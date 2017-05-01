There was a time when men could not experience wine at the ideal temperature each time without having the hassle of a wine sleeve or ice bucket. Fortunately, if you do not like warm wine like every other man, you no longer have to keep bearing the hassle and suffering when it comes to chilling your favorite wine because now you can get a wine chiller by spend a small amount of money. If you are an avid wine drinker, then you will need one of the following list of top 10 best wine chillers for men of 2017 reviews.

Here is a List of Best Wine Chillers for Men of 2017 Reviews:

10. Chillstick – 3 in 1, Wine Chiller Stick, Pourer and Stopper

The technology behind this Chillstick Wine Chiller Stick will instantly chill any bottle of wine that you have just opened and will keep it at the ideal temperature. All you will have to do is insert the cooling pour spout into the first glass of the wine. You insert the entire whine chiller stick into the wine bottle.

9. PT Wine Chiller – Stainless Steel Chilling Rod

If you are fed up of having ice buckets to chill your wine, then what you need is this PT Wine Chiller. A stainless steel chill rod is featured by this wine chiller that will maintain your wine at the optimal drinking temperature for up to one hour. You can pour the chilled wine through its aerating non drip pourer.

8. Waring Pro PC100 Wine Chiller

You must serve a fine wine at the proper temperature if you want to optimize its flavor and this Waring Wine Chiller can help you do that. Preprogrammed, precise temperatures for 33 varieties of champagne, red and white fines are featured in this wine chiller. It is elegantly designed and professionally engineered with a chilling chamber that has a 3-1/2 inch diameter.

7. Ravi Solution Instant Wine Chiller

This Ravi Instant Wine Chiller is based on the concept that a wine chiller should be able to cool wine at the precise moment that it is served. This wine chiller does not cool the wine bottle, but the wine itself. This wine chiller has an internal tube and the wine passes through it as a result of which it gets cooled.

6. Double Wall Design Acrylic Iceless Wine Cooler

If you do not want to use ice to chill your wine, then use this Double Wall Wine Cooler. This cooler has an insulated, double wall chamber of cold air that will ultimately keep your pre-chilled bottle of find at the ideal temperature without the hassle of any ice. The chiller is made of sturdy crystal clear acrylic with polished chrome accents.

5. Wine Enthusiast Double Walled Iceless Wine Bottle Chiller

The Wine Enthusiast Wine Bottle Chiller is more a space-age wine chiller. Its walls are thermal-insulated, so if you place your pre-chilled champagne or wine bottle in this chiller, it will stay chilled for up to 3 hours. This sleek acrylic wine chiller with stain steel trims will add some contemporary panache to your wine service.

4. Vacu Vin Prestige Tabletop Stainless Steel Wine Cooler

If you are a wine lover, this elegant and sleek Vacu Vin Tabletop Wine Cooler is for you. This wine chiller will chill your wine in approximately 5 minutes and it will keep your wine cool for hours. You can also keep this wine cooler in the freezer too. Its rapid wine chilling ability is a result of Vacu Vin’s award-winning innovation.

3. RSVP International Marble Wine Chiller

If you have marble in your kitchen, then you must have noticed how cold its surface can be. However, this RSVP International Wine Chiller puts marble to use to keep light and white wines chilled. If you want your wine to stay at its perfect temperature once you are ready to pour, place the bottle inside this chiller after it has been placed in the refrigerator for some time.

2. Cork Pops 00988 VinOice Wine Chiller

If you want your wine to stay chilled at the ideal drinking temperature for up to an hour, then you should use this Cork Pops Wine Chiller. Before you can use this wine chiller, you will have to place it the freezer for half an hour, and then you can insert it into the bottle of wine you intend to pour.

1. Urban Trend Waterfall Wine Chiller, 10-275

If you want to serve your favorite wines as chilled to perfection, this Urban Trend Wine Chiller could do just that. An ice-cold waterfall will gently bathe your bottle of wine when you place it in this wine chiller and your wine will get chilled to the ideal drinking temperature. This chiller operates automatically with an optional rotation feature for rapid chilling.

There is nothing like a sip of chilled wine, and if you are a man who prefers to enjoy his wine at the ideal temperature, then having one of the above top 10 best wine chillers for men that is a must stuff to have in your house for you to celebrate any special moment with your family.