You may want to find the best streaming players for your needs. There are many recommended devices that you should try this year. This article has some useful information about top 10 best streaming media players for 2017 [Last updated 23-April-2017]. These products are very recommended for all users because they have a lot of great features and benefits for all customers.

Finding the best product is very important for all customers. They have to compare all features offered by these devices. These products get a lot of positive reviews from other customers. Here are some recommended streaming media players for you.



TiVo Roamio Pro streaming media player

10. Micca Speck 1080p

Not all people know that this device has a lot of features for themselves. There are many benefits offered by this device. It can display some video player files, such as MKV, MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, TS, XVID, VOB, MPEG, MPG, DAT, and many other files. It also supports wide range of video codec, such as H.264/AVC, MPEG1 2/4, Real video, and many more. The design is very compact, which is about 3″ x 2.3″ x 0.6″.

9. Netgear NEO TV

Netgear is very popular for its entertainment device. You can turn your television to become a smart TV by using this simple device. You are able to get access to some streaming channels on the Internet without using your computer. It has remote control app for some smartphones, such as iPhone and any other Android phones. This device can produce high quality image and video at 1080p HD screen.

8. Sony BDP-BX110/S1100

This is another recommended media player that you should use in your house. It comes with ethernet streaming that allows you to browse on the Internet easily. This Internet connection allows you to get access to some video streaming sites on the Internet. There are a lot of Internet apps that are compatible with this simple device.

7. LG Electronic BP335W

This is actually a Blu-Ray player that is equipped with high speed Wi-Fi connection. It allows you to stream all interesting content from the Internet. You can get access to some video streaming sites, such as Netflix, Vudu, or YouTube. You do not have to worry about some messy wires when using this device. It comes with integrated Wi-Fi Internet connection. This device is very popular for its 3D function.

6. TiVo Roamio Pro streaming media player

This device allows you to watch your favorite shows anytime, anywhere. You can simply connect this device with high speed Internet connection to get access to some streaming apps, such as Hulu Plus, YouTUbe, Pandora, and more. This device is equipped with recording system that can record up to six shows at once. It works with some digital cable service providers.

5. WD TV media player

This is a perfect media player produced by Western Digital. It allows you to enjoy high quality Internet entertainment on your television. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi internet connection. This device can play many different media files, such as AVI, MOV, MKV, ISO/VOB, and many other files. You can get access to some recommended video streaming sites, such as YouTube, NetFlix, Pandora, and some other recommended sites.

4. Apple TV

This is one of the most popular media players in the world. It can be used eto get access to some TV shows or iTunes movies easily. This device is very suitable for all iOS users. It is able to stream video, music, games, and many more from iOS devices by using AirPlay. You can also synchronizes your photos, musics, videos among some of these devices easily.

3. Playstation 4

Many people recognize this device as the game player console. There are many features offered by this device. When it is connected to the Internet, you are able to get access to some websites easily. You can browse your favorite musics, images, or videos from this device. This player is very recommended for all gaming users who love browsing on the Internet.

2. Google Chromecast HDMI Streaming Media Player

This is another recommended media player for all users. It allows you to stream your favorite music, video, and many other things from the Internet by using your tablet, smartphone, and also laptop. It can support some apps, such as YouTube, Netflix, HBO GO, Pandora, and many other things. This media player can work perfectly with Android, iOS, Chrome for Windows and Mac.

1. Roku 3 Streaming Media Player

Roku 3 is believed as the best streaming media player. It has powerful system and quick performance. This device can support up to 1080p high definition video. It has amazing remote that comes with headphone jack. There are more than 1000 channels that you can get access from this powerful media player.