Money means everything to us nowadays. Earning huge amounts from our businesses and jobs is what every individual is doing. It requires a lot of dedication and hard work to make handsome amounts. There are a lot of rappers, celebrities and businessmen who are known for their huge earned amounts. Here is the list of top 10 richest rappers in the world (updated Mar-2017). Please enjoy & check it out with our DJs!

10. Akon – Net Worth: USD80 million



Akon is one of the top 10 richest rappers in the world. His net worth is estimated to be USD80 million and still it seems that Akon has a lot more to earn from his life in terms of fame and dollars.

Akon net worth: USD80 million.

9. LL Cool J – Net Worth: USD100 million



LL Cool J owns awesome rapping skills and he is known to be a man of challenges. LL Cool J’s work is always top class and he earns a lot from his projects. His estimated net worth is USD100 million.

LL Cool J net worth: USD100 million.

8. Snoop Dogg – Net Worth: USD135 million



Snoop Dogg has so far seen a lot of successes in his life. He took every challenge pleasantly and with open arms. Snoop’s dedicated work and achievements have not only returned him good amounts but also a global fame. His total net worth is about USD135 million.

Snoop Dogg net worth: USD135 million.

7. Lil Wayne – Net Worth: USD140 million



Lil Wayne’s average net worth is USD140 million and Lil’s name is world known as a top class rapist and musician. He is a hard working and effortless individual.

Lil Wayne net worth: USD140 million.

7. Ice Cube – Net Worth: USD140 million



Ice Cube is as cool as his name is. His estimated net worth is USD140 million and we all know that he is a brave and courageous athlete who never stops himself from taking challenges from the competitors.

Ice Cube net worth: USD140 million.

6. 50 Cent – Net Worth: USD140 million



50 Cent is a remarkable rapper and musician of America. His original name is Curtis James Jackson, but he has always been known by his stage name 50 Cent. He is one of the top notch rappers, lyricists, and music composers of America. He has bagged so much wealth and awards throughout his career.

50 Cent net worth: USD140 million.

5. Eminem – Net Worth: USD160 million



Eminem has a real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III (born October 17, 1972), best known by his stage name Eminem and he is an American rapper, record producer, songwriter, and actor.

Eminem net worth: USD160 million.

5. Birdman – Net Worth: USD170 million



Birdman earns a lot every year and his name is taken proudly as one of the richest rappers in the world. He is as successful as we can even imagine. Birdman’s estimated net worth is about USD170 million and he is still making his ways towards more earning opportunities. He is one of top 50 most-googled people who they search about their net worth.

Birdman net worth: USD170 million.

4. Master P – Net Worth: USD350 million



Master P is another wonderful rapper, director and musician of the era. He is a successful and world famous personality, having an average net worth of USD350 million. Still Master P is making his way towards the skies.

Master P net worth: USD350 million.

3. Jay-Z – Net Worth: USD560 million



Jay-Z is on his way to cash his time for ten years. With a total net worth of USD560 million, Jay-Z sold out his stakes in Brooklyn Nets and laid the foundation of Roc Nation Sports.

Jay Z net worth: USD560 million.

2. P Diddy – Net Worth: USD700 million



P Diddy is a well known rapper, actor and recording producer. He has had been a successful fashion designer as well. His total net worth is estimated to be USD700 million.

P Diddy net worth: USD700 million.

1. Dr Dre – Net Worth: USD800 million



Dr Dre comes at the top of list of top 10 richest rappers in the world and he is a top notch rapper who founded his own company in 2008. He is, no doubt, a successful businessman who sold half shares of his company to Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics during 2011. Hit net worth is USD800 million.

Dr Dre net worth: USD800 million.

So how did you like our post? I am sure you must have liked to read the list. Definitely we will come with some more exciting posts and topics in the upcoming days so keep visiting the website and have a lot to read and know about the world :).