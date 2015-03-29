A country’s flag is the symbol of beauty and its identity. The nations are known due to their flags and the color combinations as well as their designs. This is never possible that one country’s flag has the same design as the others. This is what the states are known for, because of having their distinctive national flags which become their recognition the world over. Let us take a look at the list of top 10 best national flags in the world.

10. Mexico

The national flag of Mexico looks very beautiful and attractive, and has simple yet amazing color combination and design. This country is officially known as the United Mexican States. The border-line of Mexico touches Guatemala in the southeast side, and Gulf of Mexico on the east side. Its flag is distinctively nice.

9. Albania

Albania is another country with very beautiful and nice-looking flag. This country is situated in southeastern Europe. It is bordered by Montenegro to the northwest, and with Greece to the southern side. Albania is situated about 70km from Italy, and is one of the members of the UN.

8. Republic of Kosovo

The Republic of Kosovo is another nation having an attractive and beautiful flag. This country’s flag has simple colors, and the design is also very gorgeous. The biggest and most prominent city of Kosovo is Pristina. Kosovo has its boundary line with Montenegro to the northwest side.

7. United Kingdom

Here comes another country with very appealing flag. The national flag of United Kingdom is what makes this nation recognized the world over. UK is also known as Britain. This sovereign state is situated off the north-west coast of continental Europe. It has various sub-states like Ireland, Netherlands, and others. Much of its part is surrounded by oceans.

6. Canada

Canada has 10 provinces and 3 territories. This country is situated in the north side of the continent, extending from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The flag of Canada is very beautiful, and has been placed at all government buildings and major sites across the country. Canada is one of the largest and most developed countries in the world. It has its border-line with United States.

5. America

The flag of United States of America is very nice, consisting of several appealing colors. Each color of this flag gives its different message like ‘peace’, ‘harmony’ and others. USA is a federal republic and has 50 states. Alaska state is in the northwest part of North America. On the other hand, Washington D.C. is found in between Canada and Mexico of North America.

4. Spain

Spain is a sovereign state of European Union. Its flag is distinctively charming and depicts the message of independence and harmony. Spain is situated on the Iberian Peninsula in southwest Europe. Its mainland has the boundary-line with the Mediterranean Sea in the east side, except a small portion which is bordered with Gibraltar.

3. Philippines

Philippines is one of the sovereign countries in the world. It is found in southeastern Asia. The northern side of this country has Taiwan, while the western portion is joined with Vietnam. The flag of Philippines is one of the best national flags in the world. In the south, this country has been separated from islands of Indonesia.

2. Taiwan

Taiwan is one of the states of East Asia. It is found in mainland China, now governing the island of Taiwan. Taiwan has its boundary-line joined with China to the west, Japan to the east, and Philippines to the south.

1. Sweden

Sweden is one of the Scandinavian countries of north Europe. It has its boundary-line joined with Norway and Finland, and is connected to Denmark. The country is spread in an approximate area of 450,255 square km, and is one of the largest countries in the world in terms of its area. The flag of Sweden is distinctively beautiful and very captivating.

