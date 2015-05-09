Chloe is a popular French fashion brand. It was established in 1952 by Gaby Aghion, and is headquartered in Paris. This brand is known for its great clothes, stylish and luxurious accessories, and footwear. What I love the most is the handbags of this brand. Check the list of top 10 best Chloe handbags in 2015.

10. Chloe K. Top Handle Bag

This is a high quality handbag of Chloe. It is featured with black cotton twill pockes, and a separate mobile phone pocket. This comes in beautiful color on Online Store. Have the item ordered instant before the stock comes to an end.

9. Chloe Drew Calfskin Leather Shoulder Bag

This is an authentic shoulder bag that comes in appealing black color. It is very stylish to give you an elegant and superb look. it features fully lined interior, main pocket, and many small pockets.







8. Lush Leather Parisian Pin Satchel

It is a curved style satchel that features ultra micro suede lining, zipper closure, and small pockets. The quality of the product is great. Its cost is affordable, so order instantly to grab the deal.







7. Chloe Leather Wallet Gold Marcie

This is one of the best Chloe handbags. It features with gold tone interiors, and is made of quality leather. The item is limited in stock, so don’t miss to place an instant order before you miss the deal.

6. Chloe Marcie Medium Saddle Bag

It is another wonderful and lovely handbag for you. This comes in several appealing colors, pink and black being the two most prominent. This is featured with lined interior, main pocket with flap closure, and several small pockets. Place an instant order to grab the deal.







5. Chloe Marcie Leather Handbag

It is an authentic Chloe saddle bag. It is made in the style of pebble.







4. Chloé Clare Crossbody Bag

It is one of the best Chloe handbags. This is made in Paris. The product quality is great.

3. Chloe Marcie Medium Saddle Handbag

This medium sized bag comes in a number of appealing colors. It features pocket with flap closure, and two slip pockets.







2. Chloe Marcie Large Leather Handbag

This wonderful bag comes in gorgeous red color. It has gold-tone hardware and a fully lined interior.







1. Chloe Paraty Leather Satchel Handbag

This is one of the best Chloe handbags. It is known for its awesome eclectic look. The bag is made of leather.

Do you love these handbags?