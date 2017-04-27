Automatic pool cleaners are an instant and easy way to clean the pools conveniently. These save a lot of time and energy for those who own a backyard swimming pool. For everyone who has been fond of swimming and has a pool at home, an automatic pool cleaner is mandatory. It is difficult to find the right product till you know how it is beneficial. Here is given a list of top 10 best automatic pool cleaners in 2017.

10. XtremepowerUS Automatic Pool Cleaner

This item has come by Xtremepower US. Its cost is very affordable. This is being sold by TZ Seller in gift-wrap. This requires no electricity or tools, and is easy to use. Order now before the stock ends.

9. Hayward Wanda the Whale Above-Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

It is a product from Hayward. It is above-ground pool cleaner that comes with steering system to ensure the thorough cleaning of your pools. Don’t miss to have it now.

8. Aquabot Robotic Pool Cleaner

This robotic pool cleaner is a presentation of Aquabot. This is specially designed for all pool shapes and surfaces up to 40-feet, and is good for above-ground pools. Order now before the stock ends.

7. Hayward TigerShark Swimming Pool Robotic Cleaner with Quick Clean Technology

This is a presentation of Hayward. It is one of the best selling automatic pool cleaners, good for residential pools up to 20 by 40-feet. It can suck up dirt and debris easily. Order now.

6. Dolphin Triton Robotic Pool Cleaner with Caddy Swivel Cable, 60-Feet

This is a product by Dolphin. Price of this item is very reasonable. It can clean pool floor, cove and walls, and is good for in-ground residential pools up to 50 ft. in length. Order now.

5. Aqua Products Mamba Automatic Pool Cleaner

This product has come by Aqua Products. Its price is affordable. It is an automatic suction cleaner for pools. Order can be placed via the below link. Don’t miss the chance as the stock is ending.

4. Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Side Pool Cleaner

This has been a product by Zodiac. It is being sold and shipped by BW Incorporated. Quality of item is great. You can have it now as the stock is ending very soon and you may have to miss if not purchased.

3. XtremepowerUS Vacuum Pool Cleaner with Hoses

It is a presentation of Xtremepower US. It comes at affordable price. Quality of item is great. This is being sold in gift-wrap. Order now as the stock is ending.

2. New Deluxe Automatic Swimming Pool Cleaner Vacuum

This is a product by Yescom. It is being sold and shipped by AmartUSA. It is efficient item that requires low maintenance. This comes with one year warranty. Order now.

1. Pentair Above Ground Pool Cleaner

It is by Pentair. Quality of product is great. This comes with powerful vacuum and can provide complete coverage of your pool while cleaning. Order it now before the deal ends.

Do you have these items?