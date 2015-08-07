Every woman wants her man to smell amazing when she walks up to him. Every man wants to smell good enough to be near by the woman he desires. With the New Year coming soon, many men and women both would like to know if there are some new favorites coming out in the next year. The truth is some of the best colognes available are old favorites. So what are the top 10 most popular perfumes for men 2015? Read on to find out.

Here are the top 10 most popular perfumes for men in 2017:

1. Paco Rabanne 1 Million By Paco Rabanne For Men Edt Spray

The Intense aroma of tangy fruit, roses and warm spices combine to give it a citrus scent that has a hint of leather and cinnamon.

2. Bleu De Perfume Eau De Toilette Spray

Citrus, spicy woody aroma, pink pepper, vetiver, and grapefruit combine to ensure that your man will smell wonderful every time that he puts on this very seductive cologne for men. It is a spicy fresh scent that everyone will want to be near.

3. Polo Blue Sport by Ralph Lauren Eau De Toilette Spray for Men

A longtime favorite for many men was the Polo fragrance and now it has gotten even better with Blue. It combines citrus, mint, apple, musk, oak moss, mandarin, amberwood, sandalwood, as well as patchouli which ensure that your man will always smell manly and rugged. It will give him a very green, woodsy scent mixed with spice creates a unique combination.

4. Diesel Only The Brave By Diesel For Men Eau De Toilette Spray

When you combine apple, sage, bourbon pepper with amber wood and tobacco, as well as patchouli and benzoin and you have “Only the Brave”. Is your man brave enough to try it on? Are you brave enough to have every woman in the room want to be near him? If so, let him try on this sweet and fruit perfume for men in 2014. The most noticeable scents combine citrus and amber.

5. Hugo for Men by Hugo Boss Eau de Toilette Spray

If you combine the outdoors with the smell of patchouli, musk, and green pair and you have Hugo Boss. It is a very seductive scent for men that they will enjoy and women will love. After all, who would not want their man to be a “boss”?

6. Obsession by Calvin Klein

Obsession for men has been popular since 1986 and it is still a favorite among many in 2014. It has the distinct scent of amber and lavender and is sure to delight every woman in the room. It has a warm, spicy cinnamon scent that is hard for people to resist.

7. Kenneth Cole Reaction By Kenneth Cole For Men

Can you imagine green apples, patchouli and musk combined together in a cologne for men? That is what you get with Reaction which is sure to draw a "reaction" much the same as it has since its release in 2004. It is also one of the more affordable colognes available for men who long to smell good for their lady.

8. Acqua Di Gio By Giorgio Armani For Men

Splash on a little Calabrian bergamot, neroli and green tangerine that will remind all who are nearby of an amazingly aquatic fresh scent that combines both sensuality and manliness. Its fresh, clean and extremely seductive.

9. Escape by Calvin Klein for Men Eau De Toilette Spray

Available since 1993, it is still a favorite for many men thanks to the fact that it combines scents such as rosemary, eucalyptus, cypress, juniper, melon, bergamot as well as a touch of fir. It is woody and aromatic. It will make you both ready to live on the wild side of life.

10. Angel By Thierry Mugler For Men

Your man will be happy when he experiences the woody scent that makes him feel manly. You will enjoy the rugged appeal of this sensual and warm fragrance.