail an efficient mixer experience, you still need through every aspect carefully to opt for the perfect one that suits your kitchen requirements.