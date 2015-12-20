Needless to say, laptops have become necessity of our lives. We need them both at home and workplace, and a laptop bag is easy to use item that protects your precious tech device. Here we give suggestions of top 10 best laptop bags in 2016 reviews.

1. 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag

This is a product by online store Basics. It is perfect to carry laptop of up to 15.6-inches without the unnecessary bulk. It has come with padded shoulder strap, and the cool color is quite elegant.

2. Brinch 15.6 inch Waterproof Laptop Bag

It is from Brinch. The purple color is very beautiful. It features zipper on the bag glides smoothly and allows you to access the device conveniently. It is also a best 15 inch laptop bag.

3. S-Zone Leather Shoulder Laptop Bag

It is by S-Zone. Item is being sold by Pennybuying in gift-wrap. It is made of high quality material, and has satin silk lining. This can help you easily carry 14-inch laptop, A4 Magazine book and iPad.

4. Brinch Universal Laptop Sleeve Case

This has been a product by Brinch. It is made of top quality oxford fabric, and features a polyester padding layer and soft fabric lining for bump and shock absorption. This gives very good protection to you device.

5. Case Logic 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Briefcase (Black)

It is a product by Case Logic. It comes with compartments that have given the chance to keep your laptop easily. This fits up to a 15.6 inch display, and can protect up to a 10.1 inch tablet.

6. DesertWolf Genuine Leather Cross Body Laptop Messenger Bag

It fits 15-inch laptop, and is a product from DesertWolf. Item is being sold by EM Store. It is of top quality, and is made of genuine crazy horse leather and high density cotton canvas.

7. Laptop Bag for 15.6 Inch Laptop by Brinch

The pink colored laptop bag is brought to you by Brinch. It is featured with nesting handles for ease of travel, and has adjustable padded shoulder strap.

8. Mobile Edge’s 17.3-Inch Eco-Friendly Canvas Messenger Bag (Green)

The green colored bag is by Mobile Edge. This has laptop compartment and is known to have natural cotton canvas exterior. It keeps your gear secure.

9. Ecosusi Genuine Leather Messenger Laptop Briefcase Shoulder Bag, Fit up to 14-Inch Laptop

This product is from Ecosusi. Its coffee color is very amazing, and it has been made of genuine leather. The inside pockets are secured by zipper closure. This is a best leather laptop bag for men or messenger.

10. Designer Sleeves 17″ Paisley Fashion Executive Laptop Case

This is from Designer Sleeves. The style is paisley fashion, and it can fit most 17-Inch laptops. This is durable, and has neoprene cushions for extra shock protection.

Are you interested any of these bags?