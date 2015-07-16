Directors have always played key role in the failure or success of a movie. They are the creators behind strong stories, great star performance, graphics, wonderful music, and everything we find in a film. Bollywood has countless talented directors. Here is a list of top 10 highest paid Bollywood directors in 2015.

10. Priyadarshan (100 Crore+)

Priyadarshan is one of the top directors of Bollywood. He has made himself distinctive in the composition of funny movies. His top notch films include Khatta Meetha, Tezz and Rangrezz, as well as Hera Pheri, and Hungama.

9. Yash Chopra (100 Crore+)

Yash Chopra has had been the man behind countless romantic hits of Bollywood. He died a few days prior to the release of a wonderful Bollywood hit, and is still missed by the industry persons. His best movies include Veer Zara, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

8. Rakesh Roshan (100 Crore+)

Rakesh Roshan is the mastermind behind several suspense and animated Bollywood movies. He has created a new style of making Indian movies in the last few years. His films always have love, drama, and great stories. Rakesh’s best films are Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and Krrish series.

7. Rohit Shetty (400 Crore+)

We know Rohit Shetty as the man who directs funny to action movies. Rohit has a big fan following and is one of the most successful Bollywood directors. His top movies include Chennai Express, Singham, and Golmal 4 (Return).

6. Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar (200 Crore Club)

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most promising Bollywood actors. He is a wonderful and successful director and has made several movies along wish Zoya Akhtar. Some of his top films are Don 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Chahta Hai.

5. Kabir Khan (316 Crore)

Kabir Khan has settled some of the best movies of Bollywood such as Ek Tha Tiger, New York, and others. Kabir is a remarkable and very hard working director of the era.

4. Karan Johar (80+ Crore)

Karan Johar needs no introduction. He is one of the romantic movie makers of Bollywood. His recent hit “Student of the Year” made us a big fan of Karan. He is also a man behind Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and all of his movies of 2013 grossed very high.

3. Arbaz Khan (100 Crore)

Yes, you are right, Arbaz Khan was previously into acting, but his direction skills made him much more popular. He is the younger brother of Salman Khan, and one of the hottest directors of Bollywood. Arbaz Khan has made Dabbang series which proved to be big success.

2. Mohit Suri (60+ Crore)

No doubt, Mohit Suri is always known to bring talent and new faces to Bollywood. He has brought Neha Sharma to the industry, and then 2013’s Aashiqui 2 stars, which was a big hit of the year.

1. Rajkumar Hirani (200+ Crore)

Rajkumar Hirani is yet another talented and great Bollywood director. His movie 3 Idiots has broken all the records of the industry. No surprise, Rajkumar always brings forth some great movies. He receives much of motivation from friend, Aamir Khan. The big hits of Rajkumar other than 3 Idiots are Munna Bhai etc.

Do you love Bollywood movies?