A lot of people know that fruits are good for them, but what they don’t know is that they can even help prevent cancer. If you’re interested in living healthier and want to know which fruits to consume, then keep reading. The list below are the top 10 fruits for cancer prevention that can help you live a better and longer life.

Here are the amazing top 10 fruits for cancer prevention:

10. Peaches and Plums

Peaches and plums have both been found to kill of breast cancer cells! This is a result of the phenolic compounds inside of the fruits, which kill cancer cells without harming normal cells.

9. Apples

Apples have a ton of nutrients in them that can actually help fight heart disease! In addition to this, they can lower cholesterol and fight cancer cells from growing. Just one serving per day can make you healthier, so try it out!

8. Mango

A new study done on mangoes found that this fruit can actually fight off colon and breast cancer cells. It can also prevent the cells from growing, which can mean preventing them all together.

7. Oranges

Oranges have been studied many times by researchers because they can be beneficial for fighting cancer. In fact, a new study found that oranges can reduce the risks of cancer by up to 50%. In addition to this, they can cut risk of having a stroke by almost 19%!

6. Lemons

The citrus in lemons can help reduce your risk of stomach, mouth or even throat cancer by up to 50%. You can easily get this in your daily diet by squeezing some fresh lemon into a glass of water or slicing a lemon up to use in your meals!

5. Kiwi

Kiwis are tasty, but they are also good for you. They are packed full of antioxidants as well as vitamin c, copper, lutein and vitamin e. These are all essential cancer fighters, so eat more kiwis and you may be healthier as a result!

4. Watermelon

This fruit is high in antioxidants as well as vitamin a, beta carotene and vitamin c. In addition to this, it has lycopene in it, which is a cancer fighting chemical. By eating more of this you may lower your risk of many different types of cancer.

3. Pears

Pears are great for weight loss as well as better health! They have a ton of vitamins in them, including: vitamin c, b6, b2, b3 and vitamin k. They also have boron, which can help fight osteoporosis. In addition to this, it’s naturally high in hydroxycinnamic acid, which can help prevent stomach cancer.

2. Berries

Berries, including acai, raspberries, blueberries and cranberries, are all very effective in protecting the body from cancer. Not only do some of these kill cancer cells, they can also prevent them from growing in the first place. Researchers are studying these berries more to find out what they can do, and may even develop supplements from them to help cancer patients!

1. Tomatoes – Top Fruit for Cancer Prevention

Tomatoes are fruits that have a lot of health benefits. In fact, there have been hundreds of studies done on them and their ability to lower the risk of cancer. Many of these studies found that the lycopene in the tomatoes help reduce the risk of colon, lung, breast and prostate cancer. Cooking tomatoes is said to enhance the effects of lycopene, so feel free to cook your tomatoes or eat them raw!