When it comes to beauty, the women of Arab are amongst the prettiest in the world. These ladies have been dominating the fashion and entertainment industries, and some of them even won international beauty contests. With this in mind, we are going to share the list of top 10 most beautiful Arabian women in 2015.

10. Haifa Wehbe

Lebanese pop star Haifa is the Madonna of the Middle East. She is a marvelous and beautiful Arabian woman. It would not be wrong to call Haifa an internationally recognized superstar. She began her career at the age of 16, and was crowned Miss South Lebanon. Haifa is a sensational beauty.

9. Nadine Njeim

Miss Lebanon 2007, Nadine Njeim needs no introduction. She is a model and television personality. Nadine is fond of reading and singing jazz. Her captivating eyes and charming personality make Nadine every heart loving. She is a beauty to die for.

8. Valerie Dominguez

Born in Barranquilla of Syrian and Lebanese descent, Valerie Dominguez was crowned Miss Colombia in 2005. She has represented her country at the 2006 Miss Universe competition, where she was one of top 10 finalists. Valerie is a hot and gorgeous Arabian lady. She has worked on television.

7. Leila Bekhti

Leila Bekhti is a French actress with Arabian descent. She is best known for playing the cute Muslim girl, Zarka in the “Quais de Seine” segment of the film. She has worked both on television and in movies. She is a very impressive and gorgeous lady of the era.

6. Yamila Diaz-Rahi

Born in Buenas Aires, Yamila Diaz-Rahi is of Lebanese and Spanish descent. She is a talented and beautiful Arabian lady who was discovered in Uruguay in 1996. Yamila, by profession, is an actress and super model. She appeared on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Glamour, and Elle.

5. Hoda Fadel

Hoda Fadel is a cute and impressive Arabian lady. She is a model, entrepreneur and broadcaster. In 2008, Fadel covered the celebrity health and beauty beat as one of the hosts of Ghazl El Banat (aka Candy Girls) for Rotana Music TV. Hoda is definitely an attractive lady with countless fans worldwide.

4. Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Queen Rania Al Abdullah is a spectacular lady. She is incredibly beautiful and talented. She is always passionate about her career and philanthropic causes. She has pushed for education reform in her own country for many years.

3. Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan is of Lebanese descent. She began as a dancer with Janet Jackson and Ricky Martin, and later appeared in videos for Justin Timberlake and Mandy Moore. Jenna is a hot and wonderful actress plus dancer. She starred in the 2006 dance drama Step Up alongside Channing Tatum.

2. Karima Adebibe

British model Karima Adebibe is of Arabian descent. She worked on stage until 2006. Now she has become a hot and appealing model. She was born in London, England. Karima cuts an intimidating figure and is very gorgeous.

1. May Hariri

May Hariri is a hot singer with smoky eyes and appealing figure. She is a singer and actress. She launched her musical career in 2004, with the release of the hit single “Ha Sahhar Ouyounou.” May has released several albums and is an appealing lady.

