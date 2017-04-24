Jennifer Lopez Height, Weight, Body & Bio

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular female celebrities in Hollywood right now. She is known for many things, including singing, dancing, and acting. She is also a producer, author and fashion designer. One of the things that people are always searching about her on the internet is Jennifer Lopez height. She is 5.5 feet tall and weighs 59 kilograms or 130 pounds. She is of average height has an pear-shaped body that makes her very admirable. She is not afraid to showcase her body in her videos, on the red carpet, at fashion shows and so on. She is also known for her big derriere.

Jennifer Lopez Bio

Her birth name is Jennifer Lynn Lopez. She was born in 1969 to David Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez who are both of Puerto Rican descent. She has two sisters called Leslie and Lynda. When she was born, her family used to live in a small apartment. She began taking singing and dancing lessons when she was five years old. When she was 7 years old, she toured New York with her school. In school, she was a member of the softball team, ran track on a national level and did gymnastics. She was excellent in athletics rather than in academics. She realized that she wanted to become a famous movie star after was cast in a low budget film called My Little Girl. She enrolled in Baruch College just to please her parents but dropped out after one semester to pursue her dream of becoming a movie star.

Jennifer Lopez Career and Success

In 1991, she was selected as a backup dancer for New Kids On The Block whom she performed with at the eighteenth annual American Music Awards. After that, she got her first regular job as a Fly Girl dancer on a TV program called In Living Color. She was a regular cast on that show until 1993 when she made up her mind to pursue a career in acting on a full time basis. Her first professional acting gig was in 1993 when she was cast in the film called Lost in the Wild. Later that year, she started co-starring in a CBS series called Second Chances. Her major breakthrough was in 1997 when she starred the title role of the Selena biopic in Blood and Wine. She also released her debut album called On the 6 which was received very well in the entertainment industry.

Jennifer Lopez Body

Jennifer is well known for her sensual measurements and blessed behind. She has a pear-shaped figure with wide hips and round buttocks. Her breasts are of average size and are well shaped. She wears bra size 34B.

Jennifer Lopez Personal Life

Even though she has had a very successful career, her personal relationships have not been very successful. She has been married and divorced three times. Some of the men that she has had relations with include Ojani Noa, Mark Anthony, Cris Judd, Sean Combs, Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper. She was supposed to wed Ben Affleck at some point but the wedding was cancelled just 4 days before the ceremony. All in all, she still remains one of the most successful Latinas in Hollywood.